Answers Questioned, Part One

By Wendy Boller
thetrek.co
 3 days ago
thetrek.co

visitfauquier.com

Enjoy a Gastronomic Getaway in Marshall, VA

Take a deep breath. In Fauquier County Virginia, this is our way – and it’s as relevant a motto as it is a beautiful one. Once you’ve exited I-66, you have officially entered the cozy village of Marshall, any small town lover's dream getaway where peace is paired with quiet, and invigoratingly fresh air comes right along with the big mountain views.
MARSHALL, VA
arlnow.com

The sick Fairlington fox and the efforts to trap it have become a local source of fascination

The young, mangy Fairlington fox that’s roaming around Fairlington and the efforts to trap it has become an object of fascination on local social networks. The saga started over the past week or so when several community members started spotting a sickly, young fox wandering around streets and in between houses. Appearing on the verge of being hairless, it was clear that the fox had mange — a potentially fatal skin disease that causes loss of fur and is caused by microscope mites.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

'Now she is beautiful:' Massive statue of Virgin Mary back in Maryland after year-long restoration

EMMITSBURG, Md. -- Attracting upwards of 300,000 visitors a year from around the world, it's hard to call The National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in Emmitsburg, Maryland a hidden gem, but the Frederick County holy site remains relatively unknown."You can call it a hidden gem because there are so many people who don't yet know about it," said Dawn Walsh, director of the National Shrine Grotto.The shrine sits on a hill above the campus of Mount St. Mary's University. "There is something palpably peaceful here, and everybody can attest to it," said Walsh.But the most recognizable feature, a...
EMMITSBURG, MD
royalexaminer.com

Winchester SPCA holding four-day pet adoption event

Thanks to the Petfinder Foundation and a Kia Pet Adoption Grant, the Winchester SPCA will be offering reduced adoption fees from Tuesday, August 9th, to Friday, August 12th, at the adoption center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA. All adoptable pets have been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped and...
WINCHESTER, VA
wmra.org

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Falls Church News-Press

2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards

The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
NRVNews

A Wild Day From Wise to Washington

Serving as the U.S. Representative for Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District has meant putting a lot of miles on my car. Getting around the 29 jurisdictions in the district’s current boundaries as well as to Washington, D.C., requires frequent travel here and there. Even so, the driving I did...
VIRGINIA STATE
visitshenandoah.org

Drink in the Shenandoah Valley

Craft beer is flowing steady and sure in the Shenandoah Valley, making it a great time to drink in all the excellent flavors. Plus, August is Virginia Craft Beer Month!. Bring your designated driver and sample beers bursting with local flavor. Not only is the Shenandoah Valley’s spring water key for big beer names, but our agriculture lends a hand in the creation of many brews. Some of the breweries have gone so far as to expand their craft to include a harvest of hops and more right outside their door. Visit a few of the breweries creating garden-to-growler craft beer.
WAYNESBORO, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County, Town senior citizens victimized by scammers

Fraudsters often see senior citizens as an easy mark and someone they may be able to scam. With American senior citizens losing over $3 billion, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), crimes surrounding scammers affect every community. In fact, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) notified the public...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The Weekend Food and Wine Festivals Coming to Northern Virginia This Summer and Fall

Bring your appetite to these food-and-drink-focused events, and try everything from local wine and cider to chili, barbecue, and baked goods. Harvest season is right around the corner, which means it’s time to start planning which food- and wine-themed festivals you’re going to pop by this year. Whether you want to taste the best culturally diverse cuisine in the region or sample one of 100 local wines without vineyard hopping, make sure to hit up these food and wine festivals.
MANASSAS, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Amazon Offering Same-Day Delivery for DMV Prime Members

Amazon announced Monday that its Prime members in the Washington, D.C. area can now make same-day purchases from some of their favorite brands offered on Amazon. Washington, D.C.-area customers can shop from retailers such as Superdry, Diesel, PacSun and GNC by visiting amazon.com/samedaystore. Additional retailers launching in the upcoming months...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NBC Washington

Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Are local county fairs welcoming to Democrats? Not so much around here

Last week’s controversy with a Confederate flag display at the Augusta County Fair reminded me of my last visit to the Rockingham County Fair back in 2016. My wife and I were here for the Justin Moore concert, the two of us being the rare liberal Democrats who like country music. We had decent seats in the main section, which unfortunately gave us a better view of a group of idiot teens parading back and forth in front of us with an oversized Trump 2016 flag, and hurling misogynistic insults aimed at Hillary Clinton and Democrats in general.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care?

“There is such thing as Hell on Earth and it’s I-95N between Richmond and DC,” quipped CBS 6 news anchor Elizabeth Holmes in a recent tweet. The post went viral, echoing a sentiment felt by the countless car users who regularly get caught in congestion between the two capitals. Hoping to decrease driving delays, last […] The post VDOT is introducing variable speed limits, but will congestion care? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Virginia Authorities confirm baby found is a false report

Warren County Sheriff’s Office most recently and Strasburg Police Department last week report receiving calls from concerned citizens. The calls are concerning a post on Facebook of a baby being found in the agencies’ respective areas. Both agencies report that there was never any baby found and they...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
sportstravelmagazine.com

Virginia’s Gauntlet Golf Club Receives Funding From State’s Tourism Fund

The Virginia Tourism Corporation has given the Gauntlet Golf Club, located in Stafford, $8,804 from the County American Rescue Plan Act Sports Marketing Incentive Program. The funds are to support the 18-hole, par 72 championship golf course as it hosts the upcoming American Junior Golf Association Tour Stafford Junior All-Star Tournament.
VIRGINIA STATE

