First Alert Weather Saturday Night Forecast

Thunderstorms, lightning forecast to hit Bay Area
The Bay Area has seen an impressive amount of wet weather for this time of year, especially at the coast, and more is expected on the way Sunday night.
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
Flash Flood Watch in effect for parts of SoCal
A flash flood watch was in effect until this evening for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, where forecasters were predicting a chance of monsoonal showers, thunderstorms and possible moderate to heavy rain. Isolated to scattered showers will likely continue through at...
Record-breaking rainfall drizzles over downtown San Francisco
A chance for isolated thunderstorms is possible late Sunday into Monday morning.
Interior Northern California bakes in blazing heat with temps up to 113
Much of interior Northern California is baking, with scorching temperatures pushing as high as 113 degrees.
McKinney Fire: Crews brace for catastrophic dry lightning strikes
YREKA -- Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities.The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest, with expected thunderstorms a big concern Sunday just south of the Oregon state line, said U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Adrienne Freeman."The fuel beds are so dry and they can just erupt from that lightning," Freeman said. "These thunder cells come with gusty erratic winds that can blow fire in every direction."The...
McKinney fire in Northern California explodes to 30,000 acres
The McKinney fire burning in Siskiyou County has exploded in size over the weekend. Officials said it is already larger than the Oak Fire burning near Yosemite.
Crews respond to structure fire, San Leandro
Fire crews successfully "knocked down" a structure fire in San Leandro on Sunday, according to tweets from Alameda County Fire.
How common are shark attacks in the Bay Area?
(KRON) – Shark sightings are becoming more common in certain areas of the country this summer, which of course is a scary sight for those who frequently visit the water. In June, a swimmer was seriously injured off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove after he was attacked by a shark. Lovers Point Beach […]
Fast-moving Wildfire In Northern California Forces Residents To Evacuate
The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday. Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has scorched over 51,000...
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
1 dead, 11 sickened in Legionnaires' disease outbreak in California's Napa County
A Legionnaires' disease outbreak in California's wine country has caused one death and nearly a dozen hospitalizations since mid-July, and public health officials have found one possible source of the bacteria that causes the illness, authorities said Wednesday. High levels of Legionella bacteria were found in a water sample taken...
One California county deemed ‘most vulnerable’ to extreme heat on federal map
Of the 10 counties deemed "most vulnerable," all are in the South or Texas except one.
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of Oakland
The Lake Chalet Seafood Bar & Grill(Courtesy of Lake Chalet Seafood Bar& Grill) It’s easy to pick on Oakland. Why? You name it. Crime. The homeless. Civic dysfunction. The rat-infested Coliseum.
Man caught sleeping in Palo Alto backyard later arrested for entering occupied home
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department arrested a man on Monday for entering an occupied home and “rummaging around,” it announced in a press release. San Jose resident Wayne Darko, 35, was taken into custody at the scene. Police were called to the 1100 block of Ramona Street at about 3:40 […]
Helicopter assists with fire in Los Altos Hills
Fire crews are responding to a fire in Los Altos hills, according to a tweet from Cal Fire.
Update: Man dead, another wounded after early morning San Jose shooting
SAN JOSE -- San Jose police have elevated an early morning shooting on Sunday to a homicide, the department announced on Twitter at 8:05 p.m.Initially, the shooting had sent two men to the hospital.Police responded to reports of a shooting at 3:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Umbarger Road.One man self-transported to a medical facility and the other had been receiving care in a hospital for a life-threatening injury, police said at approximately 8 a.m.This is San Jose's 24th homicide this year, the department said.This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Bay Area residents gravitate to one lucky liquor store for Mega Millions lottery tickets
At Ernie’s Liquor on South White Road in San Jose, business has especially been booming. Ernie’s is the store that in 2018 sold one of three Mega Millions winning tickets for the record $1.5 billion.
Pleasanton retirement home residents known as the Fix-It Guys
Two residents at a Pleasanton retirement community are known as the Fix-It Guys, fixing all sorts of items for their fellow residents. Andria Borba reports.
