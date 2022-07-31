Corpus Christi gets millions in federal funding to help with housing for low-income residents

www.wfaa.com
Novavax available at public health district vaccine clinics
The drug recently was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and will be available in a two-dose series for Nueces county residents.
Funeral services have been set for longtime South Texas leader Loyd Neal
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services for South Texas leader Loyd Neal have been officially set. Neal was Mayor of Corpus Christi from 1997-2005. He was then Nueces County Judge from 2006-2018. On Sunday, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales posted to social media today that former judge Loyd Neal...
Citations for violating water restrictions in effect
For Portland residents violating Stage 1 Water Restrictions, a citation may be in their very near future. During Stage 1 Water Restrictions, watering with an irrigation system or sprinklers is allowed once a week on residents’ trash day. On that day, no watering is permitted between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Are you eligible for a water exemption waiver? Residents could qualify depending on criteria
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many people may not know that under the City's Stage 1 drought restrictions you can make a request for an exemption. Residents need to detail how the drought restrictions will cause unnecessary hardship, damage, harm or be a threat to health and safety. Since the...
Nueces County District Judge recused from multiple cases after conflict of interest concerns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Inna Klein was recused from multiple cases Wednesday over concerns that she has a conflict of interest. Judge Sid Harle reached the conclusion that a new judge must be appointed in at least two court cases Klein was presiding over. In November...
Gushing pipes concern neighbors during Corpus Christi water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drought conditions have aging water pipes across the Coastal Bend busting. Not only is it wasting that precious resource, but it actually doing the exact opposite of what the City wants with their call to conserve. Residents on the City's southside were concerned when a...
Canales accused of doing end-run around commissioners' court in park dispute
As the legal process between the Jones family and Nueces County officials drags on behind closed doors in regard to Padre Balli Park's fate, 6 Investigates digs into documents
Water enforcement team works to help city survive current drought
If someone is caught watering on a different day, they’ll receive a citation that could cost the person violating the water restrictions up to $500 fine.
You can track two large sharks swimming near Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sharks are swimming in Texas waters, including two large adult males who have been swimming near the Corpus Christi coastline over the past two months, according to OCEARCH Tracker. A nearly 8-feet-long hammerhead shark weighing 170 pounds was last pinged swimming off the coast near...
Stolen from Fort Hood, sold on eBay | Army veteran sentenced for role in theft of $2.1 in military equipment
FORT HOOD, Texas — Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, was sentenced Tuesday for her involvement in the 2021 theft of $2.1 million dollars worth of Fort Hood military gear, according to court documents. Smith has been incarcerated at the Aransas County Detention Center in Rockport since her arrest in September...
Extra hot with Saharan Dust moving into Corpus Christi
High temps are in the triple digits across the Brush Country. The heat index will be up to 115 degrees.
Wednesday marks 52 years since Hurricane Celia made landfall in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aug, 3. is a day that makes many Coastal Bend residents stop and reflect on where they were, and what they were doing as Hurricane Celia made landfall. Wednesday marks 52 years since the storm hit near Port Aransas as a category three major hurricane...
Nearly 300 tickets issued for violating water restrictions in Corpus Christi this week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of Corpus Christi residents have received citations this week for violating water restrictions, according to city leaders. 292 citations have been issued between Monday, July 25 until noon on Friday, officials with the water, the water utilities office told 3NEWS. 311, the city's new...
Marina time-limit violators risk $500 fines
A crackdown on watercraft hogging public docks by the ramps at the Dennis Dryer Municipal Harbor is underway in Port Aransas, and it is causing waves for a jet ski operator who complains the new 20-minute limit for use of a slip is unfair to her. Shandi Williams of Gettin’ Salty Watersports said that 20 minutes is insufficient time for […]
Corpus Christi police investigating deadly stabbing on Wharton Street
Corpus Christi police officers are searching for the man responsible for a deadly stabbing that also left another person injured.
Lunker caught, released
Pam and Jim Pamplin of Plano and Port Aransas were fishing in the 86th Deep Sea Roundup when Pam landed this big black drum while fishing the Island Moorings Channel on Friday, July 8. They estimated the fish weighed more than 30 pounds and was about 40 inches long. The fish was too big to bring to the Roundup weigh-in […]
CCPD investigating 2 separate shootings
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two cases are under investigation after Corpus Christi Police said they could be related. Around 5:30 p.m. police were called out to a shooting on North Staples and Commanche. But while on the way to the location police were told one person was taken to the hospital.
One hospitalized after person fires gunshots into Corpus Christi convenience store
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was hospitalized this morning after being shot at a Stripes store on Ayers and Tarlton, Corpus Christi police officials said. The shooting happened at 5:15 a.m. Three people were inside the store when someone began shooting from outside the store, officials said. One person in the store was hit and had minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.
Kingsville 'Clear the Shelter' campaign
The City of Kingsville is encouraging people in the Coastal Bend to help clear out their animal shelter, which is currently at capacity, with an August campaign.
Stolen truck found after chase, bail out along County Road 101
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A truck reported stolen out of Houston led Nueces County constables on a chase Tuesday afternoon. Constables said it started when a deputy attempted to stop a black pickup truck along County Road 101 near Bluntzer. The driver of that truck refused to stop leading...
