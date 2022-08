Remains found after considerable snowmelt near Dumont are confirmed to be those of a woman who went missing in February after calling for help because her car was stuck in the snow. Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, had called 9-1-1 from the Miner's Candle area above the town on February 13. Responding...

DUMONT, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO