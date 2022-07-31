West Virginia Loses Top Quarterback Recruit

voiceofmotown.com
Carolina safety returns the favor with "great" visit to WVU
An update with a recent visitor for WVU Football.
Babalade announces new decision date, time
On Wednesday morning, four-star Oluwatosin Babalade posted a new decision date and time. Friday, Aug. 5 at 2 o’clock - that is now the commitment release time for Babalade, who was originally scheduled to make the call on Sunday. His first decision date was postponed late last week. Then...
Centre Daily
What’s Left for Clemson In 2023 Recruiting Class?
View the original article to see embedded media. After entering the summer with just four verbal commitments, Clemson entered the month of August with 18 commitments. As hot as the Tigers have been since that first weekend in June, when 31 players took official visits, there are still a few more spots to fill between now and signing day.
voiceofmotown.com
OPINION: Most West Virginia Players Can’t Really Understand the Importance of Beating Pitt
Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s difficult to even imagine this, but if West Virginia travels to Pittsburgh on September 1st and does anything other than beat the hell out of Pitt, it’s going to be truly devastating for the West Virginia football program and the state as a whole.
The Post and Courier
No more Sir Big Spur? Controversy over Gamecocks' live mascot ruffles feathers
COLUMBIA — You’ve seen him, petted him, perhaps held him. Ever since Mary Snelling got the idea to start bringing a live rooster to University of South Carolina athletic events, Sir Big Spur has been a sideline staple and a photo favorite. He’ll still be there for this...
Clemson Unanimous No. 1 in Preseason Poll
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson United was voted the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll. The Tigers earned all eight first place votes (...)
Clemson picks up new commitment
The Clemson football program picked up a new commitment Tuesday. Piedmont (S.C.) Wren High School’s Jake Norris — a 6-foot-3, 265-pound offensive lineman in the class of 2023 — announced his (...)
Report: Controversy Growing With Live College Football Mascot
Since 2006, South Carolina's football team has had a live mascot. The program's live bird is known as Sir Big Spur. Well, the future of Sir Big Spur is up in the air due to a dispute over its appearance. According to The Post and Courier, the old owners of...
Between The Eers: Should WVU Stay in the Big 12?
A little conference realignment talk for today's show.
Return of the Brawl T-Shirts Featuring Dante Stills Now Available
Get your gear for the Brawl.
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
This is the best chocolate chip cookie in West Virginia, according to Yelp
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4. Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia. Yelp created its […]
West Virginia submits charging station plan; Wheeling to be a host
The West Virginia Department of Transportation has released its preliminary plan of proposed locations for electric vehicle charging stations and submitted it to the federal government.
Restaurant Road Trip: The Southern Kitchen WV
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Southern Kitchen is an up-and-coming restaurant in Randolph County where the focus is soul food as well as community. An idea that started in a small school kitchen will become a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Elkins in the coming months. Sharell Harmon and Sinquiss Anderson, have been best friends for more […]
WTOV 9
Tragedy strikes the same Dallas, W.Va. family twice in one summer
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Less than 2 months after the McCord family in Dallas lost its home to a fire, a tornado took the rest of their belongings on Monday night. Two pets were also lost in the fire. The tornado wiped out a barn that held any possessions they were able to salve from the blaze.
wtae.com
Two tornadoes confirmed in Western Pennsylvania
WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
wajr.com
Largest charter school in the state begins classes in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown. Recent reports indicated the school has the highest charter school enrollment in the state of 458, so far. According to academy president Jon Treu, they carefully selected a building on...
West Virginia Governor appoints local attorney as judge for Second Family Court Circuit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Jim Justice has appointed David L. Jackson, of Weirton, WV, to the Second Family Court Circuit, which serves Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties. Jackson is set to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Judge Robert C. Hicks. Jackson has 30 years of legal experience in both private practice […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wetzel County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — A Wetzel County resident was among five people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death of the 74-year-old Wetzel County man was confirmed along with an 80-year-old man from Harrison County, a...
