Road closures to begin Aug. 1 between Pikes Peak Ave. and Colorado Ave.

krdo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare with FlairColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Family Fun at Great Wolf Lodge Summer 2022InsiderFamiliesColorado Springs, CO
Looking for Love? Try the Vending Machine at Co.A.T.I. UpriseColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Santa Claus Is Always in Season at the North PoleColorado JillCascade, CO
Tejon Eatery's Mac Out Serves the Ultimate Comfort FoodColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
KKTV
2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday. At about 1:30 p.m. smoke was visible in an are close to Cheyenne Boulevard and Tejon Street on the southwest side of the city. Firefighters appeared to have the fire out by about...
CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Official broke ground Wednesday on a major safety improvement project on Highway 115, a road that partly parallels Fort Carson south of the city and continues into Fremont County. KRDO The project will cover around 11 miles, from Rock Creek Canyon Road to the Fremont County line. KRDO The Colorado The post CDOT starts $40 million, 18-month project on Highway 115 south of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Crash closes Cheyenne Boulevard in Colorado Springs for a short time Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person had to be extricated from a vehicle and sent to the hospital on Thursday following a crash in Colorado Springs. First responders were called to the crash site at Cheyenne Boulevard and Arbor Way south of downtown Colorado Springs at about 12:30 p.m. The Colorado Springs Fire Department is reporting one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Cheyenne Boulevard was closed in both directions for a period of time.
KKTV
Gas prices dropping below $4 in Colorado Springs, Pueblo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are finally dipping below $4 in Colorado Springs and Pueblo!. The number 3 has been a welcome sight for drivers, who have begun seeing it pop up at more and more gas stations in both cities. 11 News reporter Kasia Kerridge found $3.99...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Firefighters on scene of two gas leaks in Pueblo West
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo West Fire Department (PWFD) is currently on scene of two active gas leaks near the corner of Dynamics Dr. and Silicon Dr. The gas leaks have caused road closures on both streets which are near East Industrial Blvd. Roads between Egnar Dr. and Golfwood Dr. near South Spaulding Ave. are […]
KRDO
Swim Beach at Lake Pueblo reopens after bacteria-related closure
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Rock Canyon Swim Beach at Lake Pueblo State Park has now reopened following a week-long closure due to bacteria buildup in the water. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) closed the beach in late July after the water tested positive for "higher-than-allowed" levels of E.coli. Since the closure, CPW has tested the water repeatedly and the levels have now returned to normal.
KRDO
Colorado Springs police responded to a vehicle vs building collision
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Colorado Springs police (CSPD) officers responded to a vehicle that crashed into a building in the 3600 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway. According to CSPD, an elderly driver mistook her gas pedal for the brake and accelerated into a...
KKTV
New red-light camera goes live in Colorado Springs this week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Another intersection will have red-light camera in Colorado Springs starting this week. The Colorado Springs Police Department announced a red-light camera at the intersection of Fillmore and Union will go live on Aug. 5. A 30-day “warning period” will start that day. Following the warning period, a $75 fine will be issues for any violators.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRDO
Climber from the Denver area dies after fall near Crestone Traverse
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One climber died and another had to be rescued after a fall near the Crestone Traverse. According to the Custer County Search and Rescue (SAR), two Denver-area climbers had gone off-route when one of them suffered a fatal fall. The other person tried to reach him, but officials say she wasn't able to ascend or descend safely.
KRDO
State of Colorado plans to take over firefighting station at Pueblo airport
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Divison of Fire Prevention and Control is planning on renting out a firefighting reload base and office space at the Pueblo Memorial Airport. According to DFPC Deputy Chief Phil Daniels, the U.S. Forest Service previously leased the same space for over 25 years, but the...
Recreational marijuana in Cripple Creek: what’s next?
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The debate over legal recreational marijuana is lighting up in Cripple Creek. “It’s a mining town it has always been, I grew up there as a child,” said Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell. “I remember it being a safe place, a wonderful place to grow up.” Cripple Creek is a town of […]
New red light camera implemented at Fillmore & Union
COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has an additional red light camera at the intersection of Fillmore and Union as part of the “Red Light Safety Camera Program.” The goal of the red-light camera program is to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by red light running. It […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
travellemming.com
The Best Time to Visit Colorado Springs in 2022
The best time to visit Colorado Springs is in September and October when the average temperature is still warm but summer crowds have gone. Summer, spring, and winter are all great times to visit as well depending on what you want to do in the city. From learning about wolves...
Underground Shops + Secret Tunnels in Some Old Colorado Buildings
Colorado has a rich history dating back to the old west and even earlier. Because of this, many Colorado towns still have historic buildings in use and largely unchanged for, in some cases, well over a century. One interesting thing that history buffs have found in some of these historic...
KKTV
Response times by helicopter at St. Francis Hospital improved from 5 minutes to 30 seconds with new helipad
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Response times by helicopter at a southern Colorado hospital improved from five minutes to 30 seconds thanks to a new helipad. 11 News spoke with Flight for Life Colorado, a non-profit air medical transport program, who just got a new helipad at St. Francis Hospital in northeast Colorado Springs.
KKTV
Crash on southbound I-25 north of Colorado Springs caused major backups Tuesday evening
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - I-25 southbound was closed for a period of time Tuesday afternoon following a crash. At about 3:40 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced a full closure near County Line Road north of Monument. At least one lane was open at about 4 p.m.
July was both incredibly hot and rainy in Colorado
Colorado Springs ranked within the top 10 rainiest and hottest Julys on record for the city. Many other cities in Colorado saw similar conditions.
KRDO
Veterans job fair happening Thursday in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A job fair specifically for veterans will be held Thursday in Colorado Springs. The job fair is being put on by the groups DAV (Disable American Veterans) and RecruitMilitary and will be held at the Broadmoor World Arena from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The...
KRDO
The results are in for the Manitou Springs Pie Baking Contest
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- August 2 was the 27th annual “Good Ol’ Summertime Ice Cream Social” in Manitou Springs. This was also the 20th anniversary of the Pie Baking Contest. According to the City of Manitou Springs, judges sampled 20 distinct pie entries and scored 7...
mountainjackpot.com
Cripple Creek Pro-Marijuana Movement Clears Petition Hurdle
Cannabis Group Faces Pre-emptive Strike From County Leaders. A Cripple Creek citizens group seeking to legalize recreational, medical and a variety of other options for marijuana operations throughout the gaming community has leaped their first major hurdle. And this Wednesday, the Cripple Creek City Council will decide whether to approve...
Comments / 0