GALLERY: Catchfest Continues on Day 2 at Lake Champlain

majorleaguefishing.com
Related
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Rough Waters on Championship Monday at Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – It was another choppy morning on Lake Champlain during the final day of competition at the Covercraft Stop 6 Presented by Wiley X. Boats were swaying, wind was gusting, but the smallmouth bass were still biting for the anglers of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Final Hours of Day 3 on Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Despite rough afternoon conditions, the Top 50 continued to wrestle up big smallmouth bass from the depths of Lake Champlain on Day 3 of the Covercraft Stop 6 Presented by Wiley X. Only 10 anglers advance to Championship Monday, and every pro was hoping to punch their ticket with a last-minute kicker.
majorleaguefishing.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit, Lake Champlain, Day 4
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Check out some of the MLF NOW! live stream highlights from Day 4, Championship Monday, of Covercraft Stop 6 Presented by Wiley X. It was a clean slate as the Top 10 anglers hit Lake Champlain on Monday, and as the day wore on the outcome became too close to call.
majorleaguefishing.com
Texas’ Kyle Hall Wins Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Stop 6 on Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – The anticipation was palpable at the weigh-in on Championship Monday, with anglers, their families and fishing fans on the edge of their seats after the final day of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Covercraft Stop 6 at Lake Champlain Presented by Wiley X in Plattsburgh, New York. When the MLF NOW! livestream concluded, the unofficial results showed three pros tied at the top of the leaderboard with 21 pounds even – Dakota Ebare of Brookeland, Texas, Jon Canada of Helena, Alabama, and Kyle Hall of Granbury, Texas – all in the race and in solid contention for the top payout of up to $135,000.
IN THIS ARTICLE
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Championship Monday Roster Set After Day 3 Weigh-in on Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Texas angler Kyle Hall took the lead at the Covercraft Stop 6 Presented by Wiley X after weighing a 19-pound, 14-ounce bag of Lake Champlain bass on Day 3. Hall’s total of 61-09 was best after three days of competition, but with the weights zeroed on Championship Monday, every angler in the Top 10 has a shot at the check and trophy.
majorleaguefishing.com
MERCURY KEYS TO VICTORY: Van Dam, Lefebre Ready for a Mixed-Bag Challenge at Cayuga Lake
UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – The Bass Pro Tour is heading north for the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six on Cayuga Lake Presented by Googan Baits on Aug. 6-11. Michigan’s living legend Kevin VanDam knows to watch out for any curveballs Mother Nature might throw their way, but he has a long list of reasons to be excited for Stage Six. Meanwhile, Pennsylvanian powerhouse Dave Lefebre has a history of success on Cayuga topping his list of reasons to be excited for the next Bass Pro Tour event.
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
mynbc5.com
Police investigate drowning in Lake Champlain
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning that occurred in Lake Champlain on Sunday afternoon. Officials said that Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec had been swimming toward a dock near a home on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte on Sunday afternoon when he suddenly stopped swimming and went underwater.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
majorleaguefishing.com
Texas’ Kyle Hall Paces Final 10, Neal Clinches Second Consecutive AOY Title at Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Stop 6
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Chasing the first major title of his career, pro Kyle Hall of Granbury, Texas, regained his lead on Day 3 of the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Covercraft Stop 6 at Lake Champlain Presented by Wiley X on Sunday. Hall weighed in 19 pounds, 14 ounces to move his three-day total to 61 pounds, 9 ounces, giving him a 10-ounce lead over B&W Trailer Hitches pro Kyle Cortiana of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, who ended the day in second place with a three-day total of 60 pounds, 15 ounces.
Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State
The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
This Celebrity Spotted In Upstate New York! What’s He Doing Here?
Not that long ago I posted a story about a Central New York production company that was doing a casting call for cars. They were looking for very specific makes and models to be in a film that was to be shot in the Syracuse area. All indications are that the movie is being filmed as I type. Now we are getting clues as to who might be starring along side these automobiles.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
WMUR.com
Video: Great horned owl captured on trail camera while on a hunt in southern New Hampshire
VIDEO: A great horned owl was captured on a trail camera while on a hunt. These owls have a varied died from tiny insects to large geese, and primarily feed on small mammals, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
vermontjournal.com
45th Rockingham Old Home Days
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The 45th annual Rockingham Old Home Days will commence on Friday, Aug. 5 and run through Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7, offering live music, food vendors, community events, and a firework show. This event celebrates and commemorates the 116th annual pilgrimage to the Rockingham Meeting house.
On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures
A brother-and-sister duo have worked with animals since they were children, but they only had the idea of starting their own farm in May 2020. This summer, their butter will finally be ready for sale. Read the story on VTDigger here: On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters finding antisemitic flyers outside their homes
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Flyers with derogatory statements about people of the Jewish religion and culture have been showing up on driveways and sidewalks in front of some Vermont homes. “Little baggies of hate” are what some Vermont residents are calling the flyers. “My husband picked it up to...
informnny.com
UPDATE: Both lanes of Route 11 reopened
(UPDATE) — Both lanes of Route 11 in St. Lawrence County were reopened after the crash was cleared around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning. ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Both lanes of Route 11 in St. Lawrence County have been closed due to a crash. Specifically the...
Maine and New Hampshire Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags
Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
Mafia Witches Invading Upstate On Sunday; Expect Road Closures
August is going to be a rough month for getting around Troy. Between the destruction of the Uncle Sam Parking Garage downtown, ongoing repaving, and the filming of HBO’s second season of Gilded Age, it was already going to be a delicate enough maze to get through the city. Now expect more road closures as a new show comes to Troy to film a supernatural pilot!
What is New York State’s Most Rural County?
You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
Comments / 0