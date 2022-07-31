Louisville is Power Five offer No. 2 for Virginia athlete Kemori Dixon

247sports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars CasinoCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
SplatRball gun used to terrorize drivers in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Rabid fox bites two people in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Volunteer firefighter in critical condition after being hit by a drunk driverCheryl E PrestonGretna, VA
Another major supermarket closing in Virginia, most items on clearance soonKristen WaltersVirginia State
Louisville Football: The 50 Most Important Players of 2022, No. 3
Cardinal Authority is running a special series looking at the 50 most important players on the University of Louisville football roster heading into the 2022 season. Over the course of the past 13 days, we have unveiled the rankings of the players starting with No. 50. Just a reminder that...
Josh Minkins: Louisville secondary all on same page
Competition needs to be a driving force in the Louisville secondary throughout camp and into the season. The offseason has seen the depth chart in the secondary improve significantly. There is greater depth, experience, and competition in the defensive backfield. Josh Minkins is now a veteran of the group. The...
WSLS
‘They need to shut that down’: Former players blow the whistle on Roanoke football program
ROANOKE, Va. – Jawaan Griffin and Ramon Morrow-Finley came to Roanoke to pursue their dream of playing football in college. But that dream quickly became a nightmare as their student housing, which instead of a hotel as stated in their recruitment letter, ended up being their coach’s home. A place they say was filled with feces, roaches and filth.
Future Duke guard helping Blue Devils recruit
Last September, five-star point guard Caleb Foster, then at Oak Hill Academy (Va.), became the first 2023 Duke basketball commit. Almost a year later, Foster, who transferred to Notre Dame High School (Calif.) for his senior year, seems to be helping Duke sway its only remaining bonafide 2023 ...
Report: Louisville Reaches Out to '23 Purdue Decommit Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn
The guard from West Lafayette decommitted from the Boilermakers on Wednesday.
Wake Forest 2022 Football Preview: VMI Keydets
Wake Forest kicks off their season on September first at 7:30pm at home against the VMI Keydets. Absolutely zero games are a given. Wake is a master of their own craft when.
California five-star safety bonds with Louisville coaches during weekend visit
Five-star Bellflower, Calif., St. John Bosco safety Peyton Woodyard was back on campus for his second visit to the University of Louisville over the weekend. The big-time Class of 2024 prospect had previously attended the Louisville-Clemson game last fall, but this visit was for the 502 BBQ. Woodyard was among about 35 prospects, including a handful from St. John Bosco, that attended the event last weekend.
Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer
All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
thestokesnews.com
Neal commits to Averett University
KING – Recent West Stokes graduate Landon Neal signed his letter-of-intent last month to wrestle at Averett University in Danville, Va. “I’m feeling pretty good right now,” said Neal. “I was never planning to attend a four-year university, but here I am. “I went to a...
Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
Louisville G/F Mike James Says He’s Cleared Following Achilles Injury
The redshirt freshman wing was forced to miss the entire 2021-22 season.
247Sports
Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield dishes on Cardinals QB Malik Cunningham's Heisman Trophy hype
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is set to enter his redshirt senior season in 2022, and there is a lot of hype surrounding the Cardinals’ signal-caller. During a recent interview on Gramlich & Mac Lain, Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield was asked about Cunningham’s Heisman Trophy viability. "He's...
WLKY.com
Louisville's Portland Park gets new basketball court thanks to former Trinity High School player
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Tuesday, the Kueber family stood with Mayor Greg Fischer to unveil a newly refurbished basketball court in Portland Park. The newly asphalted court had freshly painted lines, brand new backboards, rims and nets. "This project came about when the park's team members noticed that kids...
wdrb.com
Family hit by car in downtown Louisville to be discharged soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family that was hit by a car in downtown Louisville is scheduled to be discharged in a few weeks, according to a member of the family. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have been undergoing rehab at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute after they were hit by driver Michael Hurley, 33, who was high on hydrocodone, in downtown Louisville.
Wave 3
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
wdrb.com
Here are the Mega Millions numbers drawn for Friday's $1.28 billion jackpot!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With $1.28 billion up for grabs, Mega Millions players are ready to check their tickets. Here are the numbers for Friday's drawing. Keep in mind, the odds of winning are 1 in 302 million, but it's worth a shot!. Here are the numbers: 13, 36, 45,...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for allegedly fatally shooting 37-year-old in Portland last year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 37-year-old man in the Portland neighborhood in Aug. 2021. Bruce Morris, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and is initially being charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The shooting originally occurred...
wdrb.com
Greater Clark County Schools mourning death of student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is mourning the loss of a student. The principal of Wilson Elementary, April Holder, released a statement saying the district was notified about the death of Jayden Frank. "It's very difficult for a school community to face the death of a young...
wfirnews.com
Hot pursuit ends with arrest in SE Roanoke
(Roanoke PD) On August 4 at approximately 9:50 a.m., Roanoke Police Officers on routine patrol in the 400 block of Elm Avenue SE saw an individual in a parked vehicle that they knew had active felony warrants. Two marked patrol vehicles blocked the immediate exit routes for the subject’s vehicle, in an attempt to keep the individual from fleeing. The suspect, identified as Tyler A. Jones, 32 of Roanoke, rammed into both patrol vehicles and managed to flee the scene. Patrol units immediately engaged in a pursuit with Jones, who was traveling at a high rate of speed with little regard for traffic or other vehicles.
wdrb.com
Louisville police say man shot in Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot in Buechel neighborhood on Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a man arrived at Baptist East Hospital in St. Matthews around 6:45 p.m. Police say the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Hikes Lane. Mitchell...
247Sports
