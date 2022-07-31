Louisville is Power Five offer No. 2 for Virginia athlete Kemori Dixon

(Roanoke PD) On August 4 at approximately 9:50 a.m., Roanoke Police Officers on routine patrol in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE saw an individual in a parked vehicle that they knew had active felony warrants. Two marked patrol vehicles blocked the immediate exit routes for the subject’s vehicle, in an attempt to keep the individual from fleeing. The suspect, identified as Tyler A. Jones, 32 of Roanoke, rammed into both patrol vehicles and managed to flee the scene. Patrol units immediately engaged in a pursuit with Jones, who was traveling at a high rate of speed with little regard for traffic or other vehicles.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO