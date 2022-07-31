5-star WR Hykeem Williams feeling good about FSU after Showcase

floridastate.rivals.com
Scarlet Nation
FSU football practice observations: OL depth tested, Robinson returns
Thursday’s return to Florida State football practice proved to be an oppressive challenge. After what FSU head coach Mike Norvell referred to as a productive off day of film review and meetings, the Seminoles were greeted by a stifling August heat on the practice field Thursday morning for their second straight practice in full pads.
Scarlet Nation
Florida State defensive back Azareye'h Thomas turning heads this preseason
Before he’s even played in a game at Florida State, there’s quite a buzz building around Azareye’h Thomas. The true freshman defensive back has turned heads with his knack for consistently making big plays. In each of his first two practices this past spring after enrolling early,...
Scarlet Nation
10 Florida State football standouts through six preseason practices
Six Florida State football preseason practices are in the books. The Seminoles are holding their second off day of preseason camp Wednesday after practicing three straight days and practicing in full pads for the first time Tuesday morning. Over that span, there’s been plenty to observe about this year’s FSU...
Scarlet Nation
Osceola video: Lovett, Spann, Courtney
Florida State defensive tackle Fabien Lovett, wide receiver Deuce Spann and tight end Brian Courtney met with the media on Thursday following practice. Lovett discusses the competition between the OL and DL as well as Julian Armella. Spann talks on his development as he builds confidence as a receiver. Courtney has been one of the more impressive 2022 signees in preseason camp.
Scarlet Nation
Observations from FSU football's first full-pads preseason practice
The Florida State football team took to the field for its sixth practice this fall and first in full pads Tuesday morning. The majority of the 24-period practice took place under clear, sunny skies with the temperature reaching the mid to high 90s. Head coach Mike Norvell said that he...
Scarlet Nation
Osceola video: Seminole Sidelines on defense
Ariya Massoudi and Patrick Burnham give their insight into the first few days of Florida State's football practices. They are joined by guests Leroy Smith and Jerry Kutz. Our video on the offense was posted on Monday.
Scarlet Nation
Osceola video: Full-pad practice
Florida State held its first full-pad practice on Tuesday morning, practice No. 6 of preseason camp. Patrick Burnham and Curt Weiler have their observations and The Osceola will have a full practice report posted this afternoon.
Scarlet Nation
Osceola video: Norvell, Briggs, J. Douglas
Florida State coach Mike Norvell as well as defensive end Dennis Briggs Jr. and wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas spoke to the media after Tuesday's full-pad practice. Norvell also discussed backup quarterbacks Tate Rodemaker and AJ Duffy. (Videos of interviews by Curt Weiler and Bob Ferrante)
