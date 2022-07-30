Police released bodycam footage of the rescue of a woman, Linda, from a vehicle …

trendbuddies.com
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find themJoe Mertens
Treasure Coast real estate broker shares insights on how to navigate current real estate marketEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
Chilling details emerge as girl, 6, dies and five siblings aged 8 to 29 are found in Australian ‘house of horrors’
CHILLING details have emerged in the case of a six-year-old girl who tragically died after she was rescued from a "house of horrors". Cops have launched an investigation into the death of little Charlie after she was found at a house in Adelaide, Australia, alongside her five siblings aged eight to 29.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Police say mother, 33, and her four young children including toddler three, have been found safe and well
Police have said a mother and her four children, including a three-year-old toddler, have now been found safe and well. Jemma, 33, and her children Christopher, 11, Julian, nine, Maddison, seven and Stephen, three, had been reported missing from the Merthyr Tydfil area on Monday, according to police. South Wales...
Boy calls 911 to report he needs a dinosaur. This is how a Florida deputy responded
A Florida sheriff’s deputy is being lauded on social media for his response to a boy’s exaggerated idea of what calling 911 can accomplish. It happened around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, in Orange County, home to Orlando, and the boy did not have an emergency in the traditional sense.
Taco Bell surveillance footage shows moment manager allegedly poured boiling water on customers
Two Taco Bell customers are suing the company after a store manager allegedly poured boiling water on them, and now their attorneys have shared video evidence supporting their case. Surveillance footage from the Dallas, Texas, fast food spot shows multiple angles of the alleged incident, said to have taken place...
3-Year-Old Boy Dies in Hot Car Outside Fla. Preschool Where Both His Parents Worked
A toddler has died in Florida after he was left in his parents' hot car outside the preschool where they both worked, per multiple reports. Police said a 3-year-old boy was found unresponsive inside a car outside the Lubavitch Education Center in Miami Gardens on Monday afternoon, according to the Miami Herald, ABC affiliate WPLG and NBC Miami.
12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road Monday morning led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies inside a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after the child...
Mother Deer Watches In A Panic As Firefighters Try To Free Her Baby
When her baby got separated from her and trapped under some rocks, there was nothing this poor mother deer could do. Hearing her fawn scream as humans gathered around must have been so scary for her. But what she didn’t realize was that the firefighters were trying to save her baby.
T-shirt and diaper lead man to find missing 5-year-old in MA stream. ‘Guardian angel’
Jake Manna was installing solar panels at a customer’s home in Massachusetts when he heard chatter from the street. People in the Buttermilk Bay neighborhood were searching for a 5-year-old girl who has autism, according to a news release from the Plymouth Police Department. The girl had been missing...
EXCLUSIVE: 'I yelled that my kids were in the car': Mom clings to hood of her Hyundai as female carjacker speeds away with her daughter, 6, and 11-month-old son
A New Mexico mom, acting on instinct, was caught on camera clinging to the hood of her Hyundai Santa Fe to try to stop a carjacker who had taken off with her 11-month-old son and six-year-old autistic daughter. Surveillance video shows Melody Maldonado, a 33-year-old librarian from Hobbs, New Mexico,...
Maine cops release chilling last images showing missing mom and her 'abusive' ex as he carries their daughter at campground store before they all vanished
Chilling images have been released of the last time a mother and her two-year-old who went missing three weeks ago on a camping trip with her 'abusive' ex-boyfriend were seen alive and well. Jill Sidebotham, 28, and her daughter, Lydia Hansen, have been missing since June 27. They were last...
Colorado woman devastated after deadly shooting on I-70
The fiancé of a Denver man who was tragically shot and killed during a possible case of road rage Sunday night says she is devastated and lost without her loved one by her side. Tamra Holton's fiancé, Kevin Piaskowski, was shot and killed Sunday night near Interstate 70 and Quebec. The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski. "The situation has been so daunting, and the last 24 hours have been nothing but a nightmare," Holton told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. Since the shooting, Holton has been surrounded...
Fears grow for missing Florida mom, 36, who vanished after boarding bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit: Family say she acted strangely in run-up to disappearance and missed appointment to see her children
Concerns are growing for a Florida mother described by her family as behaving erratically before boarding a bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit and vanishing. Detectives said that efforts to track down Erica Johnson, 36, have been hampered by the fact that she does not have a bank account or vehicle, rarely uses a phone, and does not have any active social media accounts.
Parents Arrested in Florida After 6-Year-Old Son Found Unconscious with Head in Toilet: Deputies
A 6-year-old boy was found unconscious with his head in a toilet, deputies said in recently released court documents. Deputies in Osceola County, Florida, blame his parents Larry Rhodes Jr., 22, and Bianca Blaise, 25. “At the time of this affidavit, it is unknown if [redacted] will survive his injuries,”...
Neighbor Dragged for Calling Cops to Complain About Pregnant Dog Owner
"You're a neighbor from hell," said one commenter on the viral post.
Three-year-old boy dies after spending hours in hot car outside preschool
A 3-year-old boy in Florida died after he was left in a hot car outside of his Jewish preschool, authorities said.
‘Please keep praying.’ A Florida car chase and shootout put a police dog in jeopardy
K9 Huk, a police dog with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, was shot three times during a confrontation that left two people dead. The K9 was released into a car with three armed suspects following a shootout and car crash near Jacksonville Zoo, Director Joe Cowan said at a briefing. After a suspect shot at Huk, five officers returned fire to remove the dog from the car.
Mystery after newlywed bride Christe Dawson, 39, found dead in her hotel room with new husband ‘nowhere to be found’
A NEWLYWED bride was found dead in a hotel room with suspicion pointing toward the husband, who allegedly fled the scene. Christe Chen Dawson, 39, was found dead while on a luxurious Fiji honeymoon with her 38-year-old groom, Bradley Robert Dawson. Bradley is a prime suspect in Christe's murder after...
