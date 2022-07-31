ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean County, IL

McLean County will have two inmates sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending July 6

 5 days ago
Central Illinois Proud

Arrest made in Peoria County animal cruelty incident

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest was made in relation to an animal cruelty case in Dunlap. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 39-year-old Nicholas M. Prince turned himself in to detectives Wednesday. The sheriff’s office was shown a video by the Peoria County Animal...
DUNLAP, IL
WCIA

Man arrested after investigation into deadly crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that happened near Gifford in June. Justin T. Shields, 21, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death (a Class 1 felony) and aggravated street racing (a Class 4 felony). He […]
RANTOUL, IL
Local
Illinois Government
County
Mclean County, IL
Government
1470 WMBD

Peoria Police announce details in weekend gun arrests

PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police have released details in a pair of recent gun arrests from over the weekend. Officers reportedly caught two men with illegal guns, one late Saturday night and the other in the predawn hours Sunday. In the first incident, officers with the Peoria Police Special Investigations...
1470 WMBD

Woman pleads guilty prior to trial for fatal accident

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria woman admits to striking and killing a young boy who was riding a bike late last year — minutes Monday before her jury trial in the case was to start. Peoria County Court records indicate Karrie Brunswig, 44, pleaded guilty Monday, just days...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

DNA in Starved Rock Murders to be announced Monday in Ottawa Court

DNA results are back in the Starved Rock Murder case. Chester Weger's attorney Andy Hale announcing Friday that results will be disclosed Monday at 1pm in court at the Etna Road Governmental Complex. Hale has been hosting a series of podcasts on this topic and will have another Monday after the results are known.
OTTAWA, IL
WCIA

Champaign Co. coroner: Woman dies after fight

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a woman he said died after a fight. In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup stated that 27-year-old Shelby Rix was in a fight with another person on Monday. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead Monday afternoon. Northrup said an autopsy […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Police investigating aggravated vehicular hijacking

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man said he was robbed by two men on the 300 block of W. McClure on Monday. The victim said one man was armed with a handgun. He said the suspects robbed him of his personal items and took off with his vehicle.
Central Illinois Proud

Saturday night crash sends Peoria officer, 3 others to hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people, including a Peoria police officer, were taken to the hospital after a car drove over a median and hit another vehicle during a traffic stop, Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed. At approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer was conducting a traffic stop...
PEORIA, IL
spotonillinois.com

City of Chenoa City Council met July 26

Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1) Roll Call 2) Pledge of Allegiance3) Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of July 12, 2022 and the Minutes of Executive Session of July 12, 2022; that the bills be allowed4) Comments from... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
CHENOA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man sentenced to year in prison for PPP fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to a year in prison for theft of government money. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, 28-year-old Samuel M. Powell II had admitted to stealing government money through the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that was meant to provide small businesses with funds to pay payroll costs and related expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
starvedrock.media

Guilty Plea In Fatal DUI Crash

The driver in a fatal crash along Interstate 80 in Ottawa has pleaded guilty. While in an Ottawa courtroom Friday morning, 27-year-old Nicholaus Cain of Princeton pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence. He will be sentenced September 23rd. Cain admits to being under the influence when he drove...
OTTAWA, IL
starvedrock.media

$1 Million Bond For Accused Ottawa Cocaine Dealer

A convicted felon from Ottawa is back behind bars. Twenty-nine-year-old Anthony Brito Jr. was jailed on a warrant Wednesday. He's facing two felony charges of dealing cocaine in La Salle County. The alleged sales were done in March of this year. Brito Jr. is being held on a million dollars bond.
OTTAWA, IL
spotonillinois.com

Logan County Board met June 29

Here is the agenda provided by the board:Call to Order the County Board Special Regular Meeting at 5:30 p.m. by Chairman Davenport. Pledge of Allegiance County Clerk Moore Roll Call of MembersIntroduction of Guests: Old Business: New Business: 1) Logan... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 08:10. 06:57.
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Wapella Twp Official Given Ultimatum: Resign or be Prosecuted –

Receipts from December 2021, the month prior to getting caught abusing the taxpayers, show Eldon Cusey purchased the following:. There is absolutely no way he could not know what he was doing. According to the May 10, 2022, meeting minutes, Eldon Cusey, the former Wapella Township Road Commissioner was given...
WAPELLA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested after chase, stolen gun discovered

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they arrested a man wanted on a warrant, after he allegedly fled from officers and tried to toss a stolen handgun. Police say it started around 8:30 Tuesday night on Northeast Adams. Officers say Tyrone Dillon, 19, fled from officers, but was arrested a short time later near Wayne and Adams. Those officers allegedly also discovered a discarded firearm reported stolen from Milwaukee.
spotonillinois.com

Marseilles home sales during week ending July 16

There were three reported residential sales in Marseilles in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $111,000 and the median property tax bill was $1,909 for the previous year. 484 RYALL ST.$10,500Property Tax (2018): $1,890.53Effective Property... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 15:42. 15:42. How high...
MARSEILLES, IL

