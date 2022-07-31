First Annual Mutton Busting Qualifier

www.kpvi.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fire Breaks Out Inside Local Restaurant
Just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, a fire broke out at a local restaurant. The Pocatello Fire Department responded to a fire inside the Abracadabra restaurant on Yellowstone Avenue. The fire started in the kitchen, but the exact cause is currently being investigated. Crews were able to quickly put the fire out and are now estimating the damage.
KPVI Newschannel 6
City Council Member Shares Thoughts on Council Member Roger Bray
A Pocatello City Council member is sharing her thoughts on a current issue with councilman Roger Bray. Chris Stevens spoke to KPVI after the Pocatello Police, Pocatello Firefighters and the Teacher Unions called or Bray to resign after comments he made during a July 7th meeting. Stevens says the mature...
