Terence Crawford On Errol Spence Negotiations: “We’re “Working To Get It Done For Y’all”
“It’s no different than Omaha,” WBO welterweight titlist Terence “Bud” Crawford told FightHub. “Just a little bit hotter.” The native Nebraskan had just been asked about the searing heat in Dallas, where the interview was taking place. I’ve often found that sometimes a fighter’s words and behavior outside the ring can reveal their personalities and worldviews in unique ways. Although few would argue that Crawford isn’t a master in the ring, it’s his ability to put things in perspective, to not lose his nerve or his control, that really elevates his game. Coming from a man who shrugs off 100+ degree heat, that should probably come as no surprise.
Bob Arum On Tyson Fury: “He’s On Hold Pending The Outcome Of The Usyk Fight With Joshua”
“He’s on hold pending the outcome of the Usyk fight with Joshua,” promoter Bob Arum told FightHype of his fighter, WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. There have been many questions regarding the towering Englishman since his destruction of longtime contender Dillian Whyte last spring in the UK. Fury has said he’s retired, but then has suggested that he might return. As always with Fury, nothing is set in stone. Even the rumor that Fury isn’t allowed to return to the United States because of his connection to reputed crime boss Daniel Kinahan hasn’t been verified.
Canelo: “Crawford Is A Better Fighter” Than Spence
Canelo Alvarez is certainly having a memorable year for himself. After dropping a decision to Dmitry Bivol in a light heavyweight title throwdown last May, the red haired star is now set to face none other than arch rival Gennady Golovkin this September for the third time in a major pay per view event. Still, Canleo took a bit of time recently to respond to a question from ESNEWS when Elie Seckbach asked who he thought would win in a battle between WBO welterweight champion Bud Crawford and WBA, IBF and WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence.
