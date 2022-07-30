ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

“It’s Crushing”: The Lasting Trauma of the Exonerated

By Steven Hirsch/New York Post, via Associated Press
The Marshall Project
The Marshall Project
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.themarshallproject.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

DA: 4 jail guards failed to act as inmate attempted suicide

Four New York City jail guards have been indicted for failing to intervene in an inmate's suicide attempt until it was too late to save the teenager from serious brain damage, authorities announced.The correction captain and three correction officers waited nearly eight minutes before providing any assistance to 18-year-old Nicholas Feliciano at the Rikers Island jail complex on Nov. 27, 2019, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Monday.Prosecutors said the officers can be seen on surveillance video walking past Feliciano and taking no action for seven minutes and 51 seconds.“The defendants ignored their duty as correction officers to maintain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Marshall Project

New Orleans Battled Mass Incarceration. Then Came the Backlash Over Violent Crime.

NEW ORLEANS — Fatima Muse still reaches for the phone to call her godmother, before remembering she’s not there to pick up. Portia Pollock was stabbed to death in front of her home in June 2021. The killer, who had a long criminal record and was out on bail awaiting trial in an armed robbery, drove off in her car. — The loss threw Muse’s life into chaos, and it has put her personal politics into tension: On the one hand, she holds deep convictions about the brutality and unfairness she sees in the criminal legal system — she was once tear-gassed protesting police abuses in Ferguson, Missouri. But she now also blames the system for letting a man accused of repeated violence out of jail, at a soul-shaking toll.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
New York City, NY
City
Ohio, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Wrongfully Accused#Exonerations#Chicago City Council#Violent Crime#Exonerated#Closing Argument#Latino#Nbc News#Black Americans
The Marshall Project

This Doctor Helped Send Ramiro Gonzales to Death Row. Now He’s Changed His Mind.

Last September, a psychiatrist named Edward Gripon traveled to Texas’ death row to meet a man he helped put there. He had testified at the 2006 trial of Ramiro Gonzales, who was facing a death sentence for kidnapping, raping and killing Bridget Townsend when they both were 18 years old. — “This is a man who has demonstrated a tendency to want to control, to manipulate, and to take advantage of certain other individuals,” Gripon told the jury at the time, predicting that Gonzales would pose a risk of harming more people.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'I sobbed for ten hours': Mom of woman, 29, 'murdered by NFL star ex' speaks of her relief after he was charged- and now wants him to be jailed for life

The parents of a murdered woman told of their relief at news her ex-NFL star former boyfriend has been charged over the crime - and say they want him jailed for life. Leslie Mandeville and Stephen Pomaski spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com on Friday, a day after former Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers player Kevin Ware Jr, 41, was charged with the murder of their daughter Taylor Pomaski, 29, in April 2021.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PTSD
101.1. The Wiz

Emmett Till’s Life, Lynching And Murder Trial In Photos

The Story of Emmet Till is one of the most tragic stories in American history. Emmett Louis Till was 14-year’s-old when he was kidnapped, tortured, and lynched in Mississippi in 1955. Today would have been his 81st birthday, and as we reflect on the constant battle against racism, hatred, and violence, we also remember Till’s legacy.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Oklahoma to put prisoner to death almost every month through 2024

Oklahoma is planning to put a prisoner to death roughly every month, a speedy pace for a rarely invoked punishment that's banned in several other states. The first of the 25 executions, slated for Aug. 25, was scheduled Friday by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals after a federal judge greenlighted the reintroduction of lethal injection as a method of execution in the state. The planned executions over the next 29 months account for just over half of the Sooner State's death row inmate population of 44.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Marshall Project

The Marshall Project

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
401
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marshall Project is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization that seeks to create and sustain a sense of national urgency about the U.S. criminal justice system.

 https://www.themarshallproject.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy