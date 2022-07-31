Corpus Christi gets millions in federal funding to help with housing for low-income residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was hospitalized this morning after being shot at a Stripes store on Ayers and Tarlton, Corpus Christi police officials said. The shooting happened at 5:15 a.m. Three people were inside the store when someone began shooting from outside the store, officials said. One person in the store was hit and had minor injuries. They were taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO