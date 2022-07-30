New Buffalo can be friends getaway or romantic retreat

www.chicagostarmedia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Goodwill Industries of Michiana Adds New Excel Center VPBuilding Indiana BusinessMichiana, MI
Alzheimer’s Association Names Local Leader as Top Individual Fundraiser of the YearBuilding Indiana BusinessMichigan City, IN
Related
chicagostarmedia.com
WINDEE visits Navy Pier
Hi there! I’m WINDEE, the official mascot for Chicago Star, and I’m so excited to share my adventures with YOU!. For my first outing, I visited Navy Pier, the most popular tourist destination in the entire state! I had a Rainbow Cone with 5 scoops of ice cream, took a ride on the Tall Windy Ships (not sure why they stole my name) and took a twirl on the teacup ride. I had a kiddie cocktail at Offshore, the world’s largest rooftop bar, and saw the city from above on the 20-stories-tall Centennial Wheel! I loved seeing people from all over the world there too. Throughout the summer, they are offering all sorts of free programming, including dance performances, movies, workouts, weekly neighborhood markets, fireworks (every Wednesday and Saturday), outdoor live music, lotsa activities for kids like me (Wiggleworms, Water Colors, Nintendo Switch Road Trip) and so much MORE! Before I left, I shook hands with Marilynn Gardner, the head of the Pier, and told her I couldn’t wait to come back, and bring YOU with me! Isn’t Navy Pier fabulous? And it’s right here in our own backyard! (NavyPier.org)
hometownnewsnow.com
Family Fun Venue Proposed for NewPorte Landing
(La Porte, IN) - A possible family fun development is being considered for the New Porte Landing area in La Porte. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, shared a letter of intent from a developer with the Redevelopment Commission. It proposes "a large family entertainment center focused on bringing multiple family-friendly experiences to the people of La Porte." The business would occupy four acres across from the Dunes Event Center.
chicagostarmedia.com
Staycation vacation
People have varying points of view about travel, especially post pandemic. There’s the COVID-19 factor, gas prices resulting in more expensive road trips and airline travel. If the Chicagoland resident, of either city or suburbs, steps outside the box of traditional travel, there are all sorts of staycation possibilities from free to moderately expensive to pricey, all right here in the area.
restaurantclicks.com
5 Rude Restaurants To Visit for a Laugh
Sometimes you want more than a traditional dining experience. If you are looking for a hilarious and raunchy time, you may want to check out an intentionally rude restaurant. Purposefully rude restaurants incorporate humorous waiter performances and activities into the meal service, such as teasing diners or handing out quirky accessories.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boatlyfe.com
Spotlight Turns To Great Lakes Grand Prix For Super Cat, Class 1 and Super Stock
<!– Racing: Spotlight Turns To Great Lakes Grand Prix For Super Cat, Class 1 and Super Stock. Depending on which offshore racer you ask, a one-week turnaround between contests is either a blessing or a curse—a blessing if you exit race No. 1 with your equipment intact and a curse if you don’t. Venue proximity also makes a difference, and in that regard last weekend’s St. Clair River Classic and this weekend’s Great Lakes Grand Prix are as good as it gets because the St. Clair, Mich., and Michigan City, Ind., race sites are just four hours apart by car.
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night Sky
Indiana is filled with natural beauty. From reservoirs to state forests, there is so much land just waiting to be explored. One of the best and most unique parks is the Indiana Dunes, located in the northwest corner of the state along Lake Michigan. Home to sandy beaches, hiking trails, rivers, and dark night skies filled with stars, if there is one national park to visit in Indiana, it's this one.
chicagostarmedia.com
Column: How they view us: Out-of-towners’ thoughts on Chicago
The past few years, I have been spending more and more time away from our beloved city and “wintering” down in Southwest Florida. Yes, I have become a snowbird! Guilty as charged. It is interesting though, down in these parts, the people you meet. It seems nobody here...
