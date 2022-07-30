Birth: Jaxon Neon Bobitt

cdispatch.com
Commercial Dispatch
Erma Stembridge
VERNON, Ala. — Erma “Nita” Stembridge, 94, died July 30, 2022, at Generations of Vernon. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Dowdle Funeral Home, with Matthew Byars officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Millport, Alabama. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
David McMillen
David Luen McMillen, age 80, died Sunday July 17, 2022, after a brief illness. David was born September 3, 1941, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Luen and Lela McMillen. Later the family moved to Memphis, Tennessee where his father. owned two Massey Ferguson tractor dealerships. After his mother’s passing...
Commercial Dispatch
Ella Skinner
NOXUBEE COUNTY — Ella Kinner, 81, died Aug. 1, 2022, at Noxubee County General Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Macon.
Commercial Dispatch
Joan Langford
STARKVILLE — Joan Kimsey Langford, 85, died July 29, 2022. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, at Welch Funeral Home. A private burial will be held. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Langford was born in Lincolnton, North Carolina, to the late Herman...
Commercial Dispatch
Mose Davis
NOXUBEE COUNTY — Mose Davis, 58, died July 30, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Macon.
Commercial Dispatch
Dixie McMillen
Dixie Taylor McMillen, age 74, died peacefully Tuesday, July 12, 2022, after struggling with dementia for many years. Dixie was born September 13,. 1947, in Tennessee, where her father worked as a pharmacist and her mother taught school. The family later moved to Starkville, Mississippi, and she graduated from Starkville High School in 1965. Dixie continued her education at Delta State University (DSU), receiving a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1969. While at DSU, she was a member of the Delta Belles. She had many professional roles throughout her life, and her involvement in community and civic organizations included memberships in the Chamber of Commerce, Business and Professional Women, and the Leadership Starkville program. Alongside her mother, Cattie Taylor, she had been an active member of the Starkville Pilot Club in the past, serving as President during her time with the organization. She spent time as a photographer early in her career, later owned a dress shop in downtown Starkville known as Dixie’s and was a realtor for a time. More recently, she took courses in ceramics at Mississippi State University and was a ceramic artist. Dixie was an avid cook, enjoyed reading, needlepoint, and spending time with her cats. She was a patron of the arts and charter member of the Starkville Community Theatre (SCT), where she served backstage and as assistant director on many productions, and her role in the Octette Bridge Club as Ann Conroy was her SCT stage debut. The play produced joint best supporting actress awards for all 8 actresses at the state festival, which led to the first regional competition for SCT. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, completing the four-year Education for Ministry program and favoring contemplative prayer, walking the labyrinth, and quiet services.
Commercial Dispatch
Donald Hurst
WEST POINT — Donald Ray “Donnie” Hurst, 73, died July 31, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Calvert Funeral Home, with James Towery officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Clarence Barnes
ALICEVILLE, Ala. — Clarence “Ronnie” Barnes, 63, died July 31, 2022, at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Lavender’s Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Horton Cemetery in Eutaw, Alabama. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Lavender’s Funeral Home of Aliceville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Brenda Foreman
WEST POINT — Brenda Kay Foreman, 62, died July 31, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. There will be no services at this time. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Foreman was born March 2, 1960, in West Point, to the late William...
