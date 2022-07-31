New York City store locks up Spam in plastic case amid crime spike

biztoc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Related
fox5ny.com
NYC man accused of smearing feces on woman’s face has own face scalded with boiling water in jail
NEW YORK - A New York City man accused of smearing feces on a New York City subway rider had his face scalded with boiling water after another inmate attacked him at Rikers Island, Fox News Digital has learned. Frank Abrokwa, 37, is expected to have permanent facial scarring after...
Investigators search for masked intruders who broke into N.J. mosque, threw rocks at worshippers
The suspects broke into the Islamic Congregation of North Jersey in Paterson Monday evening and pelted people with rocks as they were praying.
NJ mom went into store, left child in running vehicle stolen by brazen car thief
WEST ORANGE — Police are reminding parents to not leave their children in a running vehicle unattended after a car theft nearly became a kidnapping. A mom kept her engine on and left her kid in the car when she went into a store on Columbia Street shortly after noon on Wednesday, West Orange spokesman Joseph Fagan told New Jersey 101.5. Around 12:12 p.m., police received a call reporting a motor theft.
Manhattan man stabbed dead after bodega argument: police
An argument inside a Manhattan bodega turned fatal Thursday morning after one of the men involved stabbed the other after the dispute spilled onto the sidewalk, police said. The 47-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest outside Williams Grocery on Dykman St. near Seaman Ave. in Inwood shortly past 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing Hudson Valley Woman Found Dead On Taconic in New York
A young woman who was reported missing by her Hudson Valley family was found dead. Katherine Garcia, 23, of New Windsor went missing early Sunday morning. Orange County, New York Woman Goes Missing in Dutchess County, New York. "My cousin Katherine has been missing since 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, probably...
Police in New Jersey searching for tractor-trailer cab after woman seen bloodied, yelling for help
Police in New Jersey are searching for a tractor-trailer cab after a woman inside was reportedly seen covered in blood and yelling for help.
nypressnews.com
More Rats. More Cars. More Rats in Cars.
For eight years, Libby Denault had taken her Prius to the same auto body shop in Brooklyn for tuneups and other repairs, which it always handled expeditiously. But in January 2021, the mechanics at Urban Classics Auto Repair in Bedford-Stuyvesant were stumped: The “check engine” message kept flashing on the dashboard of Ms. Denault’s car, despite the vehicle driving just fine. “They did a bunch of tests and couldn’t figure out what it was,” she said.
McDonald's worker shot in face during dispute in Brooklyn
A McDonald's employee is in critical condition after being shot in the face in Brooklyn Monday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family of teen who drowned at N.J. waterfront sues city
The family of a 17-year-old who drowned while swimming in Perth Amboy two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the waterfront was dangerous at the time and city officials did nothing to protect swimmers. John Robert Vazquez, of Perth Amboy, suffered “fatal drowning injuries” on July 9,...
mahoningmatters.com
20 photos of NYC in the 1950s
The 1950s are an interesting time in New York City's history. Having been established as one of the world's greatest cities following the end of World War II, New York was home to 7.89 million residents in the early parts of the decade. However, by the end of the '50s, the effects of suburbanization, which saw residents and industries alike leaving for cheaper pastures, actually led to a significant decline in population that would hold until the early 1970s. With this decline in population came an increase in crime, growing wealth inequality, and an overall step back for the northern metropolis.
Stop & Shop Announces Third Store Closure In New Jersey This Year
Closings have been happening at the Jersey Shore left and right since the COVID-19 Pandemic. But when even our massive chains are having trouble to survive, that is when I can say I am officially nervous. Stop & Shop has already announced two New Jersey closings in 2022 and now...
ocscanner.news
NEW YORK: TRYING TO KEEP THIS COP KILLER BEHIND BARS
This is out of our area but this was a tragic story of a horrific death of a police officer. Let’s support all police departments by using the below link to share your thoughts with the parole board This post is Courtesy of @NYCPBA. This is Salvatore “Crazy Sal”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 free NJ events to check out before summer ends
It’s August, which means we’re only a few weeks away from the start of school and we’re all back into our regular routine. I’m watching friends post on Facebook from other parts of the country send their kids back to school already. Luckily, here in New...
Website ranks Jersey City as city with the highest rent in the US
Jersey City is the most expensive city to rent a home in the United States, according to a report conducted by the listings service Rent.com.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
westviewnews.org
News that’s easy to digest: Northwell Health Brings Endoscopy and Colonoscopy Services to the West Village
In a city as diverse as New York, full of people with unique backgrounds, personalities and life experiences, there’s at least one thing we can all agree on: stomach problems are no fun. It’s maybe not as much of a relatable topic as the housing market being a complete nightmare right now—but we have all at one time or another suffered through a stomach bug, indigestion, or a bout of diarrhea.
Hunterdon County 7-Eleven Worker Struck In Head While Confronting Armed Robbers, Police Say
A 7-Eleven worker in Hunterdon County was struck in the head while attempting to confront three men who had just committed an armed robbery, authorities say. Officers responding to the robbery report at the store on Route 202 in Raritan Township met with an employee who stated that a man had entered with two others and purchased items shortly before 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Lt. Scott Nelson said in a release on Thursday, August 4.
Become A Cake Pop Master At This Unique New Jersey Bake Shop
Are you from New Jersey and looking to take your baking skills to the next level? This shop that’s in the heart of Branchville, NJ has the perfect place to go if you want to be the next “cake pop boss”. I was scrolling on TikTok and...
Edison, NJ daycare worker charged with abusing 2-year-old child
EDISON — A head teacher at a daycare for young children is accused of physically assaulting a 2-year-old. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said that Nusrat J. Ameen, 56, of Edison, was arrested on Monday. Ameen is charged with fourth-degree abuse and neglect. The incident at I Can Kids...
Off-duty NYPD detective fatally shoots himself in Queens home
An off-duty NYPD detective has died after shooting himself in his Queens home, police said Tuesday. Detective Brendan Mcveigh was found shot in the head by his fiancée in his Rockaway apartment about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police said. Responding officers found his gun near his body. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved. “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss ...
Comments / 4