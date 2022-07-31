Aggies land another top 100 recruit

alabama.rivals.com
Checking out all of the B1G official scholarship offers
It's August 1st, which means college football programs across the country are now allowed to send official scholarship offers to high school football prospects across the country. This is a big day for prospects because they finally get it in writing that they have earned an official offer from a...
Nick Smith Jr. named USA Today National Player of the Year
Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube, Apple and Spotify. The highest-ranked recruit in the Rivals-era of Razorback Basketball, Nick Smith Jr., just added another accolade to his legendary high school career....
NFL's preseason Hall of Fame game delayed due to weather
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The start of the Hall of Fame game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night was delayed due to severe weather in the area. Fans were told to seek shelter when storms moved through the area ahead of the start of the NFL preseason opener at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The game, originally scheduled to start at approximately 8 p.m., began after a 40-minute delay. ___
NC State basketball 2024 hot board
NC State has been busy forming its class of 2024 potential recruiting board in June and July during the various evaluation periods. NC State had offered Pittsboro (N.C.) Seaforth junior power forward Jarin Stevenson, Pittsboro Northwood junior wing Drake Powell and junior wing Paul McNeil of Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County were offered last fall.
Big Ten Network visits Nebraska’s Thursday practice
The Big Ten Network is currently on the annual fall camp bus tour, and their first stop was in Lincoln, Nebraska, to check in with the Cornhuskers. Hosts Dave Revsine and analyst Gerry DiNardo both shared their thoughts on social media about Thursday's practice. Also, Special Teams Coordinator Bill Busch, as well as Punter Brian Buschini and Kicker Timmy Bleekrode, were available to talk to the media about the new look special teams Nebraska Football will have in 2022.
