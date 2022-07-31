www.nbcnews.com
The man accused in a Wisconsin river killing says a missing cellphone led to the confrontation
A stabbing incident that left four people injured and a teenager dead in Wisconsin started after a man who’d been tubing down a river went searching for his friend’s lost cellphone, the accused killer told authorities in court documents released Monday. Nicolae Miu, 52, told a sheriff’s lieutenant...
Washington town told to leave due to wildfire, homes lost
LIND, Wash. (AP) — An entire eastern Washington town was being evacuated Thursday because of a growing wildfire south of town that was burning homes, officials said. At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that about 10 homes in Lind had burned. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post, adding that people could seek shelter at the Ritzville Grade School. Later Thursday, officials clarified that six homes had burned as well as eight other structures.
Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski and two staffers killed in car crash
Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., and two of her staffers were killed in a car crash on Wednesday, authorities said. Walorski was 58. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy first confirmed Walorski's death in a tweet earlier Wednesday. McCarthy said that Walorski's husband, Dean Swihart, was informed of her death by the...
Dateline: Missing in America podcast covers the 2016 disappearance of Keeshae Jacobs in Richmond, Virginia.
Play Episode 3 of the Dateline: Missing in America Podcast below and click here to follow. It was an unseasonably warm day, and while the leaves were starting to turn their predictable shades of red and gold, the crisp fall chill hadn't settled in just yet in Richmond, Virginia. It...
Loved ones concerned for Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, who disappeared from Phoenix, Arizona in June
“We just want to know what happened,” Daniella Smith told Dateline. “We just want to know that she’s OK.”. Daniella’s sister, Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, was last heard from on June 29, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. The 36-year-old hasn’t been seen since. “There are just two of...
Airbnb removes Mississippi 'slave cabin' from listings after viral TikTok video
Airbnb on Monday removed listings where enslaved people in the U.S. once lived following a viral TikTok video slamming a Mississippi property described as a "slave cabin." “Properties that formerly housed the enslaved have no place on Airbnb,” the property-rental company said in a statement to NBC News. ”We apologize for any trauma or grief created by the presence of this listing, and others like it, and that we did not act sooner to address this issue.”
Nightly News: Kids Edition (August 4, 2022)
Beating the heat: How much water should you be drinking especially when it’s hot outside? Dr. John Torres has the answer for you. Birds of a Feather: We head out on an adventure to find out more about puffins! Serving up Hope: Meet the two sisters from California who are inspiring a new generation of tennis players.Aug. 4, 2022.
A race to save fish as Rio Grande dies, even in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On a recent, scorching afternoon in Albuquerque, off-road vehicles cruised up and down a stretch of dry riverbed where normally the Rio Grande flows. The drivers weren’t thrill-seekers, but biologists hoping to save as many endangered fish as they could before the sun turned shrinking pools of water into dust.
Jan. 6 panel has asked for Alex Jones’ texts, Sandy Hook attorney says
AUSTIN, Texas — An attorney representing two parents who sued conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over his false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre said Thursday that the House Jan. 6 committee has requested two years’ worth of records from Jones’ phone. Attorney Mark Bankston said in court...
A Troubling Past
‘What Happened to Anton Black?’ is a story of policing and race in small-town America as illustrated by the death of a Black teen while in police custody in Greensboro, Maryland. Years earlier, in a neighboring state, one of the officers involved, Thomas Webster, was captured on video kicking an unarmed suspect. Airs Friday, August 5 at 10/9c on NBC.Aug. 4, 2022.
