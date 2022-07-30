ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia County, MI

2 cyclists killed and 3 injured by an SUV that crossed over the center line, authorities say

By Christina Maxouris, Andy Rose
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
www.cnn.com

Comments / 98

Miss April
2d ago

Here we go again! Another DUI tragedy. I am sending prayers for the families. I may not know any of the people but I'm a human being and this truly breaks my heart learning of this. I hope that this driver gets some serious time and never drives again!

Reply(2)
36
OhSo Curious
2d ago

Prayers for the families!!! I can't imagine being a cyclist these days. Road rage, drunk drivers, texters, and just plain cruel people all of the roads.

Reply(14)
56
Claude Ferdinand
2d ago

wow! my condolences to the family. Drivers show no regards to human life okay. It really sad this happens to innocent cyclists. RIP

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Ionia County, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Ionia County, MI
Accidents
Ionia County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Club 93.7

Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver

In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Body of Michigan man missing since Sunday found

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police confirmed the body of Logan Thayer Sweet was found Wednesday afternoon. Sweet was reported missing Tuesday. He was last seen Sunday at a concert at the Listening Room in Grand Rapids. Michigan State Police troopers used a helicopter Tuesday to search the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Cyclist#Volunteers#Accident#Wam
hometownstations.com

Wapakoneta Troopers recover kidnapped boy from Michigan

According to the Wapakoneta post, the Federal Bureau of Investigations out of Grand Rapids Michigan called them on Tuesday to be on the lookout for 58-year-old Gordon Green, Jr. and 44-year-old Angela Etts, the couple kidnapped their 4-year-old son during a supervised visit. The FBI believed that Green was in the area after they pinged his cell phone. They found the vehicle and did a traffic stop. They found the young boy and took Green and Etts into custody on federal kidnapping warrants out of Michigan. Both will be extradited back to Michigan to face their charges.
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy