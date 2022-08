The bats of the moribund Los Angeles Angels woke up in a big way on Thursday, jumping the Oakland Athletics' pitching for a whopping seven home runs. It was tied for the most home runs any team in MLB has hit in a game this season. Two of the long balls came from Shohei Ohtani, continuing a back-to-back MVP campaign for the Japanese phenom.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO