MUG SHOTS RELEASED: Officers Arrest Three Suspects on Weapon and Drug Charges in Dorchester

bpdnews.com
Officers Assigned to the Drug Control Unit Arrest male on Firearm and Drug Charges in Hyde Park
On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, members of the C6 Drug Control Unit, with the assistance of the D4 Drug Control Unit, conducted an investigation targeting the sale of narcotics and arrested Gabriel Graham, 24, of Stoughton, on drug and firearm charges in the area of Harvard Street and Everett Street in Hyde Park.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after Warrant Arrest in Mattapan
At about 10:21 AM, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an on-site warrant arrest of Jevan Curry, 20, of Brighton, while in the area of 585 Norfolk Street in Mattapan. The warrant was issued out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court on firearm charges.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Dedham Man on Firearm Charges in the South End
At about 10:24 PM, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Zaquan Martin, 34, of Dedham, on firearm charges while in the area of 616 Massachusetts Avenue in Boston. While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor vehicle whose registration had...
liveboston617.org
C-6 Drug Control Unit Bust Plymouth Man on Drug Trafficking Charges
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
liveboston617.org
Man Found Injured But Maybe Not Shot After Police Respond to ShotSpotter in Dorchester
On Tuesday night at approximately 21:35 hours, Boston Police from district B-3 responded to a call about a person with a gun as well as a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Edmond Street in Dorchester. One 911 caller stated a group with one person that could possibly have a...
capecod.com
Exclusive reporting: 3 arrested on drug charges after Thursday morning raid in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that in the early morning hours of Wednesday, three suspects were taken into custody during the execution of a search warrant at a house on the 400 block of Bearses Way. 31-year-old Curtis Collins of Yarmouth, 53-year-old Brenda Cugno of Hyannis, and 38-year-old Taurian Rogers of Hyannis were all taken into custody and transported to the Barnstable Police Department. The search warrant was the result of a lengthy narcotics distribution investigation by the Barnstable Police Detectives Unit, Barnstable Police Patrol Force, and the DEA Cape Cod Task Force. Seized as a result of the search warrant was approximately 13 grams of Cocaine, 29 grams of Fentanyl, and over 500 Xanax (bars) pills; along with a sum of cash.
fallriverreporter.com
Two arrested, one wanted, in Massachusetts convenience store robbery
Two have been arrested, and one is wanted, concerning a Massachusetts convenience store robbery. According to Pembroke Police, on July 25th just before 8:00 p.m., Officers of the Pembroke Police Department responded to an alarm at 95 Church Street, Muckey’s Super Mart. On arrival, employees reported the store had...
liveboston617.org
Suspect in Custody on Firearm Related Charges Following Traffic Stop in Dorchester
bpdnews.com
BPD Missing Person Alert: 13-Year-Old Nah-Tayleigh Brown of Roxbury
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in an effort to locate Nah-Tayleigh BROWN was reported missing from her residence in the area of Dewey Terrace in Roxbury on July 30, 2022. Nah-Tayleigh Brown was last seen on July 29, 2022, at 6:00 PM, at which time she was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and multi-color/rainbow crocs. Officers spoke with BROWN via phone at the time she was reported missing, but she refused to come home or provide details as to her location. She is known to frequent the Mattapan area.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect on Firearm Charges and Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
At about 5:28 PM, on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, arrested Messiah Murchison, 22, of Dorchester, on firearm related charges in the area of Fenwick Place and Circuit Drive. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle bearing no front or rear license...
liveboston617.org
Shots Fired on York Street Tuesday Night
On Tuesday night at approximately 21:15 hours, Boston Police Officers from District B-3 responded to York Street for a ShotSpotter activation as well as 911 calls for shots fired. When Officers arrived, they located what was clearly a scene of a shooting. Multiple spent shell casings could be seen in...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County District attorney aids investigation that leads to prison sentence for Massachusetts drug trafficker
BOSTON – A Massachusetts drug trafficker was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. 38-year-old Hassan Monroe was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to six years in prison and four years of supervised release. On Feb. 17, 2022, Monroe pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Monroe purchased and distributed wholesale quantities of cocaine and is estimated to have distributed over one kilogram of cocaine and 200 grams of cocaine base.
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Arrest 14, 15, and 18 Year Olds in Dorchester on Firearm and Drug Charges
bpdnews.com
Youth Violence Strike Force Recover Loaded Firearm Following Traffic Stop
At about 2:50 PM on Monday, August 1, 2022, Members of the Youth Violence Strike conducted a traffic stop in the area of 61 Columbia Road in Dorchester, resulting in the recovery of a firearm and the arrest of Darian Nelson, 29, of Hyde Park. Officers were on directed patrol...
whdh.com
Police investigate shooting scene on Esmond Street in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been taken to the hospital from a shooting scene on Esmond Street in Dorchester. Police responded to a call for shots fired at about 11:28 p.m. on Tuesday. EMS transported one adult male with minor injuries, but not from a gunshot. Officials said the incident was possibly a fight between the man and his girlfriend.
Police: Man found dead in sand on Boston beach was not victim of foul play
BOSTON — A man who was found dead on a beach in Boston on Wednesday was not the victim of foul play, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of an unresponsive person at Carson Beach near H Street just after 3:30 p.m. found a 51-year-old man dead in the sand about 25 feet from the water, according to Massachusetts State Police.
NECN
Police Investigating Two Deaths at Boston's Carson Beach
A body was pulled from the water at a Boston beach on Wednesday and a second person found unresponsive at the beach later in the day has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The body floating in the water at Carson Beach was reported around 1:30 p.m. Troopers responded to...
liveboston617.org
Pedestrian Struck on Seaver Street Tuesday Still Clinging to Life
On Tuesday at approximatly 22:30 hours, Boston Fire, EMS and Police responded to the area of Walnut Ave and Seaver Street for reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in a hit and run. When police and EMTs arrived, they located victim was barely alive and...
Two men arrested in Boston on drug, firearms charges after police believe they attempted to steal several scooters
Two men were arrested in downtown Boston early Sunday after police believe they were attempting to steal several motor scooters. At 1:18 a.m. Sunday, officers were on patrol in the area of Oxford Place in Chinatown after receiving complaints of drug activity and loitering from the community, Boston Police Department said in a news release. Officers saw two men, later identified as Jeffrey Salvant, 35, of Roslindale and Marcus Beauchamp, 28, of Walpole, in an alleyway standing next to several scooters with heavy damage and exposed, loose wires. One of the men was holding a power drill.
Framingham Police: Woman Arrested After Kicking Officers
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a charge of assault & battery on a police officer yesterday, August 1. An officer “observed what appeared to be drug activity behind” a building a 160 Hollis Street at 1:18 a.m. on August 1, according to the police spokesperson.