Bronzeville Soul Restaurant Now Open On King Drive, Bringing ‘Great Soul Food With A Great Vibe’
GRAND BOULEVARD — Mario Coleman was looking for his next act when several close friends launched their first restaurants. Watching how they were able to generate income by creating a quality product and good food, Coleman was moved to try it on his own. With his new Bronzeville Soul...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
WGNtv.com
Chicago couple starring in new HGTV show share their “Flip Tips”
EJ and Jason Williams star in the new HGTV show, “Flip to a Million.” The show debuts tonight, August 1st, on HGTV and will be available on Discovery +. The Chicago area couple have been flipping properties for decades as part of their successful real estate ventures. They shared great “flip tips” for those looking to get in the business or just navigating work on their own home.
nwi.life
City of Whiting Kicks off Pierogi Fest 2022 with an incredible parade
Whiting’s annual Pierogi Fest draws over 300,000 people to Downtown Whiting to celebrate their heritage, eat tasty food, and enjoy live music while making memories with their friends and family. People come from across the nation and even different countries to attend this incredible event. “It started approximately 25...
chicagostarmedia.com
City Seen: Giordano Legacy Ball
The Cause: Giordano Dance Chicago (GDC) hosted its annual Giordano Legacy Ball at the Ravenswood Event Center recently. The event honored Homer Hans Bryant, former GDC Assistant Artistic Director and former principal dancer with the Dance Theatre of Harlem and now Founder/Artistic Director of The Chicago Multi-Cultural Dance Center (home of the Hiplet Ballerinas).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnradio.com
Exploring the new Carlucci Chicago
President of Carlucci Hospitality Group, Joe Carlucci, and Chef Dana Heffernan joined WGN Radio’s Rick Kogan in studio to talk about the first few months of his new restaurant, Carlucci Chicago located at 400 E. Randolph. They addressed Chef Dana’s “audition” for Joe and his experience prior to working at Carlucci Chicago, the collaborative process they go through to create the menu, the items on the current menu, and more!
chicagostarmedia.com
Chicago Star's TOP event picks for August
Schedules are subject to change. Call venues to confirm event information. To submit events or advertise on this page, email info@chicagostarmedia.com. Get rowdy this summer at Jack’s Big City Ranch, Chicago’s largest summer pop up. Get a taste of a Texas-sized immersive cowboy experience right in the heart of downtown Chicago featuring mini golf, go-karts, axe throwing, bull riding and more. Also available for party and special event bookings. Now through Aug. 27, ticket prices vary, Jack’s Big City Ranch, 1261 W. LeMoyne St., (312) 850-8188, bigcityranch.com.
95.3 MNC
Former member of Fleetwood Mac performing at Lerner Theater
One of the former members of Fleetwood Mac will perform at The Lerner Theatre this fall. Lindsey Buckingham will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 10 o’clock, this Friday at www.thelerner.com or at The Lerner box office. Friends Of The Lerner can get pre-sale tickets on Thursday morning.
You Won’t Believe What Company Is Buying Famous Illinois Building
A popular internet company is purchasing a famous building in Chicago to save it from extinction. The city of Chicago is known for its amazing architecture. The area is home to many unique buildings. In fact, some of them are more like works of art than business structures. Visitors come from all over the world to experience the history in person. There are several architecture tours available to learn more about it.
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
Our Chicago: Lollapalooza's impact on tourism and businesses
The President & CEO of the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association says most of their hotels were sold out for Lollapalooza weekend.
mahoningmatters.com
20 photos of Chicago in the 1950s
The largest city in the Midwest, and the third most populous in the country, Chicago is a beacon of culture and commerce in the nation's flatlands. In 1950, 3.6 million people—or 2% of the nation's population—called the Windy City home. Unfortunately, as is the case for many of America's biggest cities, suburbanization had a decidedly negative effect on it, and by the end of the decade, Chicago was facing a steep decline in population and prosperity.
Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids before they return to school
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Before students return to school. The Brookfield Zoo is letting kids in for free. Monday through Wednesday, kids 11 years old and young will get free admission. Adults will have to pay $25 for their tickets plus $15 for parking. There are plenty of new baby animals to see, including a 6-month-old grey seal.On kids' free days, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Comments / 0