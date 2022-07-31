‘I Think It’s Him’: Ex-Girlfriend Helps Lead To Capture Of London Serial Killer

A New Jersey woman has been found guilty of killing her toddler son and not guilty in a murder-for-hire plot to have a witness in the case killed. Heather Reynolds, 44, was convicted by a Camden County jury on Thursday on charges related to the 2018 murder of her 17-month-old son, Axel, according to county prosecutors. The married woman was accused of using methamphetamines hours before suffocating the child with a cleaning wipe.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO