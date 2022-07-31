Cleveland Guardians 2022 draft tracker: Who has signed so far, and for how much?

www.coveringthecorner.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Great Seafood Boils in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
First Local Lit Fest Featuring Akron Authors on August 6thJake WellsAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Two-time MVP OF Bryce Harper hopes to return Phillies' lineup in September
Philadelphia Phillies All-Star right fielder Bryce Harper has been out of action since June 25 after undergoing surgery to repair a fracture in his left thumb. On Thursday, Harper updated reporters on his status ahead of the Phillies contest against the Juan Soto-less Washington Nationals. Harper said the timeline for...
NFL's preseason Hall of Fame game delayed due to weather
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The start of the Hall of Fame game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night was delayed due to severe weather in the area. Fans were told to seek shelter when storms moved through the area ahead of the start of the NFL preseason opener at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The game, originally scheduled to start at approximately 8 p.m., began after a 40-minute delay. ___
Dodgers LHP Kershaw leaves start with low back pain
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw has left his start at San Francisco with low back pain. Kershaw appeared to tweak something while he was warming up before the bottom of the fifth inning Thursday. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner winced and pointed to his dugout, and then walked off the field gingerly with a trainer. The 34-year-old Kershaw made 66 pitches through four innings, allowing one earned run and three hits with four strikeouts. He left with a 4-2 lead. Kershaw spent time on the injured list earlier this season due to inflammation in a pelvic joint. He was 7-3 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts coming into the day.
LSU's Kelly frank about uncertainty as camp kicks off
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Invigorated as LSU coach Brian Kelly appears to be by his first year at the helm of a traditional Southeastern Conference power, he didn’t downplay the relative uncertainty surrounding the Tigers as fall camp opened. A coaching staff that has just one returning assistant — offensive line coach Brad Davis — has a slew of decisions to make about a roster comprised of numerous new players. LSU opens its season against Florida State in New Orleans on Sept. 4. But as camp opened on Thursday evening, Kelly said he could not yet even pencil in who likely starters would be at quarterback, cornerback or along most of the offensive line. “A lot of good and bad things happen in those units, and there’s questions that have to be answered,” Kelly said. “Now, I stand here in front of you feeling pretty good about the players we’ve put together in very short order that can go out and play at a very high level in the SEC. But the fact of the matter remains, we’ve got to figure out who those guys are.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bills fans are sending Von Miller 'boxes on boxes on boxes of toilet paper and wipes' at training camp
Von Miller was drafted out of Texas A&M University with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He went on to spend the next 10 and a half seasons with the Broncos before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season, where he helped L.A. win a Super Bowl.
Big Ten Network visits Nebraska’s Thursday practice
The Big Ten Network is currently on the annual fall camp bus tour, and their first stop was in Lincoln, Nebraska, to check in with the Cornhuskers. Hosts Dave Revsine and analyst Gerry DiNardo both shared their thoughts on social media about Thursday’s practice. You can read all the reactions from the conference network below. Also, Special Teams Coordinator Bill Busch, as well as Punter Brian Buschini and Kicker Timmy Bleekrode, were available to talk to the media about the new look special teams Nebraska Football will have in 2022. Scroll below to get the entire recap and well pictures and video from Nebraska’s practice on Thursday, August 4th, 2022. Stay tuned to our other College Wire sites as the Big Ten Network will visit all 14 schools in the lead up to Week 0’s kickoff on August 27th. Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! https://twitter.com/BTNDaveRevsine/status/1555192272295264258https://twitter.com/BTNDaveRevsine/status/1555276631505240066https://twitter.com/BTNDaveRevsine/status/1555277424451002373https://twitter.com/BTNDaveRevsine/status/1555278092914098177https://twitter.com/gerrydinardo/status/1555273737343275012https://twitter.com/gerrydinardo/status/1555274798493827072https://twitter.com/gerrydinardo/status/1555275849137520642https://twitter.com/gerrydinardo/status/1555276623208931328https://twitter.com/gerrydinardo/status/1555278745300357120https://twitter.com/SHSportsNE/status/1555290993599156224https://twitter.com/yorknewstimes/status/1555278912237850627https://twitter.com/RobinWashut/status/1555256332126543873https://twitter.com/Nebraska/status/1555306234051342336https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation/status/1555297224090783745https://twitter.com/HuskerFBNation/status/155529666782542643211
