Road closures to begin Aug. 1 between Pikes Peak Ave. and Colorado Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person had to be extricated from a vehicle and sent to the hospital on Thursday following a crash in Colorado Springs. First responders were called to the crash site at Cheyenne Boulevard and Arbor Way south of downtown Colorado Springs at about 12:30 p.m. The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Cheyenne Boulevard was closed in both directions for a period of time.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO