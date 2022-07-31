Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez lifted in 9th; pinch-hitter Abraham Toro plays hero

abcnews.go.com
Syndergaard, Phillies beat Nationals in rain-shortened game
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Syndergaard won his Phillies debut despite giving up four runs, Alec Bohm hit a three-run home run and Philadelphia won a rain-shortened, five-inning game 5-4 over the Washington Nationals on Thursday night. Rhys Hoskins also went deep, helping secure a victory for Syndergaard (6-8) two days after he was acquired from the Los Angeles Angels. The Phillies began play a half-game ahead of St. Louis for the final NL wild-card spot. They have won seven of nine against Washington this season. Luke Voit and Yadiel Hernandez each had two hits for the Nationals, who dropped to an MLB-worst 36-71 while playing their third game since trading star slugger Juan Soto. The 2019 World Series champs have dropped six of eight.
Rangers win 3-2 over WSox in debuts of 2 former 1st-rounders
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Meibrys Viloria had a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in the seventh inning and Texas beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Thursday night, when the Rangers became the first team since 1986 to have two of its first-round picks make their big league debuts as starters in the same game. Left-hander Cole Ragans, who twice had Tommy John surgery after being their first-round pick in 2016, allowed one unearned run over five innings in his debut. Bubba Thompson, the team’s first pick in 2017, was 1 for 3 with a bunt single in his first big...
Miguel Cabrera says he's uncertain about playing in 2023
DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera says he may end his likely Hall of Fame career at the end of this season. The 39-year-old Detroit Tigers star mused on the subject Thursday amid a slump through the dog days of summer. Cabrera joined the 3,000-hit/500-homer club earlier in the season, and was hitting .308 as recently as July 8. Plagued by lower-body problems that have been a constant issue in recent seasons, he was hitting .132 with three extra-base hits in his last 20 games entering Thursday’s action. “You’ve got to understand your body, I understand mine and my place on this team,” he said before the Tigers hosted the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. “I’ve got to talk to my agent, the GM, I’ve got to talk to everybody to see the plan for next year.
Quintana wins in St. Louis debut, Cardinals sweep DH vs Cubs
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Newly acquired José Quintana won in his debut with St. Louis, Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado homered and the Cardinals beat Chicago 7-2, completing a doubleheader sweep of the Cubs on Thursday night. The Cardinals won the opener 4-3 as Lars Nootbaar hit a tying sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth. Quintana, traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to St. Louis on Monday, surrendered one run, one hit and two walks and struck out seven batters in six innings in a no-decision debut with the Cardinals, who have won four straight and are tied for first place in the NL Central with Milwaukee. Jordan Hicks (3-5) allowed a run on a hit and two walks, and Génesis Cabrera and Chris Stratton each tossed a scoreless inning in relief in the combined two-hitter.
La Verne softball team heads to Little League World Series with championship aspirations
An incredibly talented group of girls from La Verne are hitting it out of the park, and they're now headed to the Little League Softball World Series in North Carolina.
