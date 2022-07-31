Bill to bar those convicted of domestic violence from holding state office gains support

www.inforney.com
Housing Rental Prices Keep Going Up Across Pennsylvania And So Is The Homeless RateCerees MorettiPennsylvania State
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Gilson Summer Snow Day Festival Heads to Xfinity Live on July 16Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
State program could bring $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians
Harrisburg, Pa. — The PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians, is back in the General Assembly as Gov. Tom Wolf pushes for legislative support. "I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn't get...
Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors
A federal judge threw out a lawsuit Monday from three U.S. House Republicans challenging fines they incurred for violating a post-Jan. 6 requirement that members pass through metal detectors before coming to the House floor. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly dismissed the suit brought by Reps. Andrew Clyde of...
Aug. 3 - Indiana, U.S. legislators remember Rep. Jackie Walorski, killed with others in crash
INDIANAPOLIS — On the afternoon of Aug. 3, State Rep. Jackie Walorski, Communications Director Emma Thomson and St. Joseph County Republican Party Chair Zachery Potts were killed in a car crash. The driver of a vehicle that collided with theirs also died. Walorski, of Elkhart, was 58 years old.
NTMWD Thanks the Public for Efforts to Reduce Outdoor Water Use and Continues Call for Conservation Amid Persistent Drought.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) thanks the public and its Member Cities and Customers for conserving water while critical maintenance was completed last week at the Wylie Water Treatment Plant Complex which allowed the facility to resume normal operation. Widespread action to reduce...
Texas Court Case Could Threaten Americans' Health Care Nationwide
WEDNESDAY, July 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A federal lawsuit out of Texas could end access to free lifesaving preventive health care services for nearly 168 million people in the United States with private insurance, a new report suggests. Kelley v. Becerra seeks to overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA)...
Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Texarkana, Texas
TEXARKANA, TEXAS - As part of his "Drive Texas Tour", democratic candidate for Texas governor, Beto O'Rourke is trying to garner support in Texarkana. He hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday night at the Collins Home in the 1900 block of Olive Street. O'Rourke discussed his campaign promise to make...
