McLean County will have two inmates sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending July 6

Arrest made in Peoria County animal cruelty incident
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest was made in relation to an animal cruelty case in Dunlap. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 39-year-old Nicholas M. Prince turned himself in to detectives Wednesday. The sheriff’s office was shown a video by the Peoria County Animal...
Man convicted of 1960 Starved Rock triple murder urging court to expunge his case
The so-called ‘Starved Rock Killer’ was in court Monday to again make a case that his conviction for 1960 triple murder be expunged. Chester Weber’s attorney insists that he had nothing to do with the murders.
Rantoul Inn murder suspect allegedly ‘kicked and hit’ friend, causing death
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Bond was set at $750,000 for a 27-year-old accused of kicking and hitting another woman, causing her death. Khydijah Brazell was arraigned at the Champaign County Courthouse Wednesday on four counts of first-degree murder following the Monday death of Shelby Rix. Rix and Brazell were friends, according to the account that […]
Man arrested after investigation into deadly crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that happened near Gifford in June. Justin T. Shields, 21, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death (a Class 1 felony) and aggravated street racing (a Class 4 felony). He […]
Multiple Shell gas stations close in Peoria due to potential tax revenue violations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have blocked off several Shell gas stations that the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) closed in the area because of possible tax revenue violations. WMBD reached out to IDOR for more information on the closures. The state agency sent a statement just before...
Peoria Police announce details in weekend gun arrests
PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police have released details in a pair of recent gun arrests from over the weekend. Officers reportedly caught two men with illegal guns, one late Saturday night and the other in the predawn hours Sunday. In the first incident, officers with the Peoria Police Special Investigations...
Woman pleads guilty prior to trial for fatal accident
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria woman admits to striking and killing a young boy who was riding a bike late last year — minutes Monday before her jury trial in the case was to start. Peoria County Court records indicate Karrie Brunswig, 44, pleaded guilty Monday, just days...
DNA in Starved Rock Murders to be announced Monday in Ottawa Court
DNA results are back in the Starved Rock Murder case. Chester Weger's attorney Andy Hale announcing Friday that results will be disclosed Monday at 1pm in court at the Etna Road Governmental Complex. Hale has been hosting a series of podcasts on this topic and will have another Monday after the results are known.
Champaign Co. coroner: Woman dies after fight
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a woman he said died after a fight. In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup stated that 27-year-old Shelby Rix was in a fight with another person on Monday. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead Monday afternoon. Northrup said an autopsy […]
Police investigate report of fight involving 100 people, 4-year-old punched at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a 100 person fight and a 4-year-old punched at the Peoria Speedway, Saturday night. Around 10:30 pm, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were dispatched to a report of 100 people fighting....
Peoria Police investigating aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man said he was robbed by two men on the 300 block of W. McClure on Monday. The victim said one man was armed with a handgun. He said the suspects robbed him of his personal items and took off with his vehicle.
Saturday night crash sends Peoria officer, 3 others to hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people, including a Peoria police officer, were taken to the hospital after a car drove over a median and hit another vehicle during a traffic stop, Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed. At approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, an officer was conducting a traffic stop...
City of Chenoa City Council met July 26
Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1) Roll Call 2) Pledge of Allegiance3) Approval of the Minutes of the Regular Meeting of July 12, 2022 and the Minutes of Executive Session of July 12, 2022; that the bills be allowed4) Comments from...
Peoria man sentenced to year in prison for PPP fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to a year in prison for theft of government money. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, 28-year-old Samuel M. Powell II had admitted to stealing government money through the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that was meant to provide small businesses with funds to pay payroll costs and related expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guilty Plea In Fatal DUI Crash
The driver in a fatal crash along Interstate 80 in Ottawa has pleaded guilty. While in an Ottawa courtroom Friday morning, 27-year-old Nicholaus Cain of Princeton pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence. He will be sentenced September 23rd. Cain admits to being under the influence when he drove...
$1 Million Bond For Accused Ottawa Cocaine Dealer
A convicted felon from Ottawa is back behind bars. Twenty-nine-year-old Anthony Brito Jr. was jailed on a warrant Wednesday. He's facing two felony charges of dealing cocaine in La Salle County. The alleged sales were done in March of this year. Brito Jr. is being held on a million dollars bond.
Logan County Board met June 29
Here is the agenda provided by the board:Call to Order the County Board Special Regular Meeting at 5:30 p.m. by Chairman Davenport. Pledge of Allegiance County Clerk Moore Roll Call of MembersIntroduction of Guests: Old Business: New Business: 1) Logan...
Wapella Twp Official Given Ultimatum: Resign or be Prosecuted –
Receipts from December 2021, the month prior to getting caught abusing the taxpayers, show Eldon Cusey purchased the following:. There is absolutely no way he could not know what he was doing. According to the May 10, 2022, meeting minutes, Eldon Cusey, the former Wapella Township Road Commissioner was given...
Man arrested after chase, stolen gun discovered
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they arrested a man wanted on a warrant, after he allegedly fled from officers and tried to toss a stolen handgun. Police say it started around 8:30 Tuesday night on Northeast Adams. Officers say Tyrone Dillon, 19, fled from officers, but was arrested a short time later near Wayne and Adams. Those officers allegedly also discovered a discarded firearm reported stolen from Milwaukee.
Marseilles home sales during week ending July 16
There were three reported residential sales in Marseilles in the week ending July 16, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $111,000 and the median property tax bill was $1,909 for the previous year. 484 RYALL ST.$10,500Property Tax (2018): $1,890.53Effective Property...
