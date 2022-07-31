www.kscbnews.net
Lana Rae Caldwell
Lana Rae Caldwell, age 56, of Andover, Kansas passed away unexpectedly on August 1, 2022. Lana is survived by her Mother, Dianna Caldwell of Andover, Kansas. Brother and Sisters; Curt Caldwell and wife Linda White, Susie Roberge and Husband JP Roberge, and Shelly Dennis and fiancé David Martine. Niece and nephews; Avery Roberge, Clayton Dennis, and Preston Roberge.
Bee Jays Move on in Milestone Win
The Liberal Bee Jays won their NBC World record 200th game Thursday afternoon at Eck Stadium in Wichita. Liberal rallied past the Haysville Aviators 6-1 to advance to the semifinals at the NBC. It’s Liberal’s 53rd trip to the tournament which also tops the chart. Much like their...
Shirley Jean Keener
Shirley Jean Keener, 80, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Satanta, Kansas. The daughter of Oscar and Irene Gertrude (Inman) and she was born on January 22, 1942, in Mullinville, Kansas. Shirley and John Edward Keener were married on June 25, 1960, in Mullinville, Kansas. They were married 54...
Seward Coach Leaves for Northwestern Oklahoma State
For the second straight summer, a Seward softball coach is leaving the school to coach the softball program at Northwestern Oklahoma State. Casady Webb leaves Seward after one season after Ryan Wondrasek left Seward for the division 2 program in Alva last year. Webb’s Saints were 26-27 and took fifth in the Jayhawk with a 14-18 conference record. Seward made a run in the Region 6 Softball Tournament in Dodge City and finished as the runner up to Butler. The next Seward coach will be the program’s fifth in the past seven years. Andrea Gustafson finished her SCCC run in 2017, Abby Bolton coached in 2018, Wondrasek in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and Webb coached in 2022. Webb is a native of Davis, Oklahoma and was an assistant at Seminole State before coming to Liberal. Here is SCCC’s media release followed by Northwestern Oklahoma State’s media release.
Large 2 weekend Estate Sale at 1207 Maple Blvd in Liberal
Large 2 weekend Estate Sale at 1207 Maple Blvd in Liberal. Everything must go including the house!. August 4-5-6 Thurs. 12-6, Fri. 9-6, Sat 9-3 August 11-12-13 Thurs. 12-6, Fri. 9-6, Sat 9-3.
Texas County Accident Involves Perryton Men
An injury accident occurred Tuesday morning at approximately 11:42am at Mile 57 and County Road FF, approximately 10 miles east and 5 miles south of Hardesty in Texas County. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Guillermo Trejo Guerrero, age 52 of Perryton, was traveling westbound on County Road FF, while a 1987 Peterbilt driven by Alex Lynn Gibson, age 47 of Perryton, TX. was traveling southbound on Mile 57. The Silverado failed to yield to the stop sign and entered the intersection of County Road FF and Mile 57 and struck The semi on the driver side. The driver of the semi applied brakes and took an evasive maneuver. The Silverado rotated around 3 to 4 times on its tires after impact landing in a ditch when it came to rest.
City Bus Offers Rides for USD 480 Students
In a release form the City of Liberal, effective immediately all USD 480 students can utilize city bus routes at no cost. Students in the grades of 6-12 present their student identification card for access. There is no requirement for younger students to provide any documentation. If you have any...
