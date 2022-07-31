Aftermath Cidery’s and Running Vines Winery’s 2022 Festival of Magic Brings More Than Just Magic to the Community

valpo.life
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
Goodwill Industries of Michiana Adds New Excel Center VPBuilding Indiana BusinessMichiana, MI
Alzheimer’s Association Names Local Leader as Top Individual Fundraiser of the YearBuilding Indiana BusinessMichigan City, IN
valpo.life
Annual Popcorn Festival serves as the best way to celebrate NWI
The Popcorn Festival is a staple of Valparaiso. Every year, people gather to celebrate Orville Redenbacher with delicious food and great company, and this year will be no exception. “We have a couple of pre-festival activities planned this year that we're really excited about. The first is on Thursday, September...
valpo.life
South Shore Arts Summer Musical Festival Hosts Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra
A choir of string instruments sang songs as old as rhyme on the night of July 30th as South Shore Arts Summer Musical Festival welcomed the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra for their 16th year of participation. Hundreds of members of the Crown Point and surrounding communities were in the audience,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Family Fun Venue Proposed for NewPorte Landing
(La Porte, IN) - A possible family fun development is being considered for the New Porte Landing area in La Porte. Bert Cook, Executive Director of the LaPorte Economic Advancement Partnership, shared a letter of intent from a developer with the Redevelopment Commission. It proposes "a large family entertainment center focused on bringing multiple family-friendly experiences to the people of La Porte." The business would occupy four acres across from the Dunes Event Center.
nwi.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, August 4 – 7
Celebrate the start of August by taking part in one of the many exciting events happening around you in Northwest Indiana this weekend. Whether it’s an outdoor event, a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, a concert, or something in between, there are tons of options to choose from. Take a look...
valpo.life
A Valpo Life in the Spotlight: Lynn Gralik
When great people take on big roles in their working lives, just as Lynn Gralik has by becoming the Director of Human Resources (HR) for the City of Valparaiso, lives are bound to be impacted in promising ways. And it’s even more positive when people in those critical roles really care for their community.
hhhistory.com
The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock
Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night Sky
Indiana is filled with natural beauty. From reservoirs to state forests, there is so much land just waiting to be explored. One of the best and most unique parks is the Indiana Dunes, located in the northwest corner of the state along Lake Michigan. Home to sandy beaches, hiking trails, rivers, and dark night skies filled with stars, if there is one national park to visit in Indiana, it's this one.
indiana105.com
Birding Hike on Former Golf Course Land Now Part of Dunes National Park
In Porter County, Region residents are invited to join a ranger for a birding hike on a long-abandoned golf course that is now part of Indiana Dunes National Park. The park says participants “can enjoy an easy walk through the ‘rough’ on Sunday August 7, 14, 21, and 28.” Each morning birding hike will start at 7 am and last for two hours. Meet at the Dunewood Campground check-in near Beverly Shores. Birders of all levels are welcome. Bring your own binoculars or you can borrow some from the park. For more information on this and other programs at Indiana Dunes National Park call 219-395-1882. You can also visit their website at www.nps.gov/indu , download the official National Park Service app, or visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS .
valpo.life
Blackbird Cafe’s salads are sure to leave you satisfied
Whether you are a picky eater or you like a little bit of everything, Blackbird Cafe is the place for you. Located in downtown Valparaiso, Blackbird is the perfect place to stop in and connect with friends. While you sit back and relax, enjoy Blackbird’s wide variety of goods.
nwi.life
Great Lakes Grand Prix Announces New Event Traffic Plan
As the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau prepares for the 13th Annual Great Lakes Grand Prix, a new traffic plan will be introduced to move race teams and fans into Washington Park more efficiently, as well as assist first responders in moving in an out of the park as needed. Executive Director Jack Arnett sited continued growth as the main reason for the new plan.
