National Night Out Happening This Tuesday At Shute Park

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Search and Rescue teams in Multnomah and Hood River County were called to three trail rescues on Monday in the Gorge. Corbett Fire and Rescue said they were called to Multnomah Falls Monday morning for a hiker who slipped and fell down an embankment, hitting his head. That hiker was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK. They were also asked by Cascade Locks Fire twice on Monday, to help them with their own rescues. One of those rescues involved a woman who became exhausted and dehydrated while on a trail to Triple Falls, a waterfall about five minutes east of Multnomah Falls. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team was called in also to assist.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO