INSIDE THE LINES | "I will do what I think is best for the team to be ready to compete."

Japan's Hinako Shibuno took the lead at the Women's British Open with an opening six under par 65 at Muirfield on Thursday as US star Jessica Korda stayed in touch despite having to play in borrowed clothes. The American's suitcase is still missing on a flight from Zurich to Edinburgh and she has had to borrow clothes from other players, including younger sister, Nelly.

SPORTS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO