Cleveland Guardians 2022 draft tracker: Who has signed so far, and for how much?

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Invigorated as LSU coach Brian Kelly appears to be by his first year at the helm of a traditional Southeastern Conference power, he didn’t downplay the relative uncertainty surrounding the Tigers as fall camp opened. A coaching staff that has just one returning assistant — offensive line coach Brad Davis — has a slew of decisions to make about a roster comprised of numerous new players. LSU opens its season against Florida State in New Orleans on Sept. 4. But as camp opened on Thursday evening, Kelly said he could not yet even pencil in who likely starters would be at quarterback, cornerback or along most of the offensive line. “A lot of good and bad things happen in those units, and there’s questions that have to be answered,” Kelly said. “Now, I stand here in front of you feeling pretty good about the players we’ve put together in very short order that can go out and play at a very high level in the SEC. But the fact of the matter remains, we’ve got to figure out who those guys are.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO