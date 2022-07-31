California Recession Incoming

biztoc.com
Kansans vote overwhelmingly to preserve abortion rights
Voters in Kansas turned out in record numbers Tuesday and overwhelmingly rejected a proposed amendment that would have removed the right to an abortion from the state constitution and opened the door for the Republican-controlled legislature to pass restrictions or an outright ban. Ali Rogin reports from Kansas.
4 charts that show just how big abortion won in Kansas
A poll worker helps voters cast their ballots in the Kansas primary election at Merriam Christian Church in Merriam, Kansas, on August 2. | Kyle Rivas/Getty Images. More people turned out than in any primary in Kansas history — and that could happen elsewhere, too. On Tuesday, an unprecedented...
Rep. Jackie Walorski and 3 others dead in car crash
Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) was killed Wednesday along with two members of her staff — communications director Emma Thomson and district director Zachery Potts — when their SUV collided head-on with another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was also killed. Walorski was 58 years old. Thomson...
