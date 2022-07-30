“It’s Crushing”: The Lasting Trauma of the Exonerated

www.themarshallproject.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man who spent decades in prison for Malcolm X murder sues for wrongful conviction
A New York man who spent two decades in prison for the murder of civil rights leader Malcolm X is suing city leaders and former law enforcement officers over his wrongful imprisonment after he was exonerated late last year.
DA: 4 jail guards failed to act as inmate attempted suicide
Four New York City jail guards have been indicted for failing to intervene in an inmate's suicide attempt until it was too late to save the teenager from serious brain damage, authorities announced.The correction captain and three correction officers waited nearly eight minutes before providing any assistance to 18-year-old Nicholas Feliciano at the Rikers Island jail complex on Nov. 27, 2019, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Monday.Prosecutors said the officers can be seen on surveillance video walking past Feliciano and taking no action for seven minutes and 51 seconds.“The defendants ignored their duty as correction officers to maintain...
For wrongfully convicted Black men, exoneration can be just as traumatizing as prison
When 56-year-old Herman Atkins went just about anywhere, he had a routine: stop at a convenience store when he left the house, look into the security camera, make a minor purchase like gum or a soda, and always secure a receipt. At home in Southern California, he would file the receipts in a folder and place it in a file cabinet.
New Orleans Battled Mass Incarceration. Then Came the Backlash Over Violent Crime.
NEW ORLEANS — Fatima Muse still reaches for the phone to call her godmother, before remembering she’s not there to pick up. Portia Pollock was stabbed to death in front of her home in June 2021. The killer, who had a long criminal record and was out on bail awaiting trial in an armed robbery, drove off in her car. — The loss threw Muse’s life into chaos, and it has put her personal politics into tension: On the one hand, she holds deep convictions about the brutality and unfairness she sees in the criminal legal system — she was once tear-gassed protesting police abuses in Ferguson, Missouri. But she now also blames the system for letting a man accused of repeated violence out of jail, at a soul-shaking toll.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Transgender Inmate Impregnates Two Females In Prison, Transferred To Another Facility
A transgender inmate was transferred to another corrections facility by authorities in New Jersey after two female inmates became pregnant at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women, according to the Department of Corrections, NJ.com, reports. Demi Minor, 27, was relocated to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in June...
Female Inmates Sue Prison; Claim Guard Sold Key, Allowed Male Inmates to Rape Them
More than two dozen women in an Indiana prison claim they were raped and assaulted by male inmates have filed two separate lawsuits. According to Newsweek, a group of female inmates at the Clark County Jail in Indiana filed a lawsuit July 22 alleging two male prisoners were allowed access to their prison cells after they bribed a prison officer.
Black man freed from prison after 44 years says in lawsuit he was framed by officials for attempted rape
A Black man who was freed from prison this year after 44 years behind bars for attempted rapes he says he didn't commit has sued the officials who helped get him convicted, alleging a cover-up that ended up with him being framed. Vincent Simmons' conviction was overturned in February by...
Florida woman sentenced to life behind bars in murder-for-hire shooting death of prominent FSU law professor
A South Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time for her role in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting death of a local law professor. Katherine Magbanua was sentenced Friday morning to life behind bars without the possibility of probation or parole, as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Doctor Helped Send Ramiro Gonzales to Death Row. Now He’s Changed His Mind.
Last September, a psychiatrist named Edward Gripon traveled to Texas’ death row to meet a man he helped put there. He had testified at the 2006 trial of Ramiro Gonzales, who was facing a death sentence for kidnapping, raping and killing Bridget Townsend when they both were 18 years old. — “This is a man who has demonstrated a tendency to want to control, to manipulate, and to take advantage of certain other individuals,” Gripon told the jury at the time, predicting that Gonzales would pose a risk of harming more people.
