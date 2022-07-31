Where do Angels, Shohei Ohtani go from here?

www.mlb.com
MLB
Ohtani battles, but can't reach Nolan Ryan's record
ANAHEIM -- It was another solid performance from two-way star Shohei Ohtani on the mound against the A's on Wednesday, but he simply wasn't as dominant as he's been in recent starts. Ohtani allowed three runs (two earned) over 5 2/3 innings and struck out seven in a...
MLB
Phillies trade for Thor, send Moniak to Angels
The Phillies acquired Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard on Tuesday in a deal that sends former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez back to the Angels. Syndergaard would join former Mets rotation-mate Zack Wheeler, who has provided a one-two punch along with Aaron Nola atop the Phillies'...
MLB
Angels deal for prospects, flexibility with flurry at Deadline
ANAHEIM -- It ended up being a busy Trade Deadline for the Angels, who made two deals with the Phillies, acquiring top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe, former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez for outfielder Brandon Marsh and right-hander Noah Syndergaard. And then they made a stunner right at the 3 p.m. PT Deadline, unloading closer Raisel Iglesias and his contract to the Braves for pitchers Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson.
Angels Set Dubious Home Run Record in 8–7 Loss
It was another case of Shohei Ohtani doing the incredible in a losing effort for the Angels on Thursday.
MLB
Why the Giants did what they did at Deadline
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado's Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It was an odd Trade Deadline for the Giants, who traded away four veterans but still managed to keep themselves on the fringes of the playoff race by holding on to their biggest trade chips, most notably All-Stars Carlos Rodón and Joc Pederson.
MLB
Gallo excited for 'fresh start' with Dodgers
SAN FRANCISCO -- Joey Gallo wishes his time in New York would’ve been different. After being a splashy acquisition from the Rangers last July, the two-time All-Star didn’t produce with the Yankees. Gallo led the Majors in strikeouts in '21. This season, he was hitting .159...
MLB
Minasian: 'I always feel a sense of urgency' to win
ANAHEIM -- The Angels were busy at the Trade Deadline on Tuesday, making three separate deals that saw them trade outfielder Brandon Marsh, right-hander Noah Syndergaard and closer Raisel Iglesias for a group of prospects led by catcher Logan O’Hoppe, outfielders Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez and left-hander Tucker Davidson.
MLB
Irvin embracing 'crazy' new role on A's staff
ANAHEIM -- Once Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino were traded away on Monday, the expectation around baseball, including those inside the A’s clubhouse, was that more moves were sure to come before Tuesday’s 3 p.m. PT Trade Deadline. In preparation for possible additional deals, Cole Irvin boarded the...
MLB
After quiet Deadline, Dodgers get 70th win
SAN FRANCISCO – The process was the same for Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. He did his due diligence on the trade market, exploring every avenue to try to improve the Dodgers for the 2022 season and beyond. The Dodgers, who have developed a reputation as one...
MLB
Dazzling Deadline Day prompts new set of questions
SAN DIEGO -- On Monday, the Padres traded for Josh Hader and extended Joe Musgrove. Turns out, that was merely the opening act. The main event was Trade Deadline Day -- and a franchise-altering deal that saw Juan Soto and Josh Bell land in San Diego in an eight-player blockbuster on Tuesday.
MLB
Phils land Thor, Marsh, Robertson in trio of trades
ATLANTA -- Dave Dombrowski wanted to find a starting pitcher before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET Trade Deadline. He got one with minutes to spare. He got a center fielder and a reliever, too. The Phillies announced Tuesday that they acquired right-hander Noah Syndergaard and outfielder Brandon Marsh in separate...
MLB
'Hurt' by Monty trade, Taillon struggles vs. Mariners
NEW YORK -- There was some confusion and shock in the Yankees’ clubhouse about an hour before the first pitch of Tuesday’s game, as Jordan Montgomery was hastily informed that a deal had been completed with the Cardinals. The news was so fresh, manager Aaron Boone wasn’t yet sure who else the trade involved.
MLB
Ranking the 2022 Trade Deadline deals
Contrary to how it may have seemed, the trade of a 23-year-old who is on track to all-time greatness and an inner-circle spot in Cooperstown was not the only thing that happened before Tuesday's Trade Deadline day. Though it may have seemed like every trade went through the Padres, it turns out there were actually dozens of other moves, some of which were pretty impactful -- if not quite to the level of “trading for the 21st century Ted Williams,” anyway.
MLB
'Breathless' over Soto deal, execs react to Trade Deadline
When the dust had settled in the hours following Tuesday evening’s Trade Deadline, an American League general manager offered up a thought about the flurry of moves that had taken place throughout the day. “It felt like there were fewer ‘impact’ moves this Deadline,” the GM said. “Then again,...
MLB
Trade back to Phils offers Robertson shot at redemption
ATLANTA -- David Robertson is back with the Phillies, and this time, he joked, he will pitch. He pitched splendidly in Wednesday afternoon’s 3-1 victory over the Braves at Truist Park. The Phillies used Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado in the eighth. The pocket of the Braves’ lineup in the ninth put Robertson on the mound, instead of left-hander Brad Hand. Robertson delivered. He struck out Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario swinging and got Marcell Ozuna to pop out to end the game.
MLB
Elias describes plan after trading Mancini, López
ARLINGTON -- As the dust settled upon the completion of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias packed his things in Baltimore, where the O’s trade flow emanated from. He met the team in Texas before Wednesday’s season sweep-clinching 6-3 victory over the Rangers at Globe Life Field, flying in for just the final day of the road trip.
MLB
Castellanos has his moment as Phils pick up steam
ATLANTA -- It felt as good as it looked. Nick Castellanos extended his right arm into the air as he rounded first base in the eighth inning of the Phillies’ 3-1 victory over the Braves at Truist Park on Wednesday afternoon. His teammates in the visitors’ dugout went nuts. Castellanos smacked a two-out, go-ahead two-run home run to center field to move the Phillies back into the third NL Wild Card spot with a half-game lead over the Cardinals. It was his first home run since June 30.
MLB
'This is what you sign up for': Braves set for crucial series vs. Mets
ATLANTA -- Ozzie Albies walked through the clubhouse with a limp and Jake Odorizzi spent the morning hours introducing himself to his new teammates. All seemed to be going well for the Braves until they blew a late lead in a 3-1 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park.
MLB
Here's why this rebuild should work out better
This story was excerpted from Mark Sheldon’s Reds Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are certainly Reds fans who have agita over seeing Luis Castillo, Tyler Mahle and other veteran players shipped out for prospects ahead of Tuesday's Trade Deadline. As the previous rebuild got underway in 2014-15, Cincinnati moved Johnny Cueto, Jay Bruce, Aroldis Chapman and others for less than stellar returns.
MLB
Devers does it all in return to lineup
HOUSTON -- It isn’t very often that Rafael Devers can fly under the radar. But with most of the pregame focus on Tuesday surrounding the Trade Deadline, Boston’s star third baseman made his return from the injured list almost under the cover of darkness. That was, until the...