Porter County man says the generosity of his community has left him ‘speechless’
Eric Duttlinger’s 10-year-old son Hudson had the family’s hog, a 300-pound Reserve Grand Champion Breeding Gilt, in the ring. Friends had convinced Eric Duttlinger to put the hog up for auction. The hog sold for $102,000.
boatlyfe.com
Spotlight Turns To Great Lakes Grand Prix For Super Cat, Class 1 and Super Stock
<!– Racing: Spotlight Turns To Great Lakes Grand Prix For Super Cat, Class 1 and Super Stock. Depending on which offshore racer you ask, a one-week turnaround between contests is either a blessing or a curse—a blessing if you exit race No. 1 with your equipment intact and a curse if you don’t. Venue proximity also makes a difference, and in that regard last weekend’s St. Clair River Classic and this weekend’s Great Lakes Grand Prix are as good as it gets because the St. Clair, Mich., and Michigan City, Ind., race sites are just four hours apart by car.
Rosebud Steakhouse Coming to Munster’s Centennial Village
The company's second location will open sometime in Summer 2022
valpo.life
Community Healthcare System to Host Stroke and Diabetes Awareness Fair at St. Catherine Hospital
Stroke and diabetes are the fifth- and eighth-leading causes of death and disability in the United States, respectively. To help educate the public and offer support, Community Healthcare System will host a Stroke and Diabetes Awareness Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at St. Catherine Hospital’s Professional Office Building, 4320 Fir St. in East Chicago. Free health screenings will be offered from 9 am to noon, and presentations will be held from 12:30 to 2 pm.
valpo.life
Cancer Resource Centre to host Life After a Mastectomy event
Join representatives from Isabella Boutique for an educational session focused on helping women navigate life after battling breast cancer. The event – Life After a Mastectomy: Breast Prosthesis & Lymphedema – will be hosted by Cancer Resource Center from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 in the Community Room at Valparaiso Health Center of St. Mary Medical Center, 3800 St. Mary Drive, Valparaiso.
valpo.life
Pulaski Park Skate Park to Re-open
Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the Hammond Department of Parks and Recreation are pleased to announce that Hammond’s Pulaski Park Skate Park will re-open Thursday, August 4, 2022. Last month the skate park was closed due to repetitive vandalism and graffiti at the park. With ongoing requests to...
valpo.life
Latitude Commercial spearheads business development in the Region
Business is booming in the Region, and since inventory is low, stakes are high for businesses looking to move into the area. “It's a race to get to the property. A lot of these businesses are still coming over from Illinois, and new franchises that might not have had anything out here yet are really starting to try and plan a flagship out here. It's really just the lack of inventory right now. The market itself is very strong,” said Latitude Commerical Co-Founder and Senior Vice President Brett McDermott.
Chicago Journal
Lollapalooza 2022 Weekend Violence Wrap-up
Every year the Lollapalooza festival fills the city with young life. Now the oldest and one of the best music festivals in the United States, looking down from any of the nearby buildings it makes Grant Park look almost as if it's boiling with energy. Young people flock to Chicago...
chicagocrusader.com
A Gary relic gets closer to a rebirth
Abandoned City Methodist Church among three Gary finalists for $5 million grant. For decades it stood as an abandoned symbol of Gary’s decline. The haunting, empty gothic sanctuary of the historic City Methodist Church has attracted gawkers, tourists, even Hollywood filmmakers seeking to capitalize on its grandiose interior that is now a creepy setting with its piles of rubble, and collapsed ceiling.
Gary, Indiana gets $30 million for new YMCA, heath and employment centers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Gary is pushing for a comeback story in one of its neighborhoods, and just picked up a $20 million assist.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas shows us the plan that has neighbors cheering.When it comes to the boards and the blight... "A lot of residents have left or died off." There is a consensus. "We love the area, but we don't like the way the area has changed," said resident Gloria Billinglsey. "I love the neighborhood. It's home. I've seen it devolve," added resident Gwendolyn Moss."We're striving to come back," noted resident. Robert HarrisThe neighborhood...
