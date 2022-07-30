ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Pac-12 Media Day: Arizona's Jedd Fisch praises QB Jayden de Laura, details approach to SoCal recruiting

By Raymond Lucas Jr.
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama

The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Washington State
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Local
Washington Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona College Sports
Pullman, WA
Football
247Sports

Upshaw decommits from the Gamecocks

South Carolina lost one of its 2023 commitments on Sunday morning. Safety Cameron Upshaw announced on Twitter that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Gamecocks. Upshaw committed to South Carolina on June 12 while he was in town for his official visit. With his decommitment, South Carolina now has two safety commits in its class in three-stars Jalon Kilgore and Zahbari Sandy.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Pac 12 Conference#American Football#College Football#Qb Jayden De Laura#Socal#Arizona Wildcats#Pac 12 Media Day#Wildcatauthority
247Sports

Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings

Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Four-star guard Chris Johnson announces commitment to Kansas

Fresh off a national championship, Kansas basketball is on the board in the class of 2023. On Tuesday night, Chris Johnson — a four-star guard — announced his commitment to Bill Self and the Jayhawks. Johnson picks the Jayhawks over a wealth of offers from the likes of Alabama, Texas and UCLA. He amassed 18 total offers during the recruiting process.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

VIP notes on Texas A&M's quarterbacks heading into fall camp

Texas A&M starts fall camp this week and Gigem 247 has you covered with an in-depth look at the Aggies' quarterback situation coming out of the spring and summer. Head coach Jimbo Fisher has three quality players to choose from in 2021 opening game starter Haynes King, LSU transfer Max Johnson, and five star freshman Conner Weigman. However, the depth offered by the trio means that the 2022 offense won't be as affected if Fisher's choice for the starting role goes down like King did last season. Here's what each of them brings to the table for the 2022 campaign...and beyond.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

AAC Player of the Year transferring to Tennessee

The Tennessee baseball team landed another highly prized prospect from the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Cincinnati outfielder Griffin Merritt — the reigning AAC Player of the Year — tweeted on Monday that he planned to finish his college player playing for Tony Vitello in Knoxville. “I’d like...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

College football rankings: Top 25 coaches entering 2022 season

If you're into divisiveness at the start of fall camp this month, try ranking college football's top 25 coaches and doing so in an order that appeases everyone — it's impossible. Winning is everything and in the new era of transfer portal madness, NIL advantages and unequal revenue distribution among the major conferences, there's an elite group of coaches capable of competing for national championships annually with the others simply fighting for a shot to be in the mix.
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: USC wide receiver commit Jason Robinson Jr. ISO video

Long Beach (Calif.) Poly junior wide receiver and USC commit Jason Robinson Jr. is looking to go from the Jackrabbits best vertical threat to their No. 1 target overall in the passing game this season. While it remains to be seen who Poly's starting signal-caller will be this season, Robinson...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’

Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

GigEm247 talks big recruiting weekend for Texas A&M

After a slow start to July, Texas A&M has come to life on the recruiting trail over the past few days landing several big targets. The momentum actually began over a week ago with the addition of top-100 offensive lineman Chase Bisontis and carried over to this past weekend. On Saturday afternoon, five-star linebacker Anthony Hill got the party started announcing his commitment to the Aggies ahead of the big weekend pool party. A few hours later, national top-100 prospect Dalton Brooks joined the fold as well.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy