5-star WR Hykeem Williams feeling good about FSU after Showcase

Florida State defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, wide receiver Deuce Spann and tight end Brian Courtney met with the media on Thursday following practice. Lovett discusses the competition between the OL and DL as well as Julian Armella. Spann talks on his development as he builds confidence as a receiver. Courtney has been one of the more impressive 2022 signees in preseason camp.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO