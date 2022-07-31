‘This day will do a lot in easing that pain’

Two men who know the hurt of losing a brother in war — Rick Romanko, left, and Pat Clifford, right — unveil a monument on behalf of their brothers, native Avocans who lost their lives serving in Vietnam, during a ceremony on Saturday at the Avoca Municipal Building.

AVOCA — The emotional pain still lays deep in the hearts of family and friends that gathered at the Avoca Municipal Building Saturday morning to pay tribute to two native sons that lost their lives in Vietnam over 55 and 57 years ago.

A monument was erected and placed at the front of the Municipal Building prominently displayed for all those that passes by on Main Street.

Daniel Romanko and Michael Clifford, were both killed while serving in the armed forces; Romanko, U.S. Army, on Sept. 27, 1965, and Clifford, U.S. Navy, on June 13, 1967. When they died, Romanko was just 19 years old and Clifford was a month past his 21st birthday.

Joe Hannon, also a Vietnam Veteran, spearheaded the effort to erect a monument in the soldiers’ honor.

“After I went to the Wall (the Vietnam War memorial shrine in Washington, D.C.), it took me two years to get this far to line everything up, get sponsors to help pay for the monument here,” Hannon said, while tearing up. “I had a lot of help redoing this area with very good friends of mine, Mike Haddock, Robin Dommermuth, and Howard Doran and a few others.”

Hannon said it was important to match the monument of fallen Avoca Police Officer, Ricky Janczewski, that was placed in front the Municipal building over 35 years ago that sits opposite Romanko and Clifford’s memorial marker.

“Everyone stepped in and gone beyond, so I wanted to thank everyone who got involved in this,” Hannon added. “It goes to show you what a small town can do with everyone together. We can do a lot from small town that I’ve really loved all of my life.”

Hannon said Saturday, July 30, was chosen to unveil the monument because on Sunday, July 31, the 111th Clifford family reunion would be held and many members of the Clifford family from outside the area would be in town for the reunion.

“The biggest family in Avoca are called the Cliffords and their reunion is tomorrow so a lot of people came in from California and everywhere else to be together for the reunion, but for this thing here, the day before the reunion, they would get a chance to have more time with each other and then go back to where they came from and enjoy another year with the memory of this (ceremony),” Hannon said.

Rick Romanko, who spoke on behalf of his family, represented his older brother, Daniel. He thanked all those involved in getting the monument erected on behalf of his brother and Michael Clifford.

“I want to thank the man that got all this started, Joseph Hannon,” Romanko said. “I hope we made two men very happy today knowing that their ultimate sacrifice was not forgotten and they will be immortalized in our town forever with this monument. It takes a huge weight off my heart knowing this. Danny was 9 years older than me and he was not only a brother, but a father figure and my hero.”

Romanko told the crowd of over 100-people that gathered that Daniel died from friendly fire with mortar shell fragment to the back of his head.

“As a brother the hurt never goes away, it eats at you, it will destroy you if you let it,” Romanko said. as he broke down in tears. “This day will do a lot in easing that pain, thank you. My heart goes out to the Clifford family.”

Pat Clifford, who travelled from California with members of his immediate family, spoke on behalf of his two remaining brothers and two sisters.

“Seaman Michael Clifford was my older brother. My siblings Charles, Mary Kay, Sarah, David, are here with us today as our beloved parents are here in spirit,” Clifford said. “I left Avoca for California 50 years ago and I remember the day of Mike’s funeral like it was yesterday.”

Clifford paused in attempting to hold back tears, eventually getting composed.

“Mike’s viewing was at our house, because that’s where my mom wanted him to be, she wanted him home,” Clifford added. “The streets were lined with people paying their respects. The outpouring of love from this community, back then and today is a rare thing. Mike had a short life, but he has lifelong friends and a lot of them are here today and sadly some are not.”

Clifford thanked all the organizers, friends and family members, the Veteran’s organizations, the social clubs, the breakfast clubs, all of his friends, St. Mary’s and the use of their hall, and the town of Avoca.

“A special thank you to Joe Hannon, this all started with idea that Joe had to honor Mike and Danny, thank you Joe, your vision is a special gift,” Clifford said. “My brother Chuckie said the impact of Mike’s and Danny’s deaths changed the lives of both families and of this town and after all these years, we as a community, we still hurt and we still heal and celebrate these men’s lives that will never be forgotten. The entire Clifford family will always remember today. Thank you all.”

Both soldiers were recipients of many distinguished Medals of Honor and government citations including the Purple Heart.

Robin Dommermuth served as the master of ceremonies and the Honor Guard from AmVets Post 189 held a 21-gun salute, played Taps and presented both families with the U.S. Flag during the program.

The Rev. Sharon Dietz of the United Bethel Methodist Church and Father Philip Sladicka of the Queen of Apostle Church, both of Avoca, held prayers on behalf of both families.

Father Sladicka ended the program with a rendition of “God Bless America.”

A luncheon was held at St. Mary’s Hall after the ceremony.