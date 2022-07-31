Wet Leg showcases humor, crowd banter in lyrics at Lollapalooza set

spotonillinois.com
Related
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Diva’s Daily Dirt: This Celeb Couple Are Expecting Again + Beyonce Mentions ‘Telfar’ On New Song, Sales Soar
On the last song, ‘Summer Renaissance,’ Beyonce playfully sings, “This Telfar bag imported / Birkins, them s—t’s in storage / I’m in my bag.”
Comments / 0