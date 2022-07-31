'Knots Landing' icon Donna Mills, 81, stuns on red carpet in rare appearance with daughter

www.today.com
Lisa Reimers
4d ago
I think Donna Mills is one of the most beautiful actresses of the past forty years. She's timeless and elegant and I loved her portrayal of Abby on Knots Landing ❤️
Cammie Rountree
4d ago
I've always loved Donna Mills!!! She is one beautiful, classy woman. ❤️
Patrick Fritz
4d ago
She's just so stunning looking. I can't believe she is 81.