EXCLUSIVE: 'I sobbed for ten hours': Mom of woman, 29, 'murdered by NFL star ex' speaks of her relief after he was charged- and now wants him to be jailed for life
The parents of a murdered woman told of their relief at news her ex-NFL star former boyfriend has been charged over the crime - and say they want him jailed for life. Leslie Mandeville and Stephen Pomaski spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com on Friday, a day after former Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers player Kevin Ware Jr, 41, was charged with the murder of their daughter Taylor Pomaski, 29, in April 2021.
Daily Beast
Cops Say Gun-Loving Engineer’s Account of Tubing Death Is Undercut by Videos and His Wife
A deadly stabbing at a bucolic Midwest tubing spot over the weekend all began with a lost phone and the suspect turned violent over taunts of being a “child molester,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast. But 52-year-old Nicolae Miu’s claims of having acted...
Black Man Spent 44 Years In Jail After Deputy Framed Him For Rape: Lawsuit
A Black man recently freed from prison after 44 years behind bars is suing officials who allegedly framed him for attempted rapes, NBC News reports. Vincent Simmons was originally convicted for the attempted aggravated rape of white teenage sisters in 1977. He was sentenced to consecutive, 50-year prison terms. Simmons...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Autopsy Shows UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer Was Stabbed 26 Times In Furniture Store Attack
UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer was brutally attacked at an upscale Los Angeles furniture store earlier this year, and Shawn Laval Smith has been charged in her murder. A postmortem examination has revealed that the UCLA grad student killed in a seemingly random daylight attack at a furniture store was stabbed more than a dozen times.
Subway feces attack suspect scalded with boiling water at Rikers Island: report
The man accused of smashing his own feces in a woman’s face at a Bronx subway station last winter was reportedly scalded with boiling water at Rikers Island and may have a disfigured face for life.
insideedition.com
Capitol Rioter Guy Reffitt's Wife Shocked at 7-Year Prison Sentence, Says Husband Never Put People in Danger
The wife and two daughters of Capitol Rioter Guy Reffitt are speaking out today about his prison sentence of seven years, the longest sentencing thus far of any participant on the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. “I was shocked, mainly because there were other people sentenced that have actually...
Jan. 6 Rioter’s Children Respond to Record Sentence: ‘Trump Deserves Life in Prison If My Father Is in Prison This Long’
Jan. 6 rioter Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday after being convicted by a D.C. jury of five felonies in March. Thus far, it’s the longest sentence handed down by a federal judge in relation to the Capitol insurrection by two years.
Emmett Till’s Life, Lynching And Murder Trial In Photos
The Story of Emmet Till is one of the most tragic stories in American history. Emmett Louis Till was 14-year’s-old when he was kidnapped, tortured, and lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Today would have been his 81st birthday, and as we reflect on the constant battle against racism, hatred, and violence, we also remember Till’s legacy.
Oklahoma to put prisoner to death almost every month through 2024
Oklahoma is planning to put a prisoner to death roughly every month, a speedy pace for a rarely invoked punishment that's banned in several other states. The first of the 25 executions, slated for Aug. 25, was scheduled Friday by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals after a federal judge greenlighted the reintroduction of lethal injection as a method of execution in the state. The planned executions over the next 29 months account for just over half of the Sooner State's death row inmate population of 44.
Alabama inmate charged with felony murder in death of corrections officer who aided escape
An inmate whose escape from an Alabama prison led to a multistate search has been charged with felony murder in connection to the death of the corrections officer accused of helping him, authorities announced Tuesday. The 11-day search for the pair began in April when Vicky White, a 56-year-old corrections...
Texas Man Will Serve Three Life Sentences for Two Brutal Cold Case Murders and Arson Intended to Destroy Evidence
A Texas man took a plea deal that will likely see him spend the rest of his life in prison over two brutal cold case murders. Jose “Joe” Baldomero Flores III, 41, was facing the prospect of the death penalty and jury selection was set to begin on Monday, July 25 when he pleaded guilty to killing two women in 2005 and 2011.
The Marshall Project
New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
401
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT
The Marshall Project is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization that seeks to create and sustain a sense of national urgency about the U.S. criminal justice system.https://www.themarshallproject.org/
Comments / 0