LaVonne Kuelbs

A welcome celebration was held at Kegel Club in New Ulm Monday evening for the Hans Joohs practical exchange intern Felix Villman. Villman has been in New Ulm for approximately nine days and will stay with the Dick and Sharon Seeboth and Terry and Elle Sveine families while he is in town. He is working at 3M. He will be in New Ulm until October, probably through Octoberfest.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO