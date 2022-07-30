National Night Out Happening This Tuesday At Shute Park

hillsboroherald.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
hillsboroherald.com
1880s Farm House Tries To Hang On Against Industrial Onslaught
The Hillsboro Herald and our staff often take on stories designed to make our readers think and understand the greater context and world in which we live. All things are not as they seem, and behind every story, there is a much bigger one. A couple of months back, our Matt Andersen and Ginny Mapes wrote a story about an iconic and historical banker, John C Shute. His first home was built on the Tualatin Plains on the Constable Land Claim. The classic farmhouse was built in the 1880s and placed on 80 acres of the most beautiful farmland in Washington.
Every night, roughly 260 shelter beds for Portland homeless aren’t being used
PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite a record number of people living in tents and RVs throughout Portland, hundreds of the city's shelter rooms and beds aren’t being used. In June, publicly supported shelters in Multnomah County had an occupancy rate of 81%, according to data from the Joint Office of Homeless Services. The county has a total of 1,402 shelter units, which means on any given night, roughly 264 spaces are vacant.
‘He destroyed everything’: Portland coffee shop temporarily closes after break-in
A coffee shop in downtown Portland is closed after they say a man broke in and caused about $50,000 in damages.
New Chick-fil-A opening in Keizer
Keizer, prepare to “Eat Mor Chikin.” A new restaurant is opening soon in the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Flora is a hidden gem in downtown Beaverton’s bar scene
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Loyal Legion’s newest location in downtown Beaverton is home to Flora, a reservation-only speakeasy bar hidden above the beer hall. Serving classic cocktails with a twist along with their own signature drinks, the bar is a long-awaited addition to the area. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the bar manager to learn more about what they serve and what to try when you stop by.
‘Erratic temps’: Hillsboro apartment sued by tenant
Step inside one of Reach Property's 3 apartments in Hillsboro and you'll feel the heat. A KOIN 6 News crew on Monday noted the temperature at one of the buildings at the Orchards at Orenco was nearly 90 degrees.
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do in Oregon in August
Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
Looking for a deal on a house? SE Portland home with squatters currently for sale
A homeowner in SE Portland says squatters have taken over his house and that he doesn't have the money to take them to court to get them out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWEEK
We Heat Mapped a Trailer Park in Southeast Portland on the Sixth Day of Blistering Weather
On Saturday afternoon, the sixth day of the weeklong heat wave that descended on Portland, WW took climate scientist and researcher Joey Williams to an RV park in Southeast Portland where a man named Eugene Anderson died during last year’s heat dome. There, Williams and WW measured the heat...
Deadly rabbit virus confirmed in Multnomah County
A highly contagious and deadly virus that can spread quickly among rabbits was detected in Multnomah County, the Oregon Department of Agriculture said Monday.
Free Blockbuster opens in Oregon City
Community lending dispenser is latest trend in the Little Free Library movement"We've got DVD, VHS — there's a bunch of them in there, and it's fun," said Cyrus Zamani, a small business owner and resident of Oregon City. When your job entails putting up stages, lights, sound systems and tents for weddings and concerts, you might be tempted to take a break rather than take time to share a love of movies with their neighbors. But it's all fun for Zamani, who owns an event-production business called The Party Factory. "We call it the Free Blockbuster," said Zamani. "It's...
True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Lisa Pearl Briseno?
In this week's True Crime Tuesday, the co-hosts of Murder in the Rain podcast are looking into the case of 27-year-old Lisa Pearl Briseno who's been missing since 1997.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police officer Jamal Jones moved to Portland to ‘give my (family) a better life’ … now, he will develop ‘high-character men’ as the Franklin football coach
By Mike Wilson Photo courtesy of Ray Hamill/HumboldtSports.com — Newly hired Franklin High School football coach Jamal Jones didn’t make the move from the Northern California coast with coaching foremost in mind. “The move to Portland was to move my family to the Portland area,” Jones, ...
kptv.com
Multiple rescues in the Gorge as officials urge safety before hitting the trails
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Search and Rescue teams in Multnomah and Hood River County were called to three trail rescues on Monday in the Gorge. Corbett Fire and Rescue said they were called to Multnomah Falls Monday morning for a hiker who slipped and fell down an embankment, hitting his head. That hiker was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK. They were also asked by Cascade Locks Fire twice on Monday, to help them with their own rescues. One of those rescues involved a woman who became exhausted and dehydrated while on a trail to Triple Falls, a waterfall about five minutes east of Multnomah Falls. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team was called in also to assist.
tigerdroppings.com
The world's largest log cabin in Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905 burned down In 1964
The world's largest log cabin in Portland, Oregon, 1938. Built In 1905 burned down In 1964. I promise in the history of humans, a larger log cabin was built and destroyed. What sick frick put a giant pin in that kid's head and then took a pic of it?. LSU...
iheart.com
Oregon Humane Society Hosts Vaccine And Wellness Clinics
Throughout the month of August, Oregon Humane Society is hosting Wellness and Vaccine Clinics for pets. These clinics are designed to support pet owners who need routine care for their pets or are struggling to find a veterinary clinic that is accepting new patients. “Veterinary clinics in our community have...
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
Advisories you should know before visiting Portland, according to an Oregon native
If you're visiting Portland, Oregon, be sure to pack water-wicking outerwear, closed-toed shoes, and a hat in case of rainy weather.
Old Fashioned Festival brings community back together
Albeit smaller than previous years, event reconnects old friends, brings classic charm to town. It's hot, hot, hot in Newberg -- so hot that after just 15 minutes in the sun, it feels like someone took a paintbrush and covered me in three thick coats of sweat. But the heat, topping 96 degrees on Thursday, hasn't deterred the many kids and parents who now swarm the sidewalk in front of Renne Field for the Old Fashioned Festival's annual children's parade. Children, from babies to teenagers, are decked out in various costumes. Most have adorned their helmets with horns or...
KATU.com
Flying Fools High Dive Show at Washington County Fair.
Big fair fun is back! Tammy Hernandez headed out to Hillsboro to check out one of the new attractions at the 2022 Washington County Fair--Flying Fools High Dive Show. Other popular attractions this year include Brad's World Reptiles, the Canine Thrill Show and so much more!. The Washington County Fair...
Comments / 2