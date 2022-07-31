SCERA’s THE SOUND OF MUSIC sings up mixed results

utahtheatrebloggers.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
"Singin' In The Rain" Is Playing At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
A Visit To American Fork Canyon is BeautifulS. F. MoriAmerican Fork, UT
Bankok Thai Restaurant Is Located in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
utahtheatrebloggers.com
Seeing HADESTOWN at the Eccles is worth going to hell and back
SALT LAKE CITY — The musical Hadestown, with music, lyrics, and book by Anais Mitchell, opened on Broadway in March of 2019 with a pre-Broadway life in London and Off-Broadway. Directed by and developed with Rachel Chavkin, the show combines the Greek myths of Orpheus and Euridyce and Hades and Persephone, and add the flair of New Orleans Jazz music.
sandyjournal.com
It’s curtains for the Sandy Movies 9 discount movie theater
Sandy was one of the last holdouts of “the dollar theater” or discount movie theater with its Movies 9 location at 9539 S. 700 East in the Sandy Mall. Despite reopening after the initial pandemic shutdown, it closed permanently as of May 31. “I was there on the...
utahtheatrebloggers.com
Peek into the future with DO ANDROIDS DREAM OF ELECTRIC FRIENDS?
PROVO — There is a special place in my heart for experimental theatre pieces. They are a glorious deviation from the overdone Utahn golden age classics. Local experimental productions are exhilarating and thought provoking as interesting artists inhabit intimate spaces with their unique, creative brilliance. Many experimental theater pieces include an intoxicatingly wonderful amount of audience interaction, and this show is no exception. Winning my personal award for most intriguing title of a play, Do Androids Dream of Electric Friends? from Robot Roommate Company is a stimulating delight that leaves me curious for more.
utahtheatrebloggers.com
You’ve got to buy a ticket or two for OLIVER! in American Fork
AMERICAN FORK — Lionel Bart’s Oliver!, directed by Margo Watson, is an entertaining musical the whole family will love. The play starts off with the energetic song “Food Glorious Food,” performed by Ryan Clark, as Oliver, and the workhouse children. Clark was a pleasure to watch and captured my heart as the sad little orphan boy whose mischievous personality had him bouncing from home to home and wondering “Where Is Love?” Despite his young age (only 8-years-old) Clark performed with maturity and poise. During the opening scene he experienced microphone problems but carried on as if nothing had happened until it could get fixed. The other children were just as amusing to watch. Dressed by costumer Marie Crawford in rags and patches, each child brought an endless amount of energy to the play and a personality to their character that made me feel like I was truly witnessing the shenanigans of childhood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 4
Benefit concert in Heber Valley
Spencer Thompson, President of North Star International, came to Good Things Utah to talk about the organization and an upcoming music event featuring tons of Utah’s most talented music stars. Thompson appeared alongside frequent GTU guest, Ganel Lyn Condie. North Star is a resource for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who are also part of the LGBTQ+ community. We also received a sneak peak of what is to come at the event. Madilyn Page, who was on The Voice, came to sing, as well.
Art heist in Park City? Local author wrote and based new novel in PC
PARK CITY, Utah — Local-ish author Daniel Paisner is a household author, whether you’re aware of it or not. Paisner is a celebrated ghostwriter with many New York Times best-selling […]
Best places to get a beer in SLC — according to Yelp
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Despite Utah’s reputation as a place that doesn’t embrace alcohol, there are still plenty of incredible places to grab a beer in the Beehive State. Utah’s capital city in particular is a hot spot of great places to have a cold one… or two. With that in mind, here are […]
utahrealtygroup.com
10437 S Wasatch Blvd E, Sandy, UT 84092
Sometimes location and home come together in a property to make magic. This is one of those properties. Main floor living, distinct styling, modern/quality upgrades, and views of the mountains that will delight. 1.15 Acres of gardens, waterfalls, boulders, decks and abundant wildlife make this property a private paradise. Starting with the gated drive, the property has a sports court, secluded walkways, and multiple view spots. Minutes from skiing, Bells Canyon, Dimple Dell Park, freeways, and shopping. Attached is a list of features for review. Arrange a private tour on your schedule.
