Hundreds without power after truck hits utility pole in Raymond

Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by September
Pick-your-own Maine blueberries
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae Day
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24th
Local Restaurant Buys Maine Wharf To Help You Save Money
coast931.com
Head-on collision with dump truck in Standish leaves mother and daughter injured
A mother and her 2-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries when their vehicle collided with a dump truck in Standish. It happened Wednesday afternoon on Route 113. A vehicle operated by 32-year-old Rebecca McVety of Standish collided head-on with a Leavitt Earthworks dump truck that was fully loaded with dirt. A...
coast931.com
Motorcyclist killed in Scarborough crash
A fatal crash involving a motorcycle shut down Route 114 in Scarborough on Wednesday morning. Scarborough police say they responded to the crash near the Nonesuch Golf Course at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. They said a motor vehicle was turning left and collided with the motorcycle that was heading south. The...
wabi.tv
One dead after motorcycle crash in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WABI) - A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Scarborough Wednesday morning. It happened just after 9 a.m. on Route 114. Scarborough police say a vehicle turning into a golf course hit the motorcycle. We’re told the motorcyclist died at the scene. No...
wabi.tv
Belgrade man killed in Winslow car crash
WGME
Speed, alcohol apparent factors in 3-car crash in Windham that sent 4 to hospital
WINDHAM (WGME) --Four people were injured after a three-car crash in Windham on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Rt. 302 and Albion. According to police, a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Portland woman crossed the center line and hit another vehicle and then struck a third vehicle.
lcnme.com
Bremen Crash Leads to LifeFlight for Driver
One man was LifeFlighted to Maine Medical Center in Portland after a single-vehicle crash on Biscay Road in Bremen engulfed his truck in flames on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 2. Bystanders and members of the Bremen Fire Department extracted the driver, Roy Benner, 67, of Damariscotta, from his blue...
WMTW
Mother and child suffer serious injuries in head-on crash in Standish
STANDISH, Maine — Police say a 32-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and her 2-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash with a dump truck on Route 133 in Standish. Rebecca McVety of Standish was operating a 2004 Volvo and collided with a fully loaded Leavitt Earthworks tri-axle...
32-Year-Old Lewiston Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Morning Crash
One man is dead following a crash that took place Monday morning on Maine Route 219 in Hartford, Maine on Monday. According to WGME 13, a single-vehicle crash led to the death of a Lewiston, Maine man on Monday. Emergency crews were called to route 219, also called Bear Pond Road, after reports of a vehicle colliding with a tree.
WMTW
Hiker collapses, dies on Mount Washington trail Saturday afternoon
RANDOLPH, N.H. — A man is dead after he was found unresponsive on a Mount Washington trail on Saturday. Hikers found an unresponsive man on the Jewell Trail around 1:15 p.m. New Hampshire Fish and Game said the group started CPR right away and called for help. After 40...
coast931.com
Missing autistic teen from Maine found safe in wooded area
A 16-year-old girl with autism was found Monday night after she disappeared from her home in Livermore Falls over the weekend. Asia Brown was reported missing on Sunday. Maine Search and Rescue Dogs volunteer Leslie Howe and her K9 found the girl safe around 8 p.m. Monday. The volunteer organization...
Police find missing Livermore Falls teen
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls previously reported missing was found Monday night, police say. At approximately 8 p.m. Monday evening, the girl was found safe 1 mile from her home, according to a news release from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
Trooper: Zhukovskyy Cried When Told of Death Toll in Randolph Crash
LANCASTER – New Hampshire State Trooper Derek Newcomb testified Friday that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy began to cry when he learned for the first time that seven motorcyclists were killed in the Route 2 crash in Randolph three years ago. Friday marked the end of the first full week of Zhukovskyy’s...
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
To the Lazy Workers in the Checkout Line of a Maine Grocery Store
First off, don't worry. I'm not trying to get you fired by writing this. And I'm also not going to mention what grocery store and what Maine city/town I went to so that you can't be identified and I'm also not trying to have any Maine business lose money. But...
WGME
Maine contractor pleads guilty to theft by deception
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A contractor charged with scamming people out of more than $100,000 through his home repair business pleaded guilty. Tony Glidden, who was arrested in 2021 and charged with theft by deception, was scheduled for a bail revocation hearing in Augusta. Instead, he pleaded guilty to all charges...
coast931.com
Pingree, EPA announce $19.7 million investment in Maine Brownfields
Today in Portland, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, Portland Mayor Kate Snyder, EPA Regional Administrator David Cash, and Maine DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim announced a $19.7 million investment to help clean up and develop Brownfields in Maine. This is part of a greatly increased Brownfields investment in New England this year made...
WMTW
Dozens of pets seized from Alfred home getting ready for adoption
ALFRED, Maine — More than 50 pets seized from a home and property in Alfred have been awarded custody to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Animal Welfare Society and three Maine shelters. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: More than 50 animals seized from home. The pets were seized by...
