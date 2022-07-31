portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Chinese Festival at Pioneer Courthouse Square
The Oregon Chinese Coalition is hosting the annual Chinese Festival this Saturday. Celebrate Chinese American culture while enjoying a full lineup of entertainment, Chinese food, authentic arts and crafts, and family-friendly activities. The festival is Saturday, August 6, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Pioneer Courthouse Square. The festival...
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
What to Do in Oregon in August
Pig-N-Ford races at the Tillamook County Fair, Chicks concerts in Bend, the Oregon State Fair, Hood to Coast relay race, and more. While there's plenty to keep Portlanders close to home in August, from the Adult Soapbox Derby on August 20 to the PDX Pop Now! music festival August 22–28, it's not hard to be lured outside city limits by major music and wine festivals, pigs, corn dogs, and more.
‘Erratic temps’: Hillsboro apartment sued by tenant
Step inside one of Reach Property's 3 apartments in Hillsboro and you'll feel the heat. A KOIN 6 News crew on Monday noted the temperature at one of the buildings at the Orchards at Orenco was nearly 90 degrees.
Portland Sets a New Record: A Full Week of 95-Degree Heat
For the first time in its recorded history, Portland has hit 95 degrees for seven consecutive days. The National Weather Service recorded a high of 97 degrees at Portland International Airport shortly after 3 pm Sunday, breaking the previous record for heat duration. Portland had previously recorded six consecutive days of 95 or above in the summers of 1941 and 1981.
‘He destroyed everything’: Portland coffee shop temporarily closes after break-in
A coffee shop in downtown Portland is closed after they say a man broke in and caused about $50,000 in damages.
$2M lawsuit filed over plumbing at historic Timberline Lodge
According to a new lawsuit filed by the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the historic lodge and ski resort, the pipes installed less than 10 years ago are defective and the feds are looking to get their money back.
Pacific Northwest heat wave leads to cancelled summer festivities
Summer is in full swing, which means concerts, markets and festivals are happening all over the Portland metro area. But with July’s extreme heat, some celebrations have been cancelled.
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities
Bolt Mobility, the Miami-based micromobility startup co-founded by Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, appears to have vanished without a trace from several of its U.S. markets. In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails, and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped...
Portland Restaurants Closing Due to the Heat Friday
In the heat waves of 2021, many Portland restaurants and food carts were forced to close multiple times throughout the summer, temperatures climbing to dangerous three-digit levels. This year, it seems more Portland restaurant owners and food carts have figured out ways to stay open despite the heat, perhaps recognizing that these summer heat waves will likely become an annual tradition. The staff of food cart Bing Mi moved into its restaurant sibling, Bing Mi Dumpling and Noodle Bar, for the week to avoid the hotter food cart. Many restaurants and food carts — Bar Cala and Sunrice, to name a few — decided to change their menus to avoid turning on the oven or stove, focusing on raw and fresh dishes. And some have just truncated their hours to avoid the heat, like barbecue cart Bark City, which has been closing at 2 p.m. to avoid the hottest time of day.
Oregon runs out of free AC units, hundreds of people remain waitlisted
As the City of Portland has struggled to distribute free air conditioning units to low-income households, the state now says it is out of units and is not sure when more will arrive in.
2 Cities Leading U.S. Rat Infestation Are Hours From Tri-Cities
Would you believe that 2 of the top 25 cities with the worst rat problems in the United States are within just hours drive from the Tri-Cities? Orkin released their list for the cities in the USA with the worst rat problems, and two well known close cities are on their list.
After Remaining Empty for 30 Years, an Iconic Northwest Portland Building Is Gone. What Other Ghosts Remain?
In May, a long-empty commercial building at the corner of Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northrup Street disappeared with the swing of a wrecking ball. Until 1992, the low-slung masonry structure contained a beloved late-night hangout, Quality Pie. But as the Alphabet District morphed from a string of low-rent housing and one-tap taverns into a cluster of boutiques and top-flight restaurants, the building remained dark.
Oregon medical examiner investigating 10 deaths related to heat wave
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The total number of deaths being investigated as caused by heat in Oregon is at 10 as of Sunday afternoon, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office said. The medical examiner’s office said five of the deaths occurred in Multnomah County, two in Marion County, two...
Hundreds of air conditioners sit unused in Portland warehouses
After almost 70 people in Multnomah County died in the heat wave last summer, KOIN 6 is continuing to follow state, city and county efforts to get free air conditioning units to low-income people.
Vancouver police pull out of Clark-Vancouver Drug Task Force
The Vancouver Police Department is withdrawing from the Clark-Vancouver Drug Task Force.
3 recovering after nearly losing their lives in Sandy River
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Three people are recovering today after nearly losing their lives on the Sandy river. The near drowning happened at Oxbow Park Thursday, not far from where another person had drowned the day before. Police say a 12-year-old boy got swept away, and a man and a...
Officials Warn Deadliest Part of Heat Wave Starts Now
In a press conference Friday afternoon, city of Portland and Multnomah County officials said the deadliest part of this week’s heat wave begins now. That’s because Portland is now in the sixth day of a heat wave, and even higher temperatures are expected over the next couple of nights.
Portland Could Become the First U.S. City to Phase Out Diesel Fuel Sales
On July 20, Andria Jacob of the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability presented the City Council with a proposal to reduce Portland’s carbon emissions. Among her recommendations was an eye-catching proposition. What’s the proposal?. As part of its Climate Emergency Workplan, the city of Portland proposes to phase...
Low-income housing complex for seniors opens in Vancouver, right across from homeless encampments
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Off Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver sits a brand new four-story housing complex, made especially for low-income seniors. “Today is huge for me, huge,” said Beth Funk, who is about to move in. She spoke through tears of joy. “My life will be stable for the first time since I was 19.”
