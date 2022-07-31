Coroner ID’s Carjacking Suspect Shot Dead By Pasadena Police

www.pasadenanow.com
Man slumped over in vehicle had fatal gunshot wound: LAPD
A man who was slumped over in a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning was found to have at least one gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of East 15th and San Pedro streets around 12:45 a.m. They discovered a vehicle there with a man still inside who had suffered a […]
Man, woman believed to be homeless killed when driver crashes into their tents in South LA
A man and a woman believed to be homeless were killed Tuesday afternoon when a driver crashed into their tents in South Los Angeles, according to police.
Suspect in stolen SUV leads CHP on high-speed chase on 10 Freeway
A driver led authorities on a high-speed chase on the 10 Freeway through Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties late Monday.
vvng.com
Victorville man killed on 7th Street ID’d, police continue searching for suspect
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man shot and killed Friday night in old town Victorville was identified as 38-year-old Ramon Pettis and officials are continuing to search for the murder suspect. On Friday, July 29, 2022, deputies assigned to the Victorville Police Department were on an unrelated law enforcement...
Brutal crowbar attack caught on video in Lynwood
A man who allegedly attacked two people with a large metal object in Lynwood in late June is being sought by authorities. The incidents unfolded about 8:30 p.m. on June 30, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A man was walking in the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with his […]
police1.com
80-year-old store owner who shot robber's 'arm off' speaks out
NORCO, Calif. — Security video of an 80-year-old store owner who shot an armed robber’s “arm off” while he entered into the man’s convenience store with a semi-automatic rifle has gone viral. Now, the store owner, who suffered a heart attack as a result of the incident, is speaking out for the first time.
1 detained following shooting in downtown L.A.
Police detained one person in connection to a shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday evening. The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of E. 12th and S. Main streets. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department set up a perimeter in downtown to search for the suspected shooter. One person was transported to […]
Vehicle fire spreads to brush near freeway interchange in Pomona area
A vehicle fire that spread to dry brush in Pomona prompted the closure of several freeway transition roads Tuesday.
High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck
The California Highway Patrol confirmed one person was in custody following a freeway pursuit that ended with a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in its westbound lanes. The pursuit began around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were reportedly chasing a driver in a silver Toyota Camry who led them westbound The post High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck appeared first on KESQ.
Longtime Santa Ana Detective Caught in Sting
A veteran Santa Ana police detective who was allegedly caught up in a sting operation was charged today with child annoyance.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
Fontana Herald News
Teenager is shot while sitting in his car and dies two days later
A teenager sitting in his car was shot during an incident in Highland, and he died two days later, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On July 28 at about 5:28 p.m., deputies with the Highland Police Department responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Del Rosa Avenue in response to several reports of shots fired and a traffic collision.
vvng.com
Victorville woman with active warrants arrested after visiting a jail and bringing drugs
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville woman with active warrants was arrested after she showed up to visit an inmate while under the influence and binging meth into the jail facility, officials said. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, the suspect identified as 29-year-old Mary Cox drove to the San...
Homeless man arrested in stabbing of another homeless man at Santa Monica Main Library: Police
After a homeless man was fatally stabbed in Santa Monica on Friday, another homeless man has been arrested for the killing, the Santa Monica Police Department said. The victim, who was not named, was stabbed twice at 7:18 p.m. in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., police […]
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in San Pedro
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in San Pedro early Monday. The incident was reported about 6:55 a.m. in the 400 block of Westmont Drive, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Carlos Maldonado told KTLA. A man in his 40s was found not conscious and not breathing. He was apparently suffering […]
Metro Bus Crashes in Huntington Park
A Metro bus and a car collided in Huntington Park early Monday, resulting in injuries.
Officials Ask for Help in Identifying Young Man Who's Been in the Hospital for 2 Weeks
The young man was dropped off at County-USC Medical Center on July 22, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services said while asking for the public's help in identifying him. The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services is asking for help in finding the identity of a young...
foxla.com
Speed, alcohol factors in deadly 8-vehicle crash: Rialto PD
A speeding car caused a fiery multi-vehicle pileup in Rialto Monday night. A woman and a child were among those killed.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – The coroner Saturday released the name of a man who was shot to death on a South Los Angeles street then struck by at least two vehicles. Eduardo Trujillo, 33, was a Los Angeles resident. It was initially believed the man now identified as Trujillo died...
burbankpd.org
Man Arrested For Theft Of Catalytic Converters
On July 29, 2022, at about 02:50 a.m., a Burbank Police Officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Buena Vista Street and Winona Avenue because the car did not have a front bumper or license plate, a violation of the California Vehicle Code. The officer spoke with the driver,...
