Portland, OR

portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 Chinese Festival at Pioneer Courthouse Square

The Oregon Chinese Coalition is hosting the annual Chinese Festival this Saturday. Celebrate Chinese American culture while enjoying a full lineup of entertainment, Chinese food, authentic arts and crafts, and family-friendly activities. The festival is Saturday, August 6, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Pioneer Courthouse Square. The festival...
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in August

Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
WWEEK

Portland Sets a New Record: A Full Week of 95-Degree Heat

For the first time in its recorded history, Portland has hit 95 degrees for seven consecutive days. The National Weather Service recorded a high of 97 degrees at Portland International Airport shortly after 3 pm Sunday, breaking the previous record for heat duration. Portland had previously recorded six consecutive days of 95 or above in the summers of 1941 and 1981.
TechCrunch

Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities

Bolt Mobility, the Miami-based micromobility startup co-founded by Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, appears to have vanished without a trace from several of its U.S. markets. In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails, and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped...
Eater

Portland Restaurants Closing Due to the Heat Friday

In the heat waves of 2021, many Portland restaurants and food carts were forced to close multiple times throughout the summer, temperatures climbing to dangerous three-digit levels. This year, it seems more Portland restaurant owners and food carts have figured out ways to stay open despite the heat, perhaps recognizing that these summer heat waves will likely become an annual tradition. The staff of food cart Bing Mi moved into its restaurant sibling, Bing Mi Dumpling and Noodle Bar, for the week to avoid the hotter food cart. Many restaurants and food carts — Bar Cala and Sunrice, to name a few — decided to change their menus to avoid turning on the oven or stove, focusing on raw and fresh dishes. And some have just truncated their hours to avoid the heat, like barbecue cart Bark City, which has been closing at 2 p.m. to avoid the hottest time of day.
WWEEK

After Remaining Empty for 30 Years, an Iconic Northwest Portland Building Is Gone. What Other Ghosts Remain?

In May, a long-empty commercial building at the corner of Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northrup Street disappeared with the swing of a wrecking ball. Until 1992, the low-slung masonry structure contained a beloved late-night hangout, Quality Pie. But as the Alphabet District morphed from a string of low-rent housing and one-tap taverns into a cluster of boutiques and top-flight restaurants, the building remained dark.
kptv.com

Oregon medical examiner investigating 10 deaths related to heat wave

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The total number of deaths being investigated as caused by heat in Oregon is at 10 as of Sunday afternoon, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office said. The medical examiner’s office said five of the deaths occurred in Multnomah County, two in Marion County, two...
kptv.com

3 recovering after nearly losing their lives in Sandy River

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Three people are recovering today after nearly losing their lives on the Sandy river. The near drowning happened at Oxbow Park Thursday, not far from where another person had drowned the day before. Police say a 12-year-old boy got swept away, and a man and a...
WWEEK

Officials Warn Deadliest Part of Heat Wave Starts Now

In a press conference Friday afternoon, city of Portland and Multnomah County officials said the deadliest part of this week’s heat wave begins now. That’s because Portland is now in the sixth day of a heat wave, and even higher temperatures are expected over the next couple of nights.
WWEEK

Portland Could Become the First U.S. City to Phase Out Diesel Fuel Sales

On July 20, Andria Jacob of the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability presented the City Council with a proposal to reduce Portland’s carbon emissions. Among her recommendations was an eye-catching proposition. What’s the proposal?. As part of its Climate Emergency Workplan, the city of Portland proposes to phase...
