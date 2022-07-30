New Buffalo can be friends getaway or romantic retreat

Hi there! I’m WINDEE, the official mascot for Chicago Star, and I’m so excited to share my adventures with YOU!. For my first outing, I visited Navy Pier, the most popular tourist destination in the entire state! I had a Rainbow Cone with 5 scoops of ice cream, took a ride on the Tall Windy Ships (not sure why they stole my name) and took a twirl on the teacup ride. I had a kiddie cocktail at Offshore, the world’s largest rooftop bar, and saw the city from above on the 20-stories-tall Centennial Wheel! I loved seeing people from all over the world there too. Throughout the summer, they are offering all sorts of free programming, including dance performances, movies, workouts, weekly neighborhood markets, fireworks (every Wednesday and Saturday), outdoor live music, lotsa activities for kids like me (Wiggleworms, Water Colors, Nintendo Switch Road Trip) and so much MORE! Before I left, I shook hands with Marilynn Gardner, the head of the Pier, and told her I couldn’t wait to come back, and bring YOU with me! Isn’t Navy Pier fabulous? And it’s right here in our own backyard! (NavyPier.org)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO