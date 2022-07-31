Hidden icon found in Google Camera update suggests the foldable Pixel is back in play

www.phonearena.com
Related
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10T vs Galaxy S22+ comparison: Two great Android options, but one's cheaper
The OnePlus 10T has just gone official, and with that, it's time to see how it fares against the fierce competition in the Android smartphone world. There's no argument that Samsung dominates it, but could the new OnePlus 10T be good enough as to challenge Samsung's Galaxy S22+?. Which of...
Phone Arena
Press renders of the Motorola Edge 2022 potentially leaked
While most Motorola fans have set their sights on the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro (which were set to launch in China on August 2nd, but the event has since been canceled), there are a couple of other smartphones from the company down the line which have drawn our attention.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 price leaks and it’s good news
The official announcement of the iPhone 14 series is drawing closer by the day, and the online space is already filled with rumors to the brim like a gasoline tank before an oil crisis. Now, many people are really interested in things like display sizes, refresh rates, new silicon but for the majority out there one area remains of crucial importance - the price.
Phone Arena
Google Pixel 6a vs Galaxy A53 5G vs iPhone SE 2022 Camera Test
Which budget phone has the best camera? Up until recently, the battle for the budget camera crown was tied between the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the iPhone SE (2022), but we have a new contender that might just outshine both of them: the Google Pixel 6a. So in this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10T camera: Cutting corners
The next big thing in OnePlus’ universe is called the OnePlus 10T, and its official unveiling is already behind our backs. Now, we had a fair share of leaks and rumors surrounding this phone but in typical OnePlus manner, the company has dished out some official information about the OnePlus 10T ahead of its announcement.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile brings (theoretically) stable Android 12 goodies to its OnePlus 8 and 8T variants
While Android 13 is very much in the spotlight right now as its official rollout date for select Pixel devices is clearly approaching fast and the OnePlus 10T got its fair share of attention ahead of an actual announcement event yesterday, the ancient OnePlus 8 and soon-to-be-outdated Android 12 are in the news today.
Phone Arena
No battery size upgrade tipped for Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung's next small thing, as the company is unexpectedly teasing the Galaxy Z Flip 4, only has a few more days to live in (theoretical) obscurity, which means that rumormongers, industry pundits, insiders, and leakers will soon need to choose another unannounced product to obsess over. The bigger (both literally...
Phone Arena
Vote now: OnePlus 10T - hot or not?
OnePlus has restored the status quo in its production cycle, and this year we have a T-series model - the OnePlus 10T, to be exact. Many people were disappointed last year when OnePlus decided to skip the 9T but here we are with another cool device bearing the T in its name.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
Samsung’s budget-friendly 5G smartphone breaks cover ahead of official announcement
While Samsung is gearing up for its next major announcement, let’s talk a bit about the company’s plans after the launch of its big market hitters, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Although profit margins are much smaller for budget-friendly smartphones in comparison with flagships, the Galaxy A and M series remain a big part of the company’s mobile business.
Phone Arena
Is the OnePlus 10T waterproof?
OnePlus has just announced its second flagship for 2022, the OnePlus 10T. Sporting a familiar, and yet, very recognizable design with two beautiful colors, as well as the latest and greatest chip by Qualcomm, the phone is quite promising. But, there's one important aspect of modern smartphones it is durability....
Phone Arena
Outdoorsy Galaxy Watch 5 Pro tipped to offer phenomenal battery life
Samsung will allegedly replace the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a Pro variant this year and German outlet WinFuture has today published a detailed report which echoes earlier rumors about the South Korean giant's Galaxy Watch 5 lineup and also includes plenty of images. Samsung's next watch range will allegedly...
NFL・
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Fold 4 may sport Samsung's ultrafast and slim 1TB UFS 4.0 storage
During the ongoing Flash Memory Summit 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Samsung announced its future flash memory and storage technologies, but also detailed the plans for mass production of product innovations it already unveiled. One of those was the next generation of ultrafast UFS 4.0 flash storage for...
Phone Arena
YouTube might soon let you zoom in on videos
A new useful feature might soon come to YouTube (via Android Police). Apparently, the video platform is working on a new option called "Pinch to zoom," which will let you zoom in on the videos you watch by pinching the video player with two fingers. At the moment, Pinch to...
Phone Arena
iPadOS 16 official release might get delayed by a month
We were expecting the new OS updates by Apple, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, to come at the same time in September, with the new iPhone 14. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman now reports Cupertino might delay the release of iPadOS 16 by a month. iPadOS 16 stable release may get...
Phone Arena
Final pre-release OnePlus 10T 'deep dive' details the phone's insane charging specs
Is anyone more excited about tomorrow's OnePlus 10T New York City launch than Samsung's big August 10 announcement of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4? Well, maybe you should be, as despite what the non-Pro name might suggest, this T-branded bad boy is confirmed to improve on the company's latest flagship in a few key departments.
Phone Arena
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
Last night, this writer bit the bullet and installed Android 13 beta 4.1 on my Pixel 6 Pro. To be honest, with the latest version listed as a release candidate (as was beta 4.0), the idea of installing a beta version of my daily driver's operating system started swirling through my brain without worrying about any drawbacks. It's not like I haven't done this before as a few years ago I joined the Android 11 beta with my Pixel 2 XL and that phone was my daily driver at the time.
Phone Arena
Motorola cancels the launch event for the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro
Today was the day. Motorola had been teasing its upcoming clamshell foldable, the Razr 2022, for quite some time now and we were finally going to see its unveiling. A bigger and more functional outer screen, vastly improved tech specs (including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Gen 1 SoC) and a respectable battery are just some of the highlights of the much-anticipated foldable.
Phone Arena
Xiaomi announces AR smart glasses with Snapdragon 8-series chipset
The augmented reality revolution is finally happening, years after the failed experiment called Google Glass. While we’re waiting for Apple to officially announce its own AR/VR glasses, Xiaomi has jumped the gun and announced a very interesting product - the Xiaomi Mijia Glasses Camera. These smart glasses combine the...
Phone Arena
Here's why the OnePlus 10T won't have an Alert Slider
We are just mere hours ahead of the OnePlus 10T's official launch now. Although the phone is not out yet, OnePlus has taken a deep dive into some key aspects of this phone ahead of its release (including the colors, the camera, and the fast charging). Another thing that the company has addressed (in a post in OnePlus Community) is arguably the most-asked question about the OnePlus 10T.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Camera trade-offs
Last year, OnePlus skipped the "T" model in its portfolio, prompting rumors and speculation about the future of this tick-tock cycle the company has been known for. Even though the reasons behind the cancelation of the OnePlus 9T weren't clear at the time, many people felt a gaping hole in their hearts and the fear that OnePlus will never be the same again. Today, we're happy to report that the company has reverted back to its "T" roots with the OnePlus 10T.
Comments / 0