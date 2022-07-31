Women pump iron in San Francisco to steel for abortion-access struggle

www.cbsnews.com
1 dead, 11 sickened in Legionnaires' disease outbreak in California's Napa County
A Legionnaires' disease outbreak in California's wine country has caused one death and nearly a dozen hospitalizations since mid-July, and public health officials have found one possible source of the bacteria that causes the illness, authorities said Wednesday. High levels of Legionella bacteria were found in a water sample taken...
Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You
As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes
For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
Kaiser Permanente workers announce plans for indefinite strike in Northern California
"This status quo cannot go on one more day. Patients are suffering. Therapists are leaving. Kaiser is blatantly ignoring new state laws."
Woman thousands of miles away from Bay Area gets FasTrak toll bill; here's how it went wrong
"I haven't been to San Francisco since probably 40 years ago, so it was surprising I could get a ticket and not even be there," Cynthia Freyer of Washington said.
UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park
San Jose may pause plans to construct tiny homes in the north part of the city, following fervent backlash from neighbors. On Wednesday, the city’s Rules and Open Government Committee unanimously approved potentially stopping plans for homeless housing at a park on Noble Avenue. The full San Jose City Council will weigh the decision at... The post UPDATE: San Jose reconsiders homeless housing at park appeared first on San José Spotlight.
The California Department of Aging: There Is Help for Elder Californians
The St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church’s Commission on Social Action held a community meeting on aging last Thursday in San Bernardino with representatives from the California Department of Aging (CDA) and the Bernardino County’s Department of Aging and Adult Services. Held in the sanctuary, the discussion featured...
New report finds racial and economic segregation in Bay Area
(BCN) — A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods remain highly segregated by race and wealth. The report is based on an analysis of U.S. Census data down to the census track level that compares population numbers by race and income. Eleven of the Bay Area’s 1,572 […]
Off-duty San Francisco firefighter booked into jail, accused of shooting at man
A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
Love triangle, motive revealed in San Jose baby kidnapping
One of the accused kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother's home allegedly planned to keep the baby as her own, a police officer testified for a preliminary hearing Monday.
Silicon Valley
Hundreds of e-bikes abandoned in Richmond after company quietly shutters operations
Richmond’s first ever bike-sharing program has apparently bolted, leaving hundreds of neon cyan bicycles abandoned and effectively useless around town. Bolt Mobility rolled out 250 app-powered e-bikes across the city in June 2021, funded by a $1 million grant from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC). But starting this July,...
This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US
California’s “train to nowhere” shows the challenges ahead. In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
Colma vice mayor passes away from ovarian cancer a month after announcing retirement
COLMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Colma Vice Mayor Raquel "Rae" Gonzalez passed away Tuesday after a long battle with ovarian cancer, just weeks after announcing she was retiring from the Colma City Council. "No words can describe how we are all feeling upon receiving this terrible news," said Mayor Helen...
Man caught sleeping in Palo Alto backyard later arrested for entering occupied home
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department arrested a man on Monday for entering an occupied home and “rummaging around,” it announced in a press release. San Jose resident Wayne Darko, 35, was taken into custody at the scene. Police were called to the 1100 block of Ramona Street at about 3:40 […]
Rich people left San Francisco during the last two years, taking billions of dollars with them
Employees turned into affluent, white-collar residents after their average salaries increased in the early months of 2020, fled San Francisco as they got the liberty of working remotely.
San Francisco genetic tech company Invitae will lay off 1,000 employees, including over 700 local employees
The "realignment" was announced weeks ago, with scant details of the upcoming layoffs.
Silicon Valley
San Jose sues property owner, claiming Rose Garden home endangers the public
In an unusual move, the city of San Jose is suing an Oakland-based tax attorney, arguing that his derelict home in San Jose’s Rose Garden area has become a public nuisance that endangers the health and safety of those around it. The lawsuit — filed this month in Santa...
Missing Northern California woman Kassandra McKee seen on camera footage in San Francisco store
The woman recently reported a threat on her life.
