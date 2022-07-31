ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Associated Press

Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, homes lost

LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was being evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes, officials said. At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post, adding that people could seek shelter at the Ritzville Grade School. Later Thursday, officials clarified that six homes had burned as well as eight other structures.
LIND, WA
NBC News

Airbnb removes Mississippi 'slave cabin' from listings after viral TikTok video

Airbnb on Monday removed listings where enslaved people in the U.S. once lived following a viral TikTok video slamming a Mississippi property described as a "slave cabin." “Properties that formerly housed the enslaved have no place on Airbnb,” the property-rental company said in a statement to NBC News. ”We apologize for any trauma or grief created by the presence of this listing, and others like it, and that we did not act sooner to address this issue.”
GREENVILLE, MS
NBC News

Nightly News: Kids Edition (August 4, 2022)

Beating the heat: How much water should you be drinking especially when it’s hot outside? Dr. John Torres has the answer for you. Birds of a Feather: We head out on an adventure to find out more about puffins! Serving up Hope: Meet the two sisters from California who are inspiring a new generation of tennis players.Aug. 4, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

A race to save fish as Rio Grande dies, even in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On a recent, scorching afternoon in Albuquerque, off-road vehicles cruised up and down a stretch of dry riverbed where normally the Rio Grande flows. The drivers weren’t thrill-seekers, but biologists hoping to save as many endangered fish as they could before the sun turned shrinking pools of water into dust.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NBC News

A Troubling Past

‘What Happened to Anton Black?’ is a story of policing and race in small-town America as illustrated by the death of a Black teen while in police custody in Greensboro, Maryland. Years earlier, in a neighboring state, one of the officers involved, Thomas Webster, was captured on video kicking an unarmed suspect. Airs Friday, August 5 at 10/9c on NBC.Aug. 4, 2022.
GREENSBORO, MD
NBC News

NBC News

