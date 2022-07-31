New York City store locks up Spam in plastic case amid crime spike

The 1950s are an interesting time in New York City's history. Having been established as one of the world's greatest cities following the end of World War II, New York was home to 7.89 million residents in the early parts of the decade. However, by the end of the '50s, the effects of suburbanization, which saw residents and industries alike leaving for cheaper pastures, actually led to a significant decline in population that would hold until the early 1970s. With this decline in population came an increase in crime, growing wealth inequality, and an overall step back for the northern metropolis.

