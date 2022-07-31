Bristol Sunshine Festival took over Cumberland Square Park

The new, proposed, two story, 140 thousand square foot school in Tennessee’s oldest town is named Jonesborough Elementary School. That decision was made Tuesday night at a Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education meeting. The new elementary school will have upgrades in Science and Computer Labs. A new gym, and theatre are also planned when construction of the new learning facility begins in November of next year.

