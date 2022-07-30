Illinois lottery director gives Mega Millions press conference

www.mysuncoast.com
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Floridians continue pulling plug on phone lines
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Not that long ago, millions of Florida homes and businesses had landline phones. But a new state report details the continued disappearance of what was a staple of life and how demand and competition have “exploded” for wireless and internet-based technology that most Floridians now use to make calls.
Mysuncoast.com
Florida gasoline prices continue to slide
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices plummeted an average of 17 cents per gallon last week, continuing what is now a seven-week streak of declines. The state average has now dropped a total of 96 cents per gallon since mid-June. The state average is back below $4 a gallon...
Comments / 0