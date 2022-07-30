Plans set for annual Elvis Birthplace Fan Appreciation Day

cdispatch.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbi.com
Tupelo community members honor legendary musician Lee Williams
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- It has been almost a year since one of Tupelo’s legendary musicians passed away. And today fans gathered at the Tupelo Furniture Market to honor Lee Williams. The long time lead singer of Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, a gospel quartet which formed in Tupelo...
wcbi.com
Nurse practitioner juggles family, work and ‘Dancing Like the Stars’
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Local personalities from across North Mississippi are showing off their ballroom dancing skills as part of an annual event that helps kids across the area. For more than two months now, Megan Cherry has been coming from her job as a nurse practitioner in Pontotoc...
tippahnews.com
Storey named DLTS Grand Champion, raises record amount for Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi fundraiser
TUPELO–For the first time in two years, as the north Mississippi area, along with the world, dealt with Covid-19, Dance Like The Stars, the preeminent fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi was back in the BancorpSouth Center in front of a crowd of more than 1000 people.
Commercial Dispatch
David McMillen
David Luen McMillen, age 80, died Sunday July 17, 2022, after a brief illness. David was born September 3, 1941, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Luen and Lela McMillen. Later the family moved to Memphis, Tennessee where his father. owned two Massey Ferguson tractor dealerships. After his mother’s passing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commercial Dispatch
Joan Langford
STARKVILLE — Joan Kimsey Langford, 85, died July 29, 2022. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, at Welch Funeral Home. A private burial will be held. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Langford was born in Lincolnton, North Carolina, to the late Herman...
Commercial Dispatch
Donald Hurst
WEST POINT — Donald Ray “Donnie” Hurst, 73, died July 31, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Calvert Funeral Home, with James Towery officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Sammy Johnson
MILLPORT, Ala. — Sammy Johnson, 68, died July 30, 2022, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Dowdle Funeral Home, with Terry Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport is in charge of arrangements.
wtva.com
Slim Chickens opens on North Gloster amid struggling economy
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Another major restaurant franchise opened today. Slim Chickens is now located on North Gloster street in Tupelo. This location for the southern-themed fast-food franchise has been in the works for three years. Executives today say there are many struggles and benefits of opening a business in today’s economy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Commercial Dispatch
Dixie McMillen
Dixie Taylor McMillen, age 74, died peacefully Tuesday, July 12, 2022, after struggling with dementia for many years. Dixie was born September 13,. 1947, in Tennessee, where her father worked as a pharmacist and her mother taught school. The family later moved to Starkville, Mississippi, and she graduated from Starkville High School in 1965. Dixie continued her education at Delta State University (DSU), receiving a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1969. While at DSU, she was a member of the Delta Belles. She had many professional roles throughout her life, and her involvement in community and civic organizations included memberships in the Chamber of Commerce, Business and Professional Women, and the Leadership Starkville program. Alongside her mother, Cattie Taylor, she had been an active member of the Starkville Pilot Club in the past, serving as President during her time with the organization. She spent time as a photographer early in her career, later owned a dress shop in downtown Starkville known as Dixie’s and was a realtor for a time. More recently, she took courses in ceramics at Mississippi State University and was a ceramic artist. Dixie was an avid cook, enjoyed reading, needlepoint, and spending time with her cats. She was a patron of the arts and charter member of the Starkville Community Theatre (SCT), where she served backstage and as assistant director on many productions, and her role in the Octette Bridge Club as Ann Conroy was her SCT stage debut. The play produced joint best supporting actress awards for all 8 actresses at the state festival, which led to the first regional competition for SCT. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, completing the four-year Education for Ministry program and favoring contemplative prayer, walking the labyrinth, and quiet services.
WBBJ
Corinth, Mississippi store to hold closing sale this week
CORINTH, Miss. — A Mississippi store is going out of business, according to a news release. The release says that Casabella Furniture in Corinth is, unfortunately, going out of business. The two store owners, who have been there for more than 30 years, say it is hard to see the store go.
Commercial Dispatch
Monday Profile: Second-year teacher brings his own style to class
Since his childhood, there have been no shortage of people telling Owen Brown to “dress for the job you want.”. Brown wants to one day be a school district superintendent, and his daily dapper — a suit and tie or, at minimum, a blazer with a dress shirt and pants — send this message loud and clear to his students and colleagues at Starkville High School.
60 years ago, hamburgers were 15¢. Now owner of beloved Mississippi dairy bar says its time to close.
In 1962, E.D. and Georgia Mae Smith opened Smith’s Dairy Bar in Shannon. After school, Robert Smith – then a junior at Siggers High, which is now Shannon Elementary – and his siblings would go straight to the restaurant to help their folks serve customers. “We looked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commercial Dispatch
Erma Stembridge
VERNON, Ala. — Erma “Nita” Stembridge, 94, died July 30, 2022, at Generations of Vernon. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Dowdle Funeral Home, with Matthew Byars officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Millport, Alabama. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Brenda Foreman
WEST POINT — Brenda Kay Foreman, 62, died July 31, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. There will be no services at this time. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Foreman was born March 2, 1960, in West Point, to the late William...
wcbi.com
North Mississippi Medical Center food pantry for cancer patients seeing need increase as food prices rise
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Food insecurity is one of the many hardships that cancer patients face. But it’s one that North Mississippi Medical Center Cancer Care doesn’t want its patients to face on their own. “People come in here and they confide in us and tell us,...
wtva.com
Burnsville Medical Clinic opens in Tishomingo County
IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - A new medical clinic is now open in Burnsville. North Mississippi Medical Clinics operates the Burnsville Medical Clinic. It’s staffed by Tishomingo County natives Dr. Brad Murray and nurse practitioner Jade James. “This clinic has been a dream of ours for a long time,” NMMC-Iuka...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtva.com
Contagious outbreak at local humane society
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The Tupelo-Lee Humane Society will offer only limited services on Saturday, July 30, after a contagious outbreak on Friday. A social media post Friday afternoon says the shelter closed Friday afternoon for a deep clean after identifying cases of parvo. The Shelter will open on Saturday...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville Academy hosts weekend jamboree at Sportsplex
STARKVILLE — Six girls soccer teams from across Mississippi gathered at the Starkville Sportsplex on Saturday for three rounds of preseason friendlies ahead of the MAIS girls’ soccer season. Starkville Academy hosted the event, organized by head coach Chris Doss, and took on three of its five visitors...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - Hago Automotive
IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - Hago Automotive Corp. has a plant in Tishomingo County. The company uses machines to stamp out metal parts used in cars. CEO Alfred Haiger said BMW is the plant's biggest customer but has other customers across the globe. The facility in Tishomingo County is the only...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Business Receives License to Become Medical Marijuana Dispensary
The city of Oxford has possibly its first state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary. Hybrid Relief received its privilege license on Monday from the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Bureau of Enforcement. The Hybrid Relief dispensary will be located off West Jackson Avenue behind the Hemp Ville CDB store.
Comments / 0