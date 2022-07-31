JetBlue-Spirit Airlines Acquisition Approved, What Now?

liveandletsfly.com
How the JetBlue and Spirit Airlines merger could get you $19 flight tickets this fall
Big news for the airline industry: JetBlue announced it will purchase Spirit Airlines last week for $3.8 billion after a merger with Spirit and Frontier Airlines fell through, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. This combination of two powerhouse budget airlines will create the fifth largest US carrier. For...
travelawaits.com
JetBlue Could Soon Become The Fifth-Largest U.S. Airline
One day after a deal merging Spirit Airlines with Frontier Airlines fell apart, Spirit has found another suitor. JetBlue is purchasing the low-cost carrier for $3.8 billion in a merger that will — if approved by federal regulators — create the nation’s fifth largest airline. “We are...
What Are Whales Doing With American Airlines Group
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on American Airlines Group AAL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
AOL Corp
JetBlue CEO sees 'extremely strong' demand, no 'domination' if it acquires Spirit
JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes sees no loss in altitude for consumer demand headed into the back half of the year, despite swirling recession fears and disappointing financial results from the airline. "Demand remains extremely strong," Hayes said on Yahoo Finance Live Tuesday. "We continue to see extremely strong demand [into...
ValueWalk
Spirit Airlines Agreed To Be Acquired By JetBlue Airways
What’s New In Activism – Spirit Sells To JetBlue. U.S. budget carrier Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE:SAVE) agreed to be acquired by JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for $3.8 billion, a day after failing to convince shareholders to approve a lower offer from another airline. The deal ends a heated proxy fight during which two Spirit activist shareholders voiced support for a JetBlue deal.
I went inside a hidden room where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights. I was amazed by its small size and comfy beds.
On Air New Zealand's Boeing 777-300ER, flight attendants rest in a room hidden above economy class. Before my 12-hour flight, I explored the secret bedroom with the in-service flight manager. As I scaled the steps, I entered a cramped room with just enough space for eight beds and storage.
Furious mom slams American Airlines for LOSING her daughter,12, after paying $150 for chaperone to take her through Miami Airport
A Georgia mom has slammed American Airlines for losing her 12-year-old daughter when she flew alone from Tennessee to Miami. Monica Gilliam, 39, a photography professor, blasted the airline after Kimber was not escorted off the plane and disappeared. The youngster had been flying solo from Chattanooga to Miami last...
American Airlines passengers told to get off the plane they had just boarded after a 5-hour delay because the crew had to go off-duty
An American Airlines customer said passengers had to leave after the pilots said they had timed out. Sheila Gray said her flight from Charlotte to Boston had already been delayed by five hours. She said the airline did not offer any form of compensation.
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Almost a month after his flight and 10 days after Delta said he'd get no more compensation, it offered Tim Kelly a further 400,000 SkyMiles.
Here's how much money you're entitled to if an airline bumps you from an oversold flight
Federal regulations say you could be entitled to up to $1,550 if an airline bumps you from a flight.
ZDNet
An American Airlines pilot just said the quiet part out loud (it's not pretty)
Dare I ask why you're sitting there with gritted teeth, mouthing curses toward high-flying brand names?. Another week of airline disruption is supposedly becalmed. Before another week of airline disruption staggers into the air. To recap: airlines say they have staff shortages, the weather has been terrible and air traffic...
The Best and Worst Airlines for Getting You to Your Destination On Time
The summer of revenge travel is seemingly exacting its own revenge on vacationers with canceled flights, long delays, and massive amounts of lost luggage. U.S. airlines have already canceled over 100,000 flights this year, while 260,000 have been delayed. These are the U.S. airports with the worst flight delays. As passenger counts are nearing pre-pandemic […]
A US flyer tracked his lost luggage back to London and was told by American to go pick it up from the airport — even though he was 4,000 miles away in North Carolina
A stranger texted Jamie O'Grady saying he'd found his luggage in baggage reclaim at London Heathrow. American Airlines told O'Grady to collect the bag from the airport, even though he was back in the US. O'Grady had been on a trip to Portugal from his home in North Carolina. The...
What to do when an airline kicks you off a plane you're already on
Airlines are not required to provide compensation for lengthy delays, but passengers should request a meal or hotel voucher anyway.
airlive.net
INCIDENT An unruly was handcuffed by some US Marines on Virgin Atlantic #VS141
A flight from London to Los Angeles on Tuesday was forced to divert from its intended flight path due to an unruly passenger. Virgin Atlantic flight 141 took off from London Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom but was forced to land before its anticipated destination of Los Angeles International Airport in the United States after the passenger’s disturbance.
ZDNet
American Airlines suggests things are three times worse than United
Have you made plans -- other than deciding to quit your job, that is?. Wouldn't it be wonderful to fly off somewhere with your loved ones, lie on a beach and forget the last couple of years ever happened?. There is, though, one small obstacle: Airlines. You can't be sure...
International Business Times
Exclusive-Airbus Axes Remaining A350 Jet Deal With Qatar -sources
Airbus has revoked its entire outstanding order from Qatar Airways for A350 jets, severing all new jetliner business with the Gulf carrier in a dramatic new twist to a dispute clouding World Cup preparations, two industry sources said. No comment was immediately available from Airbus or Qatar Airways. The two...
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
elliott.org
The complete guide to using your airline flight credit now
After canceling her much-anticipated beach vacation to Kauai, Melissa Smithers thought she had $2,034 in American Airlines flight credits. But she thought wrong. “When I went to book a trip using the flight credit, it was gone,” she says. She contacted her online travel agency, which delivered the bad...
insideedition.com
Parents Outraged After They Say American Airlines Lost Track of Their 12-Year-Old Daughter at Miami Airport
The parents of a 12-year-old girl sent her on a plane alone thinking the airline would make sure she was safe, but she ended up lost in one of the nation's busiest airports. , where her mom, Monica Gilliam, lives, to her dad in Miami on an American Airlines flight.
BoardingArea
