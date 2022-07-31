Williams' flawless run continues to fuel Crew

www.mlb.com
MLB
Williams' epic scoreless streak ends in crushing fashion
PITTSBURGH -- A tough week just got tougher for Devin Williams and the Brewers. Williams, the All-Star setup man whose honest reaction to the Josh Hader trade stood out as the Brewers reached the Trade Deadline on Tuesday, surrendered a walk-off home run to the first batter he faced in the bottom of the ninth inning on Wednesday night at PNC Park in an 8-7 loss to the Pirates. The homer was the first Williams has allowed this season and snapped his franchise-record scoreless streak after 30 spotless outings.
MLB
Phillies trade for Thor, send Moniak to Angels
The Phillies acquired Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard on Tuesday in a deal that sends former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez back to the Angels. Syndergaard would join former Mets rotation-mate Zack Wheeler, who has provided a one-two punch along with Aaron Nola atop the Phillies'...
MLB
Miami loses 5th straight as Deadline dust settles
MIAMI -- The Marlins were relatively quiet ahead of the Trade Deadline, making just one deal before Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Reds at loanDepot park. Miami has dropped five in a row to fall to a season-worst 10 games below .500 and nine out of the final National League Wild Card spot.
MLB
The reasoning behind Brewers' surprise DFA of Lamet
PITTSBURGH -- Wednesday brought a major plot twist to the Josh Hader trade: The Brewers designated right-hander Dinelson Lamet for assignment. Lamet, who has a 9.49 ERA this season but is just two years removed from contending for the National League Cy Young Award in the shortened 2020 season, was one of four players acquired from the Padres for Hader, with left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers and prospects Robert Gasser and Esteury Ruiz. It was thought that Lamet would join the Brewers' bullpen to get guidance from a Milwaukee coaching and analytics staff that has had success with similar projects. Instead, Lamet is not part of Milwaukee’s plans.
MLB
Urquidy's 7 scoreless, Altuve's 4 hits fuel Astros
HOUSTON -- Relieved that the Trade Deadline has come and gone and happy to know he remained with the Astros, right-hander José Urquidy continued his dominance by striking out 10 batters and throwing seven scoreless innings in Houston’s 6-1 win over the Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
A World Series for Phillips in Baltimore? 'Freaking awesome'
ARLINGTON -- Few well-acquainted with baseball don’t already know the infectious personality of Brett Phillips. The new Orioles outfielder, acquired from the Rays in exchange for cash considerations before Tuesday's Trade Deadline, did much to endear himself to Baltimore just in case anyone wasn't already familiar. "I'm here, and...
MLB
Trade back to Phils offers Robertson shot at redemption
ATLANTA -- David Robertson is back with the Phillies, and this time, he joked, he will pitch. He pitched splendidly in Wednesday afternoon’s 3-1 victory over the Braves at Truist Park. The Phillies used Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado in the eighth. The pocket of the Braves’ lineup in the ninth put Robertson on the mound, instead of left-hander Brad Hand. Robertson delivered. He struck out Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario swinging and got Marcell Ozuna to pop out to end the game.
MLB
Get to know Abrams, Gore and the Nats' newest top prospects
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals are ushering in a new wave of young talent after completing a blockbuster trade that sent Juan Soto and Josh Bell to the Padres on Tuesday. Get to know the five young prospects who were acquired to shape the next chapter of the Nats’ foundation.
MLB
Gallo excited for 'fresh start' with Dodgers
SAN FRANCISCO -- Joey Gallo wishes his time in New York would’ve been different. After being a splashy acquisition from the Rangers last July, the two-time All-Star didn’t produce with the Yankees. Gallo led the Majors in strikeouts in '21. This season, he was hitting .159...
MLB
Angels deal for prospects, flexibility with flurry at Deadline
ANAHEIM -- It ended up being a busy Trade Deadline for the Angels, who made two deals with the Phillies, acquiring top catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe, former No. 1 overall pick Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez for outfielder Brandon Marsh and right-hander Noah Syndergaard. And then they made a stunner right at the 3 p.m. PT Deadline, unloading closer Raisel Iglesias and his contract to the Braves for pitchers Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson.
MLB
Elias describes plan after trading Mancini, López
ARLINGTON -- As the dust settled upon the completion of Tuesday’s Trade Deadline, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias packed his things in Baltimore, where the O’s trade flow emanated from. He met the team in Texas before Wednesday’s season sweep-clinching 6-3 victory over the Rangers at Globe Life Field, flying in for just the final day of the road trip.
MLB
'Breathless' over Soto deal, execs react to Trade Deadline
When the dust had settled in the hours following Tuesday evening’s Trade Deadline, an American League general manager offered up a thought about the flurry of moves that had taken place throughout the day. “It felt like there were fewer ‘impact’ moves this Deadline,” the GM said. “Then again,...
MLB
deGrom K's six, hits 102 mph in '22 debut
WASHINGTON -- Jacob deGrom delivered the baseball the same. His velocity was the same. His demeanor was the same. His gait, his grin, his pace -- they were all identical to the pitcher the Mets had known in the past. It had been 391 days since deGrom last climbed atop...
MLB
10 biggest trades in Padres history
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres' history of trades is littered with Hall of Famers, MVPs and Cy Young Award winners. Those superstars have moved in both directions. From "Trader Jack" McKeon to "Gunslinger" Kevin Towers to A.J. Preller, the Padres have seen quite a few general managers willing to make a deal.
MLB
Revamped Padres flex in first game with Soto, Bell and Drury
SAN DIEGO -- They packed the place well before first pitch Wednesday night, lines stretching down Trevor Hoffman Way onto Tony Gwynn Drive, droves of brown-clad fans waiting for the gates to open. They came to see Juan Soto. They came to see the other newcomers, too -- Josh Bell...
MLB
Devers does it all in return to lineup
HOUSTON -- It isn’t very often that Rafael Devers can fly under the radar. But with most of the pregame focus on Tuesday surrounding the Trade Deadline, Boston’s star third baseman made his return from the injured list almost under the cover of darkness. That was, until the...
MLB
Ranking the 2022 Trade Deadline deals
Contrary to how it may have seemed, the trade of a 23-year-old who is on track to all-time greatness and an inner-circle spot in Cooperstown was not the only thing that happened before Tuesday's Trade Deadline day. Though it may have seemed like every trade went through the Padres, it turns out there were actually dozens of other moves, some of which were pretty impactful -- if not quite to the level of “trading for the 21st century Ted Williams,” anyway.
MLB
Lynn, Abreu lift way to rain-soaked series win
CHICAGO -- The philosophy for success espoused by White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaughn is pretty straightforward. “You just got to go 1-0 every day,” Vaughn said. Mission accomplished on Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. Behind six solid innings from Lance Lynn and José Abreu’s three-run home run...
MLB
Vargas makes huge impact in MLB debut
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before his Major League debut, Miguel Vargas emerged from the visiting clubhouse with a huge smile on his face and just one earring hanging from his left ear. He proceeded to chat with the media and then took some hacks on the field. Every step of the...
MLB
Red Sox release Bradley Jr.
The Red Sox released outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on Thursday. The move comes three days after the Red Sox added Tommy Pham to their outfield through a trade with the Reds. In his second stint with Boston, Bradley hit .210 with a .578 OPS in 271 at-bats this season. He was acquired from Milwaukee in December in a deal that sent outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers.