RELATED PEOPLE
Layton family receives community support after daughter given grim diagnosis
Parents of a seven-year-old Layton girl were given news that is any parent is terrified to receive; their daughter was given just nine to eighteen months to live.
Seasoned hikers encounter bear on Park City trail
PARK CITY, Utah — When Tori Trombley and Emily Hansen went hiking in Park City on Thursday, they expected their day to be much like the other 300 days a […]
kslsports.com
Kalani Sitake Featured In Adorable Photo With His Newborn Baby Girl
PROVO, Utah – BYU football coach Kalani Sitake saw his family grow by one this summer. Sitake’s wife, Timberly, gave birth to Sylvia Jo Lata on July 17. The Sitake’s now have four children together. Timberly, who has been married to Kalani for 20 years, shared a...
The best things to do in Utah in August
UTAH (ABC4) – As we embark on the new month, we prepare for summer to come to a close, as it does annually on August 31. With this in anticipation, we’re prompted to think about how we can best maximize the last few days we have left of summer. To help, ABC4 has compiled the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 4
New event center in Provo is perfect for any need
Phil Ross, the Experience Event Center Event Director, and Kenny Adams talked about the new event center that recently opened in Provo. They explained that the new event center is geared toward bringing anyone’s event visions to life. Featuring a videography team, game room, podcast studio, ballroom, spaces for corporate events, and more, the center has something for everyone, they said.
Three bars to try on Salt Lake City's Main Street
COVID hit just as I was wrapping up the early years of parenting, so Salt Lake City's nightlife more or less passed me by. Yes, but: That makes a night on the town all the more exciting, as my husband and I found out. This weekend, we spent our anniversary pub crawling on Main Street. The street between 400 South and South Temple is closed to traffic on weekend afternoons, giving pedestrians plenty of room to stumble and veer as needed.Here are some Main Street highlights:1. CarnEvil at Quarters Arcade Bar Quarters Arcade Bar has dozens of video games...
I visited a ghost town in the middle of Utah's desert that was once an oasis to Hawaiian settlers. Take a look around.
Today, Iosepa, Utah, isn't much more than a graveyard and pavilion. But in 1889, it was a thriving community with roads, homes, and a reservoir.
Neighbors set up new Tooele homeless center one stitch at a time
A new homeless resource center in Tooele isn't expected to open for another year, but neighbors are already working to set it up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjzz.com
Mom-and-pop restaurants in Utah strive to stay affordable despite inflation
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — On the heels of the emotional and economic rollercoaster caused by the pandemic, now inflation is dishing-up more challenges for independent restaurant owners in Utah. The cost of basic ingredients has gone up significantly and now mom and pop restaurant owners are walking a fine...
Herald-Journal
A sight for sore feet: Meet the project that will make the SLC airport walk easier
The trek across the Salt Lake City International Airport is getting shorter. Just give it another two years. Construction on the so-called Central Tunnel, the straight-shot route from the main security checkpoint to concourse B, is now halfway complete. When it opens in October 2024, travelers no longer will have to snake through concourse A and then navigate an underground walk to get to their B gates in the outer reaches of the airport.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Dazzling overnight thunderstorms bring morning of wreckage, debris
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Overnight thunderstorms across Utah kept the sky alive with displays of lightning as wind and rain battered homes, broke branches, and left debris in the roads. The storm also left standing water on highways around the state, and authorities believe hydroplaning led to a...
SLC International Airport shares ‘underwater’ central tunnel progress
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City International Airport is just two years away from having a new central tunnel. “It’s pretty fantastic because a year ago this was just a mud hole,” said Bill Wyatt, Executive Director of Salt Lake City International Airport. The new tunnel will give travelers a straight shot from Concourse […]
Comments / 0