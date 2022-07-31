A look at today’s H1 Unlimited racing results in the Tri-Cities

race-day-live.com
Related
Chicken Madness Ensues Today with New Tri-Cities Popeyes
The first Popeyes Chicken opens today in Tri-Cities! I repeat, today the first Popeyes Chicken opens in Kennewick off the corner of 395 and Clearwater. I visited the location at 6am this morning to get some pictures and see if anyone was lined up. The was not a soul there...
buffalonynews.net
Bank of Idaho Acquisition Deal Closes
IDAHO FALLS, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Bank of Idaho's expansion into eastern Washington is official, with closing documents on the acquisition of five HomeStreet Bank locations signed Friday, July 29. In May, the eastern Idaho-based bank announced the purchase of locations in Yakima, Dayton, Sunnyside, Kennewick...
1 Tri-Cities state House race is nearly 3-way heat. Two others have clear leaders
Election night tallies for local state rep races.
Washington State Trooper finds injured hawk on roadway, rescues it in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An injured hawk is now under the care of veterinary specialists based out of Umatilla County thanks to a quick-thinking Trooper with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) who decided to take care of it. According to a social media post from Trooper Chris Thorson, the injured...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Wheat field burns near Pasco
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - A vegetation fire burned about ten acres before it was knocked down south of Selph Landing on August 3. Wheat stubble had caught fire, but Franklin County Fire District 3 reports early crews and a farmer with a disk were able to quickly knock down the fire.
1st major solar farm planned near Tri-Cities. Learn more, speak up at local hearing
7 square miles are being leased for the project.
Tri-Cities Airport is looking to add direct service to world’s 2nd busiest airport
“We’re going to work aggressively to get there.”
Unrelenting heat kills Tri-Cities veteran on 9th day of triple-digit highs
When can we expect some relief from these scorching temps?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three Men Charged in Oregon With Stealing 360,000 Gallons of Water for Their 10,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
Raid rescues puppies near Hermiston
HERMISTON — Area animal rescue operations are hustling to save several Yorkshire terriers following a raid Friday, July 30, north of Hermiston. Robin Barker, vice president of Fuzz Balls Animal Rescue, said several mistreated Yorkshire terriers were uncovered off Highway 395 near Hermiston in a trailer with no electricity or running water. With temperatures rising past the 100 degree mark this past week, it created an unsafe environment for the puppies.
nbcrightnow.com
Semi Overturns, Spills Beans, Highway Now Reopen
PROSSER, Wash.- UPDATE: 10:30 a.m. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, only one minor injury resulted from the accident. No one was transported to the hospital. SR 221 is open again, but expect delays if travelling in the area, as road crews are alternating lanes of traffic through...
Heat wave. Wildfires. Recession. Yet ‘ludicrous’ push to breach Snake dams, Newhouse says
Richland rally questions if spending $33 billion will help salmon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Looking at the 10 Oldest Restaurants in the Awesome Yakima Valley
Restaurants will come and go but not these 10 popular places in the Yakima Valley. They've been around for a really long time! They are the 10 oldest restaurants in the awesome Yakima Valley and we hope they are here to stick around for many more years to come. We...
Oregon man thought he could cling to the boat side to shore. He lost his grip
The ladder broke as he tried to get back into the boat.
Record-breaking heat scorches Tri-Cities Water Follies events. How to prepare to be outside
Is this summer’s heat wave worse than last year?
nbcrightnow.com
Hit And Run Causes Power Outage In Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle hit and run accident in the area of Thayer Drive and Longfit Street. The vehicle involved was reported as stolen and the driver fled from the scene after hitting a power pole and knocking out power in the surrounding area.
nbcrightnow.com
Coroner reports first heat-related death in Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. - Benton County Coroner William Leach has reported the first heat-related death in the Tri-Cities of 2022. He said 38-year-old Sean Aaberg died of hyperthermia around 4 p.m. on August 1. Aaberg was reportedly homeless and collapsed from dehydration around the 1500 block of Thayer Drive. A witness...
Fire Demolishes Storage Building at Walla Walla Golf Course
Early morning fire at the Veterans Golf Course in Walla Walla caused an estimated $110K in damages Wednesday. Walla Walla Fire Department officials, including Communications Manage Brendan Koch reported the call came in about a large fire at the course. The citizen calls about the fire mentioned visible flames, and...
Puddle in dog park stumps officials, concerns residents
PENDLETON — Despite the heat wave scouring Pendleton, a swampland is forming at Til Taylor Dog Park — and its stumped park officials. A muddy area containing two small puddles near the park’s drinking fountain has been present for at least two weeks, Parks & Recreation Director Nick Hughes said. The fountain sits on the southwest end of the park and features several stations for both dogs and owners. He noted the department had received many complaints about the area.
kptv.com
Crash involving semi-truck leaves man dead on US 730
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on US 730 near milepost 182 left a man dead Wednesday afternoon, according to the Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash at about noon. A Saturn SUV was driving westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into a Peterbilt Semi-truck.
Comments / 0