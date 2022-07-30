ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Police released bodycam footage of the rescue of a woman, Linda, from a vehicle …

By trendbuddies.com
trendbuddies.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
trendbuddies.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Christy Mack
dailyphew.com

Mother Deer Watches In A Panic As Firefighters Try To Free Her Baby

When her baby got separated from her and trapped under some rocks, there was nothing this poor mother deer could do. Hearing her fawn scream as humans gathered around must have been so scary for her. But what she didn’t realize was that the firefighters were trying to save her baby.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I yelled that my kids were in the car': Mom clings to hood of her Hyundai as female carjacker speeds away with her daughter, 6, and 11-month-old son

A New Mexico mom, acting on instinct, was caught on camera clinging to the hood of her Hyundai Santa Fe to try to stop a carjacker who had taken off with her 11-month-old son and six-year-old autistic daughter. Surveillance video shows Melody Maldonado, a 33-year-old librarian from Hobbs, New Mexico,...
HOBBS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fire Rescue#Bodycam#Democrats#Lawnwood Trauma Center#British
CBS Denver

Colorado woman devastated after deadly shooting on I-70

The fiancé of a Denver man who was tragically shot and killed during a possible case of road rage Sunday night says she is devastated and lost without her loved one by her side. Tamra Holton's fiancé, Kevin Piaskowski, was shot and killed Sunday night​ near Interstate 70 and Quebec.  The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski. "The situation has been so daunting, and the last 24 hours have been nothing but a nightmare," Holton told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. Since the shooting, Holton has been surrounded...
DENVER, CO
Daily Mail

Fears grow for missing Florida mom, 36, who vanished after boarding bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit: Family say she acted strangely in run-up to disappearance and missed appointment to see her children

Concerns are growing for a Florida mother described by her family as behaving erratically before boarding a bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit and vanishing. Detectives said that efforts to track down Erica Johnson, 36, have been hampered by the fact that she does not have a bank account or vehicle, rarely uses a phone, and does not have any active social media accounts.
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Miami Herald

‘Please keep praying.’ A Florida car chase and shootout put a police dog in jeopardy

K9 Huk, a police dog with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, was shot three times during a confrontation that left two people dead. The K9 was released into a car with three armed suspects following a shootout and car crash near Jacksonville Zoo, Director Joe Cowan said at a briefing. After a suspect shot at Huk, five officers returned fire to remove the dog from the car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy