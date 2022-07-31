Bristol Sunshine Festival took over Cumberland Square Park

wcyb.com
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
wcyb.com
EuNoia concert to be held at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol for worthy cause
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — It is a community effort to focus on needed services for those across our community. If you are interested in attending the concert, as well as helping Frontier Health reach their $100,000 goal, the Eunoia Concert is coming up next Saturday, August 13 at Cumberland Square Park.
supertalk929.com
Beer garden yanked from consideration for Appalachian Fair
A local brewery had considered operating a beer garden at this month’s Appalachian Fair in Gray but has since pulled the idea from the county Beer Board docket. Fair officials confirmed that the beer garden concept was approved on a one-year trial basis earlier this year following input from the owners of Tennessee Hills Distillery based in Jonesborough.
New to Town: Spring Street Sandwich Company in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Delicious sandwiches, a modern atmosphere, and soon craft cocktails and beer on tap, are just a few of the offerings of the new Spring Street Sandwich Company in downtown Johnson City. “We have so many good sandwiches,” said Spring Street Sandwich Co. General Manager, Ashton Kyker. “We make a lot […]
wcyb.com
Celebration of the 48th Carter Family Festival coming up Saturday
HILTONS, Va. (WCYB) — In honor of the Carter family, its annual festival is back. This is the 48th year of the event, nestled in Hiltons, Virginia. It's the first time the festival is opening back up since the COVID pandemic. The festival will feature several bands, including White...
wcyb.com
Bristol's first Food Truck Park to open next weekend
BRISTOL, Va--There's a new way to try some of the area's food trucks, all in one place. Bristol's first food truck park will open on August 12th from 11:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. The park is located off Lee Highway at Exit 7, right across from Pal's and next to Triton Express Car Wash.
WRAL
Hidden history: In hotel, theatre, Boone and Blowing Rock connect past to present
This article was written for our sponsor, Watauga County Economic Development Commission. Named for American pioneer Daniel Boone, Boone, N.C, is the seat of Watauga County — and in name alone is the perfect encapsulation of all the history that the county holds. Since its founding in 1849, Watauga...
wcyb.com
First Presbyterian Church of Bristol collecting supplies for flood victims
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — In response to historic flooding in Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and West Virginia, a local church is calling on area residents to donate supplies. First Presbyterian Church of Bristol is asking for people to donate water, cleanup supply buckets and baby supplies. Justin Miller, Local Mission...
wjhl.com
Previewing new events and businesses in downtown Kingsport
Robin Cleary with the Downtown Kingsport Association, gets us ready for their Back-to-School Shop-n-Hop, Back-to-School Giveaway, Kingsport bike rentals , and a new location of Two Dads Downtown Deli & Ice Cream!. For more information go to visitkingsport.com.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Board approves consolidating beer, wine sales
Beer and wine will now be sold at the same time on Sundays, limiting confusion. The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted 6-1 Tuesday night on second reading of an ordinance to allow the change in law.
seminoletribune.org
Hard Rock opens Virginia’s first casino
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is expected to be completed within the next two years at the site of a former mall in Southwest Virginia. For now, guests can try their luck and skill in a temporary casino on the site. The temporary casino, known as Bristol Casino –...
Johnson City Press
Summer at Boones means Saturday specials on food and fun
It is great to see Boone Lake back to being its old self. No more cornfields and gardens where the ol’ bass boat was tied up, no sir; now it’s all just lake water and plenty of it.
elizabethton.com
20″ Brown Trout caught in Doe River
Lesia Hensley is pictured with the 20″ Brown Trout she caught in Doe river in Lynn Valley on Tuesday morning.
Johnson City Press
Surgoinsville will host two festivals during Labor Day weekend
SURGOINSVILLE– The town of Surgoinsville will host the Riverfront Festival and the Dr. Lyons Festival during labor day weekend at Riverfront Park. Both events will offer live music, hayrides, inflatables, local vendors and food. The Dr. Lyons Festival will also include a car and tractor show. They may also have a horseshoe pitching contest.
wcyb.com
Home Depot helping with flood relief efforts
BRISTOL, Va. — More local businesses are helping with relief efforts and donations for those affected by the Kentucky flood. Home Depot in Bristol, Virginia is donating buckets of supplies. Those buckets include disinfectant, sponges, and other cleaning items. Operation Blessing, a nonprofit organization, will deliver those supplies to...
993thex.com
Proposed, New School In Jonesborough Gets Name
The new, proposed, two story, 140 thousand square foot school in Tennessee’s oldest town is named Jonesborough Elementary School. That decision was made Tuesday night at a Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education meeting. The new elementary school will have upgrades in Science and Computer Labs. A new gym, and theatre are also planned when construction of the new learning facility begins in November of next year.
Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer garden at the Appalachian Fair isn’t going to happen this month, but the mere possibility that it could have has created a political firestorm in the Washington County mayoral race. Challenger James Reeves, an independent, says in a campaign ad that Mayor Joe Grandy “and his donors want beer […]
Kingsport Times-News
It's tomato time in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — The 16th Homegrown Tomato Fest will take place Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Kingsport Farmers Market. The annual celebration of the juicy red fruit will feature tomato contests, free tomato tastings (including many heirloom varieties), free tomato refreshments, growing advice, activities for kids, and fun for the whole family.
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
‘Consequential race’ — Young Republicans break precedent, endorse Malone in county commission contest
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Young Republicans (YR) have taken the unusual step of making a local-level election endorsement with their support of 8th District County Commission candidate Freddie Malone. Malone, an incumbent Republican, faces independent Scott Holly in the Aug. 4 election that will decide one of 15 seats on the […]
elizabethton.com
Back-to-School Bash provided 1,500 backpacks to local students
Saturday’s Back-to-School Bash provided area students with 1,300 backpacks full of age-appropriate school supplies, as well as all the food they could eat and fun-filled games for their pleasure. The event has been a ministry of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church for the last 14 years. “It went wonderfully,”...
