Pac-12 Media Day: Arizona's Jedd Fisch praises QB Jayden de Laura, details approach to SoCal recruiting

Transfer RB visiting Vols after Whitehead's season-ending injury
A transfer running back is visiting Tennessee following Vols running back Len'Neth Whitehead's season-ending injury.
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
The Block: Jayden Daniels didn't leave Arizona State to sit on LSU's bench
In this excerpt from "The Block", Carl Reed and Blake Brockermeyer talk about the quarterback battle brewing in Baton Rouge.
Commentary: Dylan Edwards and a painful exit from Kansas State
Dylan Edwards committed to K-State and then broke away when the Derby back's recruitment took a sharp turn.
4-star Defensive Lineman Terrance Green will announce his commitment today
Will the Oregon Ducks secure a very big verbal commitment Monday afternoon? Four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green will make his verbal commitment live on the 247Sports YouTube Page today and the Ducks are in the running. Green will make his announcement at 3 p.m. PT and you can see it...
Upshaw decommits from the Gamecocks
South Carolina lost one of its 2023 commitments on Sunday morning. Safety Cameron Upshaw announced on Twitter that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Gamecocks. Upshaw committed to South Carolina on June 12 while he was in town for his official visit. With his decommitment, South Carolina now has two safety commits in its class in three-stars Jalon Kilgore and Zahbari Sandy.
Preps to Pros: The latest after Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
How did WVU's QBs look on the first day of fall camp?
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown gives an update on the QB situation after the first day of fall camp, including one contender that was not dressed.
Preps to Pros: The latest after Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after USC commit Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Georgia football: Former UGA running back Lars Tate dies at 56
Former Georgia running back Lars Tate died Tuesday morning at 56 years old. Tate played at Georgia from 1984-87 and was widely considered to be one of the greatest tailbacks in program history. “UGA fans, and FB family, my heart is deeply sadden, and the human side of me is...
Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
Four-star guard Chris Johnson announces commitment to Kansas
Fresh off a national championship, Kansas basketball is on the board in the class of 2023. On Tuesday night, Chris Johnson — a four-star guard — announced his commitment to Bill Self and the Jayhawks. Johnson picks the Jayhawks over a wealth of offers from the likes of Alabama, Texas and UCLA. He amassed 18 total offers during the recruiting process.
VIP notes on Texas A&M's quarterbacks heading into fall camp
Texas A&M starts fall camp this week and Gigem 247 has you covered with an in-depth look at the Aggies' quarterback situation coming out of the spring and summer. Head coach Jimbo Fisher has three quality players to choose from in 2021 opening game starter Haynes King, LSU transfer Max Johnson, and five star freshman Conner Weigman. However, the depth offered by the trio means that the 2022 offense won't be as affected if Fisher's choice for the starting role goes down like King did last season. Here's what each of them brings to the table for the 2022 campaign...and beyond.
AAC Player of the Year transferring to Tennessee
The Tennessee baseball team landed another highly prized prospect from the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Cincinnati outfielder Griffin Merritt — the reigning AAC Player of the Year — tweeted on Monday that he planned to finish his college player playing for Tony Vitello in Knoxville. “I’d like...
East High Tight End Matthew Fredrick Commits to BYU
Fredrick held various competing G5 offers before committing to the Cougars
College football rankings: Top 25 coaches entering 2022 season
If you're into divisiveness at the start of fall camp this month, try ranking college football's top 25 coaches and doing so in an order that appeases everyone — it's impossible. Winning is everything and in the new era of transfer portal madness, NIL advantages and unequal revenue distribution among the major conferences, there's an elite group of coaches capable of competing for national championships annually with the others simply fighting for a shot to be in the mix.
WATCH: USC wide receiver commit Jason Robinson Jr. ISO video
Long Beach (Calif.) Poly junior wide receiver and USC commit Jason Robinson Jr. is looking to go from the Jackrabbits best vertical threat to their No. 1 target overall in the passing game this season. While it remains to be seen who Poly's starting signal-caller will be this season, Robinson...
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
Babers: Garrett Shrader will dominate Syracuse QB camp reps; how about Florida transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson?
Dino Babers isn't expecting a Syracuse football quarterback battle during preseason camp. Returning starter Garrett Shrader will handle most of the team reps over the next month while a trio of reserves compete for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, SU's seventh-year head coach said on Tuesday. The...
GigEm247 talks big recruiting weekend for Texas A&M
After a slow start to July, Texas A&M has come to life on the recruiting trail over the past few days landing several big targets. The momentum actually began over a week ago with the addition of top-100 offensive lineman Chase Bisontis and carried over to this past weekend. On Saturday afternoon, five-star linebacker Anthony Hill got the party started announcing his commitment to the Aggies ahead of the big weekend pool party. A few hours later, national top-100 prospect Dalton Brooks joined the fold as well.
