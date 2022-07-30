ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Southern Gardening: Plan, start planting fall gardens in July

By Gary Bachman/MSU Extension Service
Commercial Dispatch
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cdispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Dispatch

Airbnb removes Mississippi ‘slave cabin’ from listings

GREENVILLE — An Airbnb listing in Mississippi advertised as a “slave cabin” has been removed from the site following backlash on social media. Airbnb apologized after a TikTok video went viral criticizing the description of a cottage in Greenville. The bed and breakfast was marketed as an “1830s slave cabin.”
GREENVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention

MADISON, Wis. — Republicans on Friday unanimously chose Milwaukee in swing state Wisconsin for the 2024 national convention, a win for the city on the shores of Lake Michigan after its hosting of the Democratic convention in 2020 was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision in favor of...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy