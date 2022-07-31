Hidden icon found in Google Camera update suggests the foldable Pixel is back in play

Last night, this writer bit the bullet and installed Android 13 beta 4.1 on my Pixel 6 Pro. To be honest, with the latest version listed as a release candidate (as was beta 4.0), the idea of installing a beta version of my daily driver's operating system started swirling through my brain without worrying about any drawbacks. It's not like I haven't done this before as a few years ago I joined the Android 11 beta with my Pixel 2 XL and that phone was my daily driver at the time.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO