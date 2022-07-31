LaVonne Kuelbs

knuj.net
Related
knuj.net
Barbara Naumann
Barbara Naumann, age 75, of Lafayette passed away Monday, August 1, 2022 at the Sleepy Eye Care Center. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6th at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop. Burial will be held at a later date. Church choir will practice at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 6th at the church. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, August 5th at Minnesota Valley Funeral Homes – NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop.
knuj.net
JAMES UNKE
64-year-old James “Jim” Unke of Courtland passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester. Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 7th at Chapel of the Christ on the Martin Luther College Campus in New Ulm. Visitation will be held from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church on Sunday.
knuj.net
Don Brooks
Don Brooks, age 61, of Fairfax passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the New Ulm Medical Center in New Ulm. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, August 6, 2022, 1:00 P.M. at the Redwood Alliance Church, 231 E. 2nd St., Redwood Falls, Minnesota, with interment in Ft. Ridgely Cemetery, Ridgely Township, Nicollet County, Minnesota. Visitation will be Friday, August 5, 2022, from 4:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. at the Hauser-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Fairfax and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
knuj.net
HANS JOOHS EXCHANGE STUDENT
A welcome celebration was held at Kegel Club in New Ulm Monday evening for the Hans Joohs practical exchange intern Felix Villman. Villman has been in New Ulm for approximately nine days and will stay with the Dick and Sharon Seeboth and Terry and Elle Sveine families while he is in town. He is working at 3M. He will be in New Ulm until October, probably through Octoberfest.
Comments / 0